NEENAH, INC.

(NP)
  Report
Neenah : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on February 17, 2021

01/28/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering fourth quarter and full year financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results at 11:00 AM (EST) on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Those who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5367477. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site under Presentations & Events / Event Archive. A replay of the call will be available until February 25, 2021 and can be accessed as follows:

Dial In #: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642
Access Code #: 5367477

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 779 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -50,5x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 878 M 878 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 324
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart NEENAH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neenah, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEENAH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 57,50 $
Last Close Price 52,24 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julie A. Schertell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Jason T. Free Executive Vice President-Operations
Paul F. DeSantis Chief Financial Officer
Philip C. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEENAH, INC.-5.57%878
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.9.77%6 628
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD12.27%4 853
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD0.99%2 130
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.12.23%1 427
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION2.49%641
