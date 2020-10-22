Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Neenah, Inc.    NP

NEENAH, INC.

(NP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neenah : to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 3, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering third quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results at 11:00 AM (EST) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Those who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2670125. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site until December 3, 2020 and a replay of the call will be available until November 11, 2020 and can be accessed as follows:

Dial In #: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642
Access Code #: 2670125

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEENAH, INC.
01:01pNEENAH : to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 3, 2020
BU
10/16'NOT FAKE NEWS : ' COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, Trump to campaign there
RE
08/18NEENAH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13NEENAH, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05NEENAH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/04NEENAH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04NEENAH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/04NEENAH : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/31NEENAH INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31NEENAH : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 773 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,0x
Yield 2020 4,85%
Capitalization 652 M 652 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 324
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart NEENAH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neenah, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEENAH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,33 $
Last Close Price 38,79 $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie A. Schertell Director, SVP, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
John P. O'Donnell President
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Paul F. DeSantis Chief Financial Officer
Philip C. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEENAH, INC.-44.92%652
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.33.64%5 146
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD73.93%4 334
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-15.12%2 137
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-33.12%1 365
VERSO CORPORATION-54.74%275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group