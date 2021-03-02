Neenah : View this Presentation PDF Format Download PDF 2.54 MB

We Manufacture Growth
A global specialty materials manufacturer focused in premium markets
Performance-based TECHNICAL PRODUCTS
Sold in > 80 countries from operations in US and Europe
Financial Highlights (2020)
Image-oriented
FINE PAPER & PACKAGING
|
$793MM
|
$101MM
|
$75MM
|
10%
|
3.4%
|
1.6x
|
Net Sales
|
ADJ. EBITDA
|
Free Cash Flow
|
ROIC 5 year average
|
Dividend Yield
|
Net Debt/Adj EBITDA
A diversified portfolio of products serving various industrial and consumer end markets
FiltrationPerformance Materials
Specialty CoatingsCustom Engineered
Materials
High-end printing papersPremium packaging materials
Core Markets
Transportation filtration media (oil, air, fuel, cabin)
Industrial R/O water filters, face masks
Digital transfer, security
Tape and abrasive backings
High end commercial print papers
LabelsConsumer Papers, Planners, JournalsPackaging media for labels, folding board, gift cards, etc,
Growth Areas
|
Industrial air &
|
Digital transfer,
|
Composites,
|
Premium
|
liquid filters
|
silicone release
|
nonwovens
|
packaging
A variety of technologies (wet-laid, melt-blown, coating and saturating) using multiple materials (fibers, glass, chemicals, polymers) to impart desired performance with customized solutions
Our products are critical to performance, but a small part of the cost of end product
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.