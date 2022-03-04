Neenah : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Corrected Transcript

Corrected Transcript 17-Feb-2022 Neenah, Inc. (NP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Total Pages: 19 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Neenah, Inc. (NP) Corrected Transcript Q4 2021 Earnings Call 17-Feb-2022 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Kyle Anderson Paul F. DeSantis Vice President-Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations, Neenah, Inc. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Neenah, Julie A. Schertell Inc. Chief Executive Officer, President & Director, Neenah, Inc. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Jon E Tanwanteng Daniel Berlin Analyst, CJS Securities, Inc. Analyst, Elmwood Asset Management Chris P. McGinnis Analyst, Sidoti & Co. LLC ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Good morning. My name is, David, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Neenah Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Kyle Anderson, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Kyle Anderson Vice President-Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations, Neenah, Inc. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Neenah's Q4 2021 earnings call. With me today are Julie Schertell, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer. Julie and Paul will discuss recent activities and results, as well as share thoughts on our full year highlights and our strategy as we look ahead. We issued a press release covering financial results yesterday afternoon. And, hopefully, you've had a chance to review that information. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions. As a reminder, our comments include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from these statements due to risk outlined both, on our website and in our SEC filings. As we get started, a few opening highlights. In the fourth quarter, we continued our top line growth momentum and set another quarterly record with net sales up 28% over last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.45 per share, excluding $0.86 of unusual costs. In Q4 2020, adjusted earnings were $0.87 per share and excluded $0.28 of unusual costs. Details of these adjusting items, along with a reconciliation to GAAP amounts, can be found in our press release. With that, I'd like to turn it over to Julie. 2 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Neenah, Inc. (NP) Corrected Transcript Q4 2021 Earnings Call 17-Feb-2022 Julie A. Schertell Chief Executive Officer, President & Director, Neenah, Inc. Thanks, Kyle. And good morning, everyone. I'd like to start with our highest priority, employee safety, a strategy of proactive risk identification continued to show strong progress. Our recordable rate decreased by 30% during 2021, and I'm pleased to say that incidents are at an all-time low. While it's great to see this improvement, there's still work to do to get to zero injuries across all of Neenah. Fourth quarter results demonstrated continued strong top line growth and margin improvement. Total volume was up 22% with Fine Paper and Packaging, up 16%, and Technical Products up 25%. We delivered sales of almost $265 million, up 28% from last year. This is our second consecutive quarterly top line record, a clear indication that our growth focus and efforts are being realized. From a bottom line perspective, as expected, margins improved from Q3 to Q4, but continued to be challenged by number of factors. Input costs continued to increase throughout the quarter and to a greater degree than originally anticipated. Energy costs, particularly in Europe, were volatile and came in higher than expected. Ongoing supply chain disruptions, primarily shortages of several specialty chemicals combined with labor availability challenges, negatively impacted manufacturing costs. In the fourth quarter, the net impact of selling prices and raw material costs reduced operating margins by over 500 basis points, and EPS by over $0.50 per share versus the prior year. We have aggressively taken a number of actions to address these input costs and operational challenges and can clearly see some early improvements in 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin increased in Q4. Although short of our long-term targets, we saw continued meaningful traction and sequential improvement driven by increased volume and price. In Fine Paper and Packaging, we were pleased to see adjusted margin improved from 7% to 13%, reflecting the strength of volume growth, strong mix and pricing initiatives. As expected, margins in Technical Products declined due to ongoing escalating input prices, but this will be addressed primarily by our annual filtration pricing adjustments that took effect in January. We have also recently taken additional pricing and surcharge actions in most of our categories to address additional inflationary pressures seen late in the year. We've made progress addressing the labor shortage by increasing staffing in our facilities to match the level needed to satisfy the opportunities of our robust top line growth while accelerating our automation efforts. Our R&D and procurement teams have continued to work closely with customers to qualify alternate products to address the impact of raw material availability. As we mentioned last quarter, we have reformulated or identified alternate sources for approximately $200 million of annual sales. As a result, we can now offer our customers an expanded set of product options. Sales mix, which had been unfavorable over the prior several quarters, primarily driven by raw material availability, was neutral in the fourth quarter; evidence of the improved raw material availability and substitution improvement. Finally, we've streamlined our Fine Paper and Packaging portfolio to simplify operations and improve our cost position, including over a 30% reduction of grades and we're seeing early benefits in 2022. So, while it's a 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Neenah, Inc. (NP) Corrected Transcript Q4 2021 Earnings Call 17-Feb-2022 challenging environment, we've been aggressive in our actions and to position the business for further growth and margin improvement this year. Lastly, in 2021, we saw a meaningful progress in our ESG effort, including continued reduction in energy usage, water consumption and greenhouse gases. We received recognition from leading sustainability rating agencies including the EcoVadis Gold Medal in Spain and Silver Medal in all other locations. With that, I'll turn it over to Paul to cover financial results. And then, I'll wrap up with some comments on our strategy. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Paul F. DeSantis Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Neenah, Inc. Thanks, Julie. First, let me begin with a quick review of the fourth quarter financial statements. Consolidated sales reached $264 million, up $57 million from last year's comparable quarter. Itasa accounted for $38 million of sales in the quarter. We saw very strong growth in several areas, including all the Fine Paper and Packaging, industrials and specialty coatings. Volume accounted for growth of 22% overall, with Itasa contributing 18%, while price accounted for another 6%, partially offset by currency of around 2%. Both segments demonstrated continued volume growth. Adjusted earnings were $14 million compared to $21 million in last year's fourth quarter. Favorable pricing of $13 million was offset by input cost increases of $25 million netting an unfavorable $12 million. Transportation and manufacturing costs were also unfavorable. We were able to offset a significant portion of that gap through favorable volumes, including volume and margin from the Itasa acquisition. Consistent with our discussions over the last few quarters, the input cost and supply chain environments remained volatile. But we expect to see margins improve over time as our pricing actions, strong volume and efficiency initiatives gain momentum. Technical Products sales were $167 million, up 27% from 2020 and up 3% excluding Itasa and Appleton. Adjusted earnings were $6 million, down from a very strong $18 million last year, reflecting the impact of raw material cost increases along with labor, transportation and chemical availability. Technical Products continues to bear the brunt of the input cost increases and was the most impacted by contractual timing with filtration annual pricing, which took effect January 1. Fine Paper and Packaging sales were $98 million, up 29% from last year's level, and adjusted earnings were $12 million for the quarter, up from last year's $8 million. We continue to perform above our original expectations of recovery, reflecting the strength of the commercial print, packaging and consumer products businesses. In both segments, we believe, we're on track to offset the 2021 unrecovered input costs, as well as the expected inflationary pressures during 2022. To summarize our pricing and cost impacts for the quarter, our pricing actions accelerated and we saw $13 million of pricing benefit in the fourth quarter, compared to $8 million in the third quarter. And that increase continues to gain momentum with additional pricing actions in 2022, especially in filtration. During the fourth quarter, we saw input cost rise even higher than our expectations entering the quarter to about $25 million over the prior year. For the full year, we experienced almost $47 million of increased input costs with 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC