FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognizes that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc.
ii.
Date of Incorporation
13th August 1957
iii.
RC Number
1557
iv.
License Number
FRC/2015/00000006315
v.
Company Physical Address
16, Billings Way (Akanni Doherty Layout), Oregun Industrial Estate, Oregun, Lagos.
vi.
Company Website Address
www.neimethplc.com.ng
vii.
Financial Year End
31st December 2023
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company
No
ix.
Name and Address of Ag. Company Secretary
Chinenye S. Adekanmbi.
16, Billings Way (Akanni Doherty Layout), Oregun Industrial Estate, Oregun, Lagos.
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
BDO Professional Services (Chartered Accountants), ADOL House, 15, CIPM Avenue, Alausa - Ikeja, Lagos.
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited.
213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos State
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)
chinenye.adekanmbi@neimethplc.com.ng +234 8030509676
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
Planet Governance Advisory Limited
, 15, CIPM Avenue,
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED,
ED)
Gender
Date First Appointed/ Elected
Remark
1.
Dr. A. B. C. ORJIAKO
CHAIRMAN
MALE
1ST FEB. 2005
2.
PHARM.VALENTINE C. OKELU
ED - MD/CEO
MALE
16TH AUG. 2023
3.
PHARM. ROSELINE A. OPUTA
ED
FEMALE
20TH OCT. 2017
4.
MRS. FLORENCE I. ONYENEKWE
ED
1ST JUNE 2023
5.
MAZI SAMUEL I. OHUABUNWA
NED
MALE
1997
He is the founding MD/CEO. He became a NED in 2011.
6.
DR. ATINUKE R. UWAJEH
NED
FEMALE
27TH APRIL 2023
7.
PROF. MAURICE M. IWU
NED
MALE
20TH DEC. 2011
8.
SIR IKE. T. ONYECHI
NED
MALE
20TH DEC. 2011
9.
MR. THOMAS T. OSOBU
NED
MALE
20TH DEC. 2011
10.
DR. OLUSEGUN AKANJI
NED
MALE
27TH APRIL 2023
11.
MR. CHRISTOPHER OSHIAFI
NED
MALE
26TH OCT. 2023
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
Membership of Board Committees
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
1.
DR. A. B. C. ORJIAKO
10
10
NIL
---
---
---
2.
PHARM. VALENTINE C. OKELU
10
2
Assumed duty 16/08/2023
NIL
---
---
3.
PHARM. ROSELINE A. OPUTA
10
10
NIL
---
---
---
4.
MRS. FLORENCE I. ONYENEKWE
10
10
Risk/Health/Quali ty Assurance
Member
3
2
5.
DR. ATINUKE U. R. UWAJEH
10
5
Appointed 27/04/2023
Risk/Health/Quali ty Assurance
Member
3
2
Innovation & Strategy
Member
4
3
Finance & Budget
Member
8
4
6.
MAZI SAMUEL I. OHUABUNWA
10
10
Establishment /Remuneration
Chairman
6
6
Risk/Health/Quali ty Assurance
Member
3
2
Innovation & Strategy
Member
4
4
Finance & Budget
Member
8
4
67
PROF. MAURICE M. IWU
10
10
Innovation & Strategy
Chairman
4
4
Corporate Governance & Compliance
Member
4
4
Risk/Health/Quali ty Assurance
3
2
8.
DR. OLUSEGUN AKANJI
10
4
Appointed 27/04/2023
Corporate Governance & Compliance
Member
4
4
Finance & Budget
Chairman
8
4
Establishment /Remuneration
Member
6
6
9.
MR. THOMAS T. OSOBU
10
10
Corporate Governance & Compliance
Chairman
4
4
Finance & Budget
Member
6
6
Establishment /Remuneration
Member
6
6
Innovation & Strategy
Member
4
4
Statutory Audit Committee
Member
6
6
10.
SIR IKECHUKWU T. ONYECHI
10
10
Risk/Health/Quali ty Assurance
Chairman
3
2
Finance & Budget
Member
6
6
Innovation & Strategy
Member
4
4
11.
MR. CHRISTOPHER OSHIAFI
10
1
Appointed 26/10/2023
Note: The above list contains only names of directors as at 31st December 2023.
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1.
PHARM. VALENTINE C. OKELU
MD/CEO
MALE
2.
PHARM. ROSELINE A. OPUTA
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ADMINISTRATION
FEMALE
3.
MRS. FLORENCE I. ONYENEKWE
AG. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, FINANCE
FEMALE
4.
MR. ADEKUNLE A. ADEBOWALE
DIRECTOR, PLANT BUSINESS OPERATIONS
MALE
5.
MRS. NGOZI E. KAURA
HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT
FEMALE
6.
MRS. CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI
AG. COMPANY SECRETARY/HEAD OF COMPLIANCE
FEMALE
7.
MR. UDORA I. NNOLI
HEAD OF LEGAL
MALE
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the Board
"A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the
Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
Yes. It was last reviewed in 2022.
Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition
"The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence andintegrity "
i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors?
The Company's directors are qualified professionals with vast experience in fields ranging from Pharmacy, Manufacturing, Banking, Business Administration, Medicine, Finance, Leadership and others.
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No
If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?
Yes. The Board has an approved Diversity Policy. By virtue of the Policy, the Company targets the promotion of diversity and equality on its Board, irrespective of gender, age, disability, ethnicity, religion/belief, marital status and background. It goes further to strive for representation of at least 30% of either male or female gender on the Board. These aspirations have been largely met as the Board currently has 27% female representation on the Board with 3 Female Directors out of 11 Directors.
iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No
If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?
No.
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No
If yes, provide the names of the Committees.
No. Neither the MD/CEO nor an Executive Director chairs any Board Committee
Yes. The Board has an approved Diversity Policy. By virtue of the and equality on its Board, irrespective of gender, age, disability, ethnicity, religion/belief, marital status and background. It goes further to strive for representation of at least 30% of either male or been largely % female representation on the
Principle 3: Chairman
"The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board"
i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no
If yes, list them.
No. The Chairman of the Board is neither a member nor chair of any Board Committee.
ii) At which Committee meeting(s) was the
Chairman in attendance during the period under review?
None
iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?
The Chairman is a NED.
iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No
If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?
No. The Chairman has never been in the employment of the Company.
v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?
The Chairman of the Board was appointed on the 1st of February, 2005.
vi) Are the roles and responsibilities of the
Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No
If yes, specify which document
Yes. The roles and responsibilities of the Chairman are specified in the Board Charter.
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Principle Director/ Officer
4: Chief
Managing Executive
"The
Managing
Director/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate performance"
i) Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment which sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No
If no, in which documents is itspecified?
Yes. The MD/CEO's authority and relationship with the Board is contained in his Letter of Employment and Board Charter.
ii) Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes. The Company's Policy provides for annual declaration. Declarations are usually made thereafter at Board and Board Committee meetings.
iii) Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review?
Risk, Health & Quality Assurance Committee Corporate Governance & Compliance Committee Finance & Budget Committee
Innovation & Strategy Committee Remuneration & Establishment Committee.
iv) Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no.
If yes, please state the company(ies)?
No. He is not a Board member of any publicly quoted company.
v) Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No
No. If there was any such membership, it would be in line with the relevant board approved policies.
Principle Directors
5:Executive
Executive Directors support the Managing Director/Chief
Executive Officer in the operations and management of the Company
i)Do the EDs have contracts of employment?
Yes/no
Yes. They have binding Letters of Employment that contain terms and conditions of employment.
ii) If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs?
Yes/No
If no, in which document are the roles and
responsibilities specified?
The Letters of Employment contain some of the job responsibilities of the EDs. However, the roles and responsibilities of the EDs are extensively specified in the Board Charter.
iii) Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes. The Company's Conflict of Interest Policy provides for disclosure of any conflict of interest during the appointment process, annually and on an on-going basis.
iv) Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No
If yes, please list
No.
v)Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No
No. If there was any such membership, it would be in line with the relevant board approved policies.
Principle Directors
6:Non-Executive
Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy
i) Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented? Yes/No If yes, where are these documented?
Yes. Roles and responsibilities of NEDs are defined in the Board Charter.
ii) Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No
Yes, NEDs have Letters of Appointment that state some of their duties. However, a more robust provision is contained in the Board Charter.
and Boardperformanceon
the iii) Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest Yes. Any conflict of interest is declared on an ongoing basis as they occur.
Principle 7: Independent Non-Executive Directors
iv) Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters? Yes/No
If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs
v) What is the process of ensuring completeness and adequacy of the information provided?
vi) Do NEDs have unfettered access to the EDs,
Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor? Yes/No
i) Do the INEDs meet the independence criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the Code?
Yes/No
Independent Non-Executive
ii)
Directors bring a high degreeof objectivity to the Board for iii)
sustaining stakeholder trust
and confidence"
Are there any exceptions?
What is the process of selecting INEDs?
iv) Do the INEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No
v) Do the INEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
vi) Does the Board ascertain and confirm the independence of the INEDs? Yes/No
If yes, how often?
What is the process?
vii) Is the INED a Shareholder of the Company?
Yes/No
If yes, what is the percentage shareholding?
viii) Does the INED have another relationship with the Company apart from directorship and/or shareholding? Yes/No
If yes, provide details.
Principle Secretary
8:
Company i) Is the Company Secretary in-house or outsourced?
"The Company Secretary support the effectiveness of the Board by assisting the Board and management to
Yes. Relevant information is provided to the NEDs through Management reports and Board & Board Committee papers circulated prior to meetings. Salient information is also provided upon request and on a need-to-know basis.
The process of ensuring completeness and adequacy of information provided is through feedback from Board members on board and board Committee papers circulated.
Yes. However, the INED on the Board resigned in the course of the year under review and plans are ongoing to fill the vacancy.
A summary of the process as contained in the Company's Policy on Appointment of Directors is sated below (The process is independent of the Company's Management):
Recommendations are made to the Board Nomination Committee when there is a vacancy.
The Board shall satisfy itself that the nominee has the required qualifications and fulfils the specified regulatory conditions.
Background check/screening of CV of a nominee is carried out as deemed fit to ensure appropriate balance of skills, experience & knowledge.
A chat shall be conducted with the nominee by the Chairman and other members of the Board if need be.
Appointment of a successful candidate shall be approved at the meeting of shareholders.
Yes, INEDs have letters of appointment, but detailed provision of their duties, liabilities and terms of Engagement are contained in the Board Charter.
Yes. The Company's Conflict of Interest Policy makes provision for the INED to declare any Conflict of Interest annually and on an ongoing basis.
Yes. The Company's Board Charter makes provision for the independence of Directors to be assessed annually. The process is via personal declaration.
No. The INED was not a shareholder of the Company.
No. The INED's only relationship with the Company was as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
The INED's remuneration is composed of directors' fees approved at the AGM and sitting allowances for participating in Board and Board Committee meetings.
LLB, BL. ACIS. She possesses the relevant qualification and experience necessary to effectively discharge the duties of her office.
She has over 17 years of relevant experience.
Yes, they do.
No.
In-house.
develop good corporate governance practices and culture within the Company"
Principle 9: Access Independent Advice
"Directors are sometimes required to make decisions of a technical and complex nature that may require
independentexpertise"
to
external
Principle 10: Meetings of the Board
"Meetings are the principal vehicle for conducting thebusiness of the Board and successfully fulfilling the strategic objectives of the
iii) Where the Company Secretary is an Yes.
employee of the Company, is the person a member of senior management?
iv) Who does the Company Secretary report to?
The Company Secretary reports to the MD/CEO with direct channel of communication to the Chairman of the Board.
v) What is the appointment and removal process of the Company Secretary?
The appointment and removal of the Company Secretary is subject to relevant policies and the approval of the Board.
vi)Who undertakes and approves the performance appraisal of the Company Secretary?
The MD/CEO undertakes and approves the performance appraisal of the Company Secretary with the approval of the Board through the relevant Board Committee.
i) Does the company have a Board-approved policy that allows directors access to independent professional advice in the discharge of their duties? Yes/No
If yes, where is it documented?
Yes. This is contained in the Board Charter.
ii) Who bears the cost for the independent professional advice?
iii) During the period under review, did the
Directors obtain any independent professional advice? Yes/No
If yes, provide details.
The Company is solely responsible for the cost of the Independent Professional advice.
No.
i) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board meetings?
ii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to Directors?
Draft minutes of previous meetings are circulated to members of the Board ahead of meetings.
Minutes are reviewed at meetings and approved/adopted accordingly by Directors.
Minutes of meeting are circulated at least one week ahead of any Board meeting.
Company"
iii) What are the implications for Directors who do not meet the Company policy on meeting attendance?
The Board Charter specifies that Board members shall strive to attend all Board meetings. The attendance record of Directors will be a factor to consider during re-election.
Principle Committees
11:Board
"To ensure efficiency and effectiveness, the Board delegates some of its functions, duties and responsibilities to well-structured committees, without abdicating its responsibilities"
i) Do the Board Committees have Board-approved Charters which set out their responsibilities and terms of reference?
Yes/No
ii) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board Committee of meetings?
No. The Committees have terms of reference, but the Committee Charters are work in progress.
Minutes of meeting are to be circulated at least one week ahead of meetings.
Draft minutes of previous meetings are circulated to members ahead of meetings.
Minutes are reviewed at meetings and approved/adopted accordingly
The Company Secretary/Asst. Company Secretary serves as Secretary to the Board Committees.
The chair of each Committee is appointed by the Chairman of the Board.
a. Corporate Governance & Compliance Committee handles governance matters, but there is an Executive Search Committee of the Board that handles nomination matters as the need arises.
b. Remuneration & Establishment Committee
c. Finance & Budget Committee
d. Risk/Health /Quality Assurance Committee
Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance
vii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the The Committee is currently made up of NEDs following the resignation of the INED in the course of the year under review.
Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance?
viii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or
INED?
The Chairman of the Committee is a NED
ix) Does the Company have a succession plan policy? Yes/No
If yes, how often is it reviewed?
Yes. The Policy is reviewed periodically.
x) How often are Board and Committee charters as well as other governance policies reviewed?
The Board Charter and other governance policies are reviewed periodically.
xi) How does the committee report on its activities to the Board?
The Committee reports on its activities through a formal report presented to the Board.
Committee responsible for Remuneration
xii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Remuneration?
The Committee is currently made up of NEDs following the resignation of the INED in the course of the year under review.
xiii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or
INED?
The Chairman of the Committee is a NED.
Committee responsible for Audit
xiv) Does the Company have a Board Audit
Committee separate from the Statutory Audit Committee? Yes/No
Yes. The Committee is referred to as the Board Finance & Budget Committee.
xv) Are members of the Committee responsible for Audit financially literate? Yes/No
Yes.
xvi) What are experience?
theirqualificationsand
Members of the Committee are well experienced and knowledgeable in financial matters.
xvii) Name the financial expert(s) on the
Committee responsible for Audit
Dr. Olusegun Akanji, Chairman of the Committee.
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
xviii) How often does the Committee responsible for Audit review the internal auditor's reports?
At least once every quarter. The Internal Auditor submits a report to the Finance & Budget Committee for review at the Committee's quarterly meetings.
xix) Does the Company have a Board approved internal control framework in place?
Yes/No
Yes.
xx) How does the Board monitor compliance with the internal control framework?
Monitoring of compliance with the Internal Control framework is through the Internal Auditor's reports and Board Audit Committee's report
xxi) Does the Committee responsible for Audit review the External Auditors management letter, Key Audit Matters and management response to issues raised? Yes/No
Please explain.
Yes.
The Committee reviews the External Auditors Management letter Key Audit Matters and Management's response at completion of the audit exercise and presentation of the External Audit Report to the Committee.
xxii) Is there a Board-approved policy that clearly specifies the non-audit services that the external auditor shall not provide?
Yes/No
Yes.
xxiii) How many times did the Audit Committee hold discussions with the head of internal audit function and external auditors without the management during the period under review?
The Audit Committee did not meet alone in the period under review with the Internal Audit function without the Management.
Committee responsible for Risk Management
xxiv) Is the Chairman of the Risk Committee a
NED or an INED?
The Chairman of the Committee is a NED
xxv) Is there a Board approvedRisk
Management framework? Yes/No?
If yes, when was it approved?
Yes.
It was approved in July 2022.
xxvi) How often does the Committee review the adequacy and effectiveness of the Risk
Management Controls in place?
Date of last review
Quarterly, at Committee meetings.
October 2023.
xxvii) Does the Company have a Board-approved IT Data Governance
Framework? Yes/No
If yes, how often is it reviewed?
No. The Policy is yet to be approved. It is at the draft stage.
xxviii) How often does the Committee receive and review compliance report on the IT Data Governance Framework?
The draft Framework is yet to be approved.
xxix) Is the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) a member of
Senior Management and does he have relevant experience for this role? Yes/No
Yes. The Head, Internal Audit doubles as the CRO. She is a member of Senior Management and has the relevant experience for the role.
xxx) How many meetings of the Committee did the CRO attend during the period under review?
All
Principle 12: Appointment to the Board
"A written, clearly defined, rigorous, formal and transparent procedure serves as a guide for the selection of Directors to ensure the appointment of high-quality individuals to the Board"
i) Is there a Board-approved policy for the appointment of Directors? Yes/No
Yes.
ii) What criteria are considered for their appointment?
A Director must:
iii) What is the Board process for ascertaining that prospective directors are fit and proper persons?
The process for ascertaining that a prospective Director is a fit and proper person is through background checks and testimonies of referees.
the audit exercise and presentation of the External Audit Report to
iv)
Is there a defined tenure for the following:
a) The Chairman
b) The MD/CEO
c) INED
Yes..
d) NED
e) EDs
Yes.
v) Please state the tenure
By virtue of the Company's Director Tenure Policy, NEDs shall retire from the Board by their 15th anniversary of service on the Board or by their 75th birthday, whichever is earlier.
EDs are guided by the Company's Human Resources Policy on Retirement which provides for 35years of service in the employment of the Company or attainment of 60years of age, whichever is earlier.
vi) Does the Board have a process to ensure that it is refreshed periodically? Yes/No?
Yes. This is achieved by prescribing a term limit/tenure for Board members.
Principle 13: Induction and Continuing Education
i) Does the Board have a formal induction programme for new directors? Yes/No
Yes.
"A formal induction programme on joining the Board as well as regular
ii) During the period under review, were new
Directors appointed? Yes/No
If yes, provide date ofinduction.
Yes.
No formal induction programme was carried out.
training assists Directors to
effectively discharge their duties to the Company"
iii) Are Directors provided relevant training to enable them effectively discharge their duties? Yes/No
If yes, provide training details.
Yes, Directors are provided relevant trainings to improve their effectiveness.
No training was carried out during the period under review.
iv) How do you assess the training needs of
Directors?
The training needs of Directors are assessed in consultation with Board members. Recommended training topics are presented by the Company Secretariat to the Board members for approval or suggestions on areas of need.
v) Is there a Board-approved training plan?
Yes/No
It is the Board's practice to approve an annual training plan, but the Company could not implement same in the outgone year.
vi) Has it been budgeted for? Yes/No
Yes. Training plans are budgeted for.
Principle 14: Board Evaluation
i) Is there a Board-approved policy for evaluating Board performance? Yes/No
"Annual Board evaluation assesses how each Director, the committees of the Board and the Board are committed to their roles, work together and continue to contribute
ii) For the period under review, was there any
Board Evaluation exercise conducted?
Yes/No
No. There is no policy specifically tailored to evaluating Board Performance, but the Board Charter makes specific provision for conduct of the Board Performance Evaluation exercise.
No. Yet to be conducted.
effectively to the
achievement of the Company's objectives"
iii) If yes, indicate whether internal or external. Provide date of last evaluation.
Date of last external evaluation was March 2021.
iv) Has the Board Evaluation report been presented to the full Board? Yes/No
If yes, indicate date of presentation.
Evaluation for the period under review is yet to be carried out.
v) Did the Chairman discuss the evaluation report with the individual directors? Yes/No
Evaluation for the period under review is yet to be carried out
vi) Is the result of the evaluation for each Director considered in the re-election process?
Yes/No
Yes.
Principle 15: Corporate Governance Evaluation
i) For the period under review, has the Company conducted a corporate governance evaluation? Yes/No
No.
Board? Yes/Nopractices and processes areadequate and effective"
"Institutionalizing a system for evaluating the Company's corporate governance practices ensures that its governance standards,
If yes, provide date of the evaluation.
ii) Is the result of the Corporate Governance
Evaluation presented and considered by theiii) If yes, please indicate the date of last presentation.
No Corporate Governance Evaluation was carried out during the year under review.
