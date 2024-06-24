NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS : RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 65TH AGM
June 24, 2024 at 05:33 am EDT
Lagos, Nigeria, 21st June 2024.
NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 65TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
At the 65th Annual General Meeting of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc held on Thursday, 20th June 2024 at Oranmiyan Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, 111 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, the Shareholders proposed and unanimously passed the following resolutions:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
That the Report of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2023 and the Report of the Directors, External Auditors and Statutory Audit Committee thereon be adopted.
That the appointment of Pharm. Valentine C. Okelu and Mr. Christopher Oshiafi as Directors of the Company be ratified.
That Prof. Maurice M. Iwu and Sir Ike T. Onyechi be re-elected as Directors of the Company.
That the Directors be authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors, BDO Professional Services, for the financial year ending 31st December 2024.
That the remuneration of managers of the Company in accordance with Section 257 of CAMA be noted.
That Dr. Marcel Ojinka, Alhaji Mustapha Jinadu and Alhaji Kamorudeen Danjuma be elected as Representatives of Shareholders on the Statutory Audit Committee, while Mazi Samuel Ohuabunwa and Dr. Olusegun Akanji represent the Board on the Statutory Audit Committee until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
That the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors of the Company for the financial year ending 31st December 2024 be approved.
That Article 48 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended by the insertion of the following provision to replace the current provision.
"The Company shall in each year hold a general meeting as its Annual General Meeting in addition to any other general meeting in that year and shall specify the meeting as such in the notices calling it and not more than fifteen months shall elapse between the date of one Annual General Meeting and that of the next. The Annual General Meeting shall be held in such manner, at such time and place as the Directors shall appoint, including virtually or by any other electronic means."
9. That Article 51 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended by the insertion of the following provision as first paragraph to replace the current provision.
"Twenty-one days' notice specifying the place, the day and the hour of the meeting, and, in the case of special business, the general nature of such business, shall be given to the Members by notice sent by post, e-mail, publication on the Company's website or any other electronic means hereinafter provided. Provided that a meeting of the Company shall, notwithstanding that it is called by shorter notice than that specified in this Articles, be deemed to have been duly called if it is so agreed: …"
CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI (Mrs.)
Company Secretary
