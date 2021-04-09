Neenah : Quarterly Financials Document

Neenah is a leading producer of Technical Products, using various substrates to produce specialized materials that employ saturation, coating and other function-enhancing processes to deliver specified performance to customers.
Our products include filtration, digital image transfer, tape, dye sublimation papers, abrasive backings, labels and other specialized products. Specific end uses include transportation and water filtration, industrial
applications, medical packaging, signage and many others.
The Technical Products group serves over 1,000 customers worldwide through manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K., supported by R&D efforts focused on developing new products that will deliver the performance our customers require and drive our growth.
OUR PRODUCTS DELIVER HIGH-PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS:
providing essential filtration capabilities for transportation, water and other uses
enabling superior performance in products for industrial applications, such as tapes, abrasives and digital image transfer
meeting specialized needs for strength, durability resistance to water and contamination in products as diverse as medical packaging and labels
FILTRATION
High-performance filtration media for transportation, industrial, water and other markets
PERFORMANCE MATERIALS
Saturated and coated products for a variety of end markets, including digital transfers, backings for specialty abrasives and tapes, labels, durable printing and medical applications
FINE PAPER & PACKAGING
Neenah is the market leader in North America in the creation and manufacturing of premium paper, packaging and sustainable solutions. The Neenah Fine Paper and Packaging portfolio includes recognizable and distinguished brands like CLASSIC ,
ENVIRONMENT , ROYAL SUNDANCE , IMAGEMAX , ASTROBRIGHTS and Southworth . With U.S. manufacturing facilities specializing in color, texture and specialty features, there is an endless combination of paper, packaging, and consumer products like planners, journals and teacher tools available.
Neenah Premium Packaging provides unique, sustainable and custom solutions for many of the world's leading brands in beauty and wellness; wine, spirits and craft beer; and retail. Our offering includes materials for box wrap, gift cards, hangtags, labels, folding board, in-store signs and wallcovering. We provide captivating colors and textures, customized for brands or ready-made, as well as high-performance products and world class customer service.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE IN DEMAND WHEREVER IMAGE & DESIGN
MATTERS:
high-endmarketing and advertising collateral and business identity systems
upscale packaging solutions for high value items in small packages, focused on beauty and wellness, alcohol; consumer electronics and retail markets
brightly colored and fine papers for home, school or business; beautifully designed planners and journals
sustainable solutions that offer alternatives to plastic
GRAPHIC IMAGING
Unique colors, textures and finishes for identity systems, invitations, crafting, advertising and marketing collateral, and envelopes
PREMIUM PACKAGING
Image-enhancing colors and textures and sustainable solutions for premium folding board, box wrap, bags, hang tags, labels, signs and wallcovering for beauty and wellness, wine, spirits, craft beers, consumer electronics and retail
Neenah, Inc. 2020 Annual Report
