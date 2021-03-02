Neenah : View this Presentation PDF Format Download PDF 2.54 MB

We Manufacture Growth

A global specialty materials manufacturer focused in premium markets

Performance-based TECHNICAL PRODUCTS

Sold in > 80 countries from operations in US and Europe

Financial Highlights (2020)

Image-oriented

FINE PAPER & PACKAGING

$793MM $101MM $75MM 10% 3.4% 1.6x Net Sales ADJ. EBITDA Free Cash Flow ROIC 5 year average Dividend Yield Net Debt/Adj EBITDA

A diversified portfolio of products serving various industrial and consumer end markets

Technical Products

Fine Paper & Packaging

FiltrationPerformance Materials

Specialty CoatingsCustom Engineered Materials

High-end printing papersPremium packaging materials

Core Markets

Transportation filtration media (oil, air, fuel, cabin)

Industrial R/O water filters, face masks

Digital transfer, security

Industrial and consumer

Tape and abrasive backings

Glass mat

High end commercial print papers

LabelsConsumer Papers, Planners, JournalsPackaging media for labels, folding board, gift cards, etc,

Growth Areas

Industrial air & Digital transfer, Composites, Premium liquid filters silicone release nonwovens packaging

A variety of technologies (wet-laid, melt-blown, coating and saturating) using multiple materials (fibers, glass, chemicals, polymers) to impart desired performance with customized solutions