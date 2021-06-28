Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neenah : View this Presentation PDF Format Download (opens in new window) PDF 2.35 MB

06/28/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
We Manufacture Growth

A global specialty materials manufacturer focused in premium markets

Business Segments

Global Footprint

Americas

Europe

Malaysia

70%

Performance-based

TECHNICAL PRODUCTS

Filtration

Industrial Solutions

Digital Transfer Papers

Net

Sales

30%

Image-oriented

FINE PAPER &

PACKAGING

Commercial

Consumer

Premium Packaging

Headquarters

Manufacturing facilities New locations (Itasa)

Financial Highlights (2020)

$793MM

$101MM

$75MM

10%

3.4%

1.6x

Net Sales

ADJ. EBITDA

Free Cash Flow

ROIC 5 year average

Dividend Yield

Net Debt/Adj EBITDA

2

| We Manufacture Growth

A diversified portfolio of products serving various industrial and

consumer end markets

Technical Products

Fine Paper & Packaging

Transportation

Filtration,

Industrial Filtration,

Face Masks

Backings, Labels, Tapes, Specialties

Dye Sublimation,

Heat Transfer,

other DTP

High end print

papers

Consumer

papers, planners,

journals

Packaging and

labels for spirits, retail and beauty

3

| We Manufacture Growth

A variety of technologies (wet-laid,melt-blown, coating and saturating) using

multiple materials (fibers, glass, chemicals, polymers) to impart desired performance

with customized solutions

Raw

Value-add

Final Converting

Manufacturing

& Packaging

End Product

Materials

Processing

Our products are critical to performance, but a small part of the costof end-product

4

| We Manufacture Growth

Leading positions

in profitable,

defensible

markets

  • Often #1 or #2 in markets with strong barriers to entry
  • Long-standingcustomer relationships
  • Pricing to offset input cost changes supported by our product performance and brand strength

Effective

technology

base

Financial

strength and

discipline

  • Wide array of advanced technical capabilities
  • Some of the newest and most cost-effective assets
  • Global footprint aligned with desired local supply chains for customers
  • Strong balance sheet/robust cash flow generation
  • Financial strength is valued by our customers
  • History of balanced capital deployment to drive added value

5

| We Manufacture Growth

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Neenah Paper Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:56pNEENAH  : View this Presentation PDF Format Download (opens in new window) PDF 2..
PU
06/21NEENAH  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/01CLEARWATER PAPER  : to Close Neenah, Wis. Facility by July
MT
05/27NEENAH  : Advances Medical Packaging Category with New Lightweight Reinforced Pa..
BU
05/21INSIDER TRENDS : Neenah Insider Gets Stock Award and Converts/Exercises Derivati..
MT
05/21INSIDER TRENDS : Neenah Insider Granted Stock Award, Extends Buy Trend
MT
05/21INSIDER TRENDS : Neenah Insider Gets Stock Award, Extends Buy Trend
MT
05/21INSIDER TRENDS : Neenah Insider Receives Stock Award, Prolongs Buy Trend
MT
05/21INSIDER TRENDS : Neenah Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
05/21NEENAH INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 979 M - -
Net income 2021 40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 885 M 885 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart NEENAH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neenah, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEENAH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 52,57 $
Average target price 64,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie A. Schertell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. DeSantis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jason T. Free Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael W. Rickheim Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Philip C. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEENAH, INC.-4.97%885
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD31.72%5 702
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-4.99%5 623
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.175.42%3 076
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.85%2 864
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD15.23%2 437