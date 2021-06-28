Neenah : View this Presentation PDF Format Download (opens in new window) PDF 2.35 MB

|
A global specialty materials manufacturer focused in premium markets
Business Segments
Global Footprint
Americas
Europe
Malaysia
70%
Performance-based
TECHNICAL PRODUCTS
Filtration
Industrial Solutions
Digital Transfer Papers
30%
Image-oriented
FINE PAPER &
PACKAGING
Commercial
Consumer
Premium Packaging
Headquarters
Manufacturing facilities New locations (Itasa)
Financial Highlights (2020)
$793MM
$101MM
$75MM
10%
3.4%
1.6x
Net Sales
ADJ. EBITDA
Free Cash Flow
ROIC 5 year average
Dividend Yield
Net Debt/Adj EBITDA
| We Manufacture Growth
A diversified portfolio of products serving various industrial and
consumer end markets
Technical Products
Fine Paper & Packaging
Transportation
Filtration,
Industrial Filtration,
Face Masks
Backings, Labels, Tapes, Specialties
Dye Sublimation,
Heat Transfer,
other DTP
High end print
papers
Consumer
papers, planners,
journals
Packaging and
labels for spirits, retail and beauty
| We Manufacture Growth
A variety of technologies (wet-laid,melt-blown, coating and saturating) using
multiple materials (fibers, glass, chemicals, polymers) to impart desired performance
with customized solutions
Raw
Value-add
Final Converting
Manufacturing
& Packaging
End Product
Our products are critical to performance, but a small part of the costof end-product
|
Leading positions
in profitable,
defensible
markets
-
Often #1 or #2 in markets with strong barriers to entry
-
Long-standingcustomer relationships
-
Pricing to offset input cost changes supported by our product performance and brand strength
Effective
technology
base
Financial
strength and
discipline
-
Wide array of advanced technical capabilities
-
Some of the newest and most cost-effective assets
-
Global footprint aligned with desired local supply chains for customers
-
Strong balance sheet/robust cash flow generation
-
Financial strength is valued by our customers
-
History of balanced capital deployment to drive added value
|
|
|
|
|
