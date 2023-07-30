June 2023 Financials
NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE, 2023
NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Contents
Page
Statement of Directors' responsibilities in relation to the financial statements
Statement of Compliance
Independent Auditor's Report
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Notes to the financial statements
Other national disclosures:
Statement of value added
Financial summary
NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Quarter 2
6 Months
Quarter 2
6 Months
YOY %
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Change
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-22
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Turnover
8
488,624
957,404
708,963
1,634,751
-41%
Cost of sales
9
(295,739)
(656,848)
(345,724)
(925,058)
29%
Gross profit / (Loss)
192,885
300,556
363,239
709,693
-58%
Other income
10
60,742
91,416
52,741
12,946
606%
Marketing and distribution expenses
11
(329,077)
(453,616)
(33,147)
(286,978)
-58%
Administrative expenses
12
(160,100)
(290,507)
(48,247)
(255,612)
-14%
Exchange Gain / (Loss)
13
40,417
22,824
42,874
103,148
-78%
Operating (Loss) / Profit
(195,133)
(329,327)
377,460
283,196
-216%
Finance costs
14
(67,920)
(123,229)
(70,029)
(107,734)
-14%
(Loss) / Profit before taxation
(263,053)
(452,558)
307,431
175,462
358%
Income tax expense
28
-
-
(Loss)/Profit for the year from continued operation
(263,053)
(452,558)
307,431
175,462
-358%
Other comprehensive income
Gain on available for sale assets
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
-
-
-
Total comprehensive (Loss)/Profit
(263,053)
(452,558)
307,431
175,462
-358%
Basic (loss)/earnings per share
32
(6)
(11)
16
9
-218%
The explanatory notes and statement of significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.
NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
6 Months
15 Months
AT 30 JUNE 2023
Ended
Ended
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
Notes
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
16.
2,945,015
2,855,148
Investment properties
17
33,576
34,010
2,978,591
2,889,158
Current assets
Inventories
18.
1,820,298
1,719,150
Trade and other receivables
19.
1,384,285
1,391,841
Other current assets
20.
77,055
62,984
Cash and cash equivalents
21.1
3,167,573
448,370
6,449,211
3,622,345
Total assets
9,427,803
6,511,503
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
24
1,425,178
1,266,150
Current borrowing
22.4
-
-
Current portion of long term borrowings
22.1
1,907,809
2,157,910
Finance lease liabilities
29.
-
-
Current tax payable
26.
62,488
86,769
Deferred fair value gain on loan
23
112,453
119,041
3,507,928
3,629,870
Non-current liabilities
Non-current portion of long term borrowings
22.1
1,487,426
1,487,426
Deferred fair value gain on loan
23
434,261
509,213
Deferred tax liability
27.
106,226
106,226
2,027,913
2,102,865
Total liabilities
5,535,841
5,732,735
Net assets
3,891,962
778,768
Equity
Ordinary shares
30.2
2,136,552
949,579
Share premium
30.3
2,420,572
8,821
Retained earnings
31.
(665,162)
(179,632)
Total equity
3,891,962
778,768
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 July and signed on its behalf by:
________________________
_________________________
Pharm. Gerald I. Oputa
Mrs. Florence I. Onyenekwe
Ag. Managing Director / CEO
Ag. Executive Director - Finance
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/581462
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000010082
The explanatory notes and statement of significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.
NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Ordinary
Share
Retained
shares
premium
earnings
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 October 2020
949,579
104,880
359,608
1,414,067
Changes in equity for the quarter
Loss for the year
-
-
(441,081)
(441,081)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive Loss for the quarte
-
-
(441,081)
(441,081)
Transaction costs for equity issue
-
(59,492)
-
(59,492)
At 30 JUNE 2022
949,579
45,388
(214,414)
780,553
At 1 January 2023
949,579
8,821
(179,632)
778,768
Changes in equity for the Period
Loss for the period
-
-
(452,558)
(452,558)
Other comprehensive income
-
(1,000)
(32,973)
(33,973)
Total comprehensive Loss for the quarte
-
(1,000)
(485,531)
(486,531)
Right Issues Raised
1,186,973
1,186,973
Share premium on Right Issue
-
2,492,644
-
2,492,644
Transaction costs for equity issue
-
(79,893)
-
(79,893)
At 30 June 2023
2,136,552
2,420,572
(665,163)
3,891,962
