Neenah, Inc.    NP

NEENAH, INC.

(NP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neenah : View this Presentation PDF Format Download PDF 2.54 MB

03/02/2021 | 10:10am EST
We Manufacture Growth

A global specialty materials manufacturer focused in premium markets

Performance-based TECHNICAL PRODUCTS

Sold in > 80 countries from operations in US and Europe

Financial Highlights (2020)

Image-oriented

FINE PAPER & PACKAGING

$793MM

$101MM

$75MM

10%

3.4%

1.6x

Net Sales

ADJ. EBITDA

Free Cash Flow

ROIC 5 year average

Dividend Yield

Net Debt/Adj EBITDA

A diversified portfolio of products serving various industrial and consumer end markets

Technical Products

Fine Paper & Packaging

FiltrationPerformance Materials

Specialty CoatingsCustom Engineered

Materials

High-end printing papersPremium packaging materials

Core Markets

Transportation filtration media (oil, air, fuel, cabin)

Industrial R/O water filters, face masks

Digital transfer, security

Industrial and consumer

Tape and abrasive backings

Glass mat

High end commercial print papers

LabelsConsumer Papers, Planners, JournalsPackaging media for labels, folding board, gift cards, etc,

Growth Areas

Industrial air &

Digital transfer,

Composites,

Premium

liquid filters

silicone release

nonwovens

packaging

A variety of technologies (wet-laid, melt-blown, coating and saturating) using multiple materials (fibers, glass, chemicals, polymers) to impart desired performance with customized solutions

Our products are critical to performance, but a small part of the cost of end product

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Neenah Paper Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 853 M - -
Net income 2021 46,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 955 M 955 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart NEENAH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neenah, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEENAH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 60,00 $
Last Close Price 56,74 $
Spread / Highest target 5,75%
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julie A. Schertell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. DeSantis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Jason T. Free Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael W. Rickheim Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEENAH, INC.0.00%955
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.26.54%7 412
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD11.07%4 694
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD30.13%2 699
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.18.76%1 536
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-5.67%591
