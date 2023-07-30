June 2023 Financials

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 6 Months 15 Months AT 30 JUNE 2023 Ended Ended 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 Notes N'000 N'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 16. 2,945,015 2,855,148 Investment properties 17 33,576 34,010 2,978,591 2,889,158 Current assets Inventories 18. 1,820,298 1,719,150 Trade and other receivables 19. 1,384,285 1,391,841 Other current assets 20. 77,055 62,984 Cash and cash equivalents 21.1 3,167,573 448,370 6,449,211 3,622,345 Total assets 9,427,803 6,511,503 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 24 1,425,178 1,266,150 Current borrowing 22.4 - - Current portion of long term borrowings 22.1 1,907,809 2,157,910 Finance lease liabilities 29. - - Current tax payable 26. 62,488 86,769 Deferred fair value gain on loan 23 112,453 119,041 3,507,928 3,629,870 Non-current liabilities Non-current portion of long term borrowings 22.1 1,487,426 1,487,426 Deferred fair value gain on loan 23 434,261 509,213 Deferred tax liability 27. 106,226 106,226 2,027,913 2,102,865 Total liabilities 5,535,841 5,732,735 Net assets 3,891,962 778,768 Equity Ordinary shares 30.2 2,136,552 949,579 Share premium 30.3 2,420,572 8,821 Retained earnings 31. (665,162) (179,632) Total equity 3,891,962 778,768

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 July and signed on its behalf by:

________________________ _________________________ Pharm. Gerald I. Oputa Mrs. Florence I. Onyenekwe Ag. Managing Director / CEO Ag. Executive Director - Finance FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/581462 FRC/2014/ICAN/00000010082

The explanatory notes and statement of significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.