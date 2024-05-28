Lagos, Nigeria, 28th May 2024

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - NOTICE OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc. (the Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that at the Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, 27th May 2024, the Board approved the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 31st March 2024 and same will be filed on or before the extended due date of 30th May 2024.

The closed period earlier announced on the trading in the Company's shares by Insiders and connected persons shall remain until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements for Quarter 1, 2024 to the market.

NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Company also hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the confirmation of Mrs. Chinenye S. Adekanmbi as Company Secretary/Chief Compliance Officer at the Board of Directors meeting of 27th May, 2024.

Mrs. Adekanmbi is an experienced legal practitioner and Chartered Secretary with over 18 years' professional experience in areas cutting across Law, Compliance and Governance. She started her career in the Law firm of Kunle Kalejaiye SAN & Co. before joining the Company in 2010 as Legal Officer and rising to become Assistant Company Secretary and Head of Compliance. She was appointed Acting Company Secretary in 2023, a position she held until her confirmation.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Lagos and has attended several professional development courses. She is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN) and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

MRS. CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI

Company Secretary