Lagos, Nigeria, 25th July 2024

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - NOTICE OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc. (the Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that at the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday, 25th July 2024, the Board approved the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and same will be filed on or before the due date of 30th July 2024.

The closed period earlier announced on the trading in the Company's shares by Insiders and connected persons shall remain until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements for Quarter 2, 2024 to the market.

MRS. CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI

Company Secretary