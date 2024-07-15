Lagos, Nigeria 15th July 2024

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 25th July 2024 to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2024.

In line with NGX's Amended Closed Period Rules, the Company commenced its closed period from 1st July, 2024 and this will run up to twenty-four (24) hours after the outcome of the meeting and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 is released to the public.

Consequently, Directors and other insiders of the Company have been duly notified not to deal in the Company's securities during the closed period.

Thank you.

MRS. CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI

Company Secretary