FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE, 2023

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Quarter 2

6 Months

Quarter 2

6 Months

YOY %

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Change

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-22

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Turnover

8

488,624

957,404

708,963

1,634,751

-41%

Cost of sales

9

(295,739)

(656,848)

(345,724)

(925,058)

29%

Gross profit / (Loss)

192,885

300,556

363,239

709,693

-58%

Other income

10

60,742

91,416

52,741

12,946

606%

Marketing and distribution expenses

11

(329,077)

(453,616)

(33,147)

(286,978)

-58%

Administrative expenses

12

(160,100)

(290,507)

(48,247)

(255,612)

-14%

Exchange Gain / (Loss)

13

40,417

22,824

42,874

103,148

-78%

Operating (Loss) / Profit

(195,133)

(329,327)

377,460

283,196

-216%

Finance costs

14

(67,920)

(123,229)

(70,029)

(107,734)

-14%

(Loss) / Profit before taxation

(263,053)

(452,558)

307,431

175,462

358%

Income tax expense

28

-

-

(Loss)/Profit for the year from continued operation

(263,053)

(452,558)

307,431

175,462

-358%

Other comprehensive income

Gain on available for sale assets

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (Loss)/Profit

(263,053)

(452,558)

307,431

175,462

-358%

Basic (loss)/earnings per share

32

(6)

(11)

16

9

-218%

The explanatory notes and statement of significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

6 Months

15 Months

AT 30 JUNE 2023

Ended

Ended

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

Notes

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

16.

2,945,015

2,855,148

Investment properties

17

33,576

34,010

2,978,591

2,889,158

Current assets

Inventories

18.

1,820,298

1,719,150

Trade and other receivables

19.

1,384,285

1,391,841

Other current assets

20.

77,055

62,984

Cash and cash equivalents

21.1

3,167,573

448,370

6,449,211

3,622,345

Total assets

9,427,803

6,511,503

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

24

1,425,178

1,266,150

Current borrowing

22.4

-

-

Current portion of long term borrowings

22.1

1,907,809

2,157,910

Finance lease liabilities

29.

-

-

Current tax payable

26.

62,488

86,769

Deferred fair value gain on loan

23

112,453

119,041

3,507,928

3,629,870

Non-current liabilities

Non-current portion of long term borrowings

22.1

1,487,426

1,487,426

Deferred fair value gain on loan

23

434,261

509,213

Deferred tax liability

27.

106,226

106,226

2,027,913

2,102,865

Total liabilities

5,535,841

5,732,735

Net assets

3,891,962

778,768

Equity

Ordinary shares

30.2

2,136,552

949,579

Share premium

30.3

2,420,572

8,821

Retained earnings

31.

(665,162)

(179,632)

Total equity

3,891,962

778,768

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 July and signed on its behalf by:

________________________

_________________________

Pharm. Gerald I. Oputa

Mrs. Florence I. Onyenekwe

Ag. Managing Director / CEO

Ag. Executive Director - Finance

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/581462

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000010082

The explanatory notes and statement of significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Ordinary

Share

Retained

shares

premium

earnings

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 1 October 2020

949,579

104,880

359,608

1,414,067

Changes in equity for the quarter

Loss for the year

-

-

(441,081)

(441,081)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive Loss for the quarte

-

-

(441,081)

(441,081)

Transaction costs for equity issue

-

(59,492)

-

(59,492)

At 30 JUNE 2022

949,579

45,388

(214,414)

780,553

At 1 January 2023

949,579

8,821

(179,632)

778,768

Changes in equity for the Period

Loss for the period

-

-

(452,558)

(452,558)

Other comprehensive income

-

(1,000)

(32,973)

(33,973)

Total comprehensive Loss for the quarte

-

(1,000)

(485,531)

(486,531)

Right Issues Raised

1,186,973

1,186,973

Share premium on Right Issue

-

2,492,644

-

2,492,644

Transaction costs for equity issue

-

(79,893)

-

(79,893)

At 30 June 2023

2,136,552

2,420,572

(665,163)

3,891,962

