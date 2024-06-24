That Article 48 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended by the insertion of the following provision to replace the current provision.

That the Directors be authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors, BDO Professional Services, for the financial year ending 31

At the 65th Annual General Meeting of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc held on Thursday, 20th June 2024 at Oranmiyan Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, 111 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, the Shareholders proposed and unanimously passed the following resolutions:

9. That Article 51 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended by the insertion of the following provision as first paragraph to replace the current provision.

"Twenty-one days' notice specifying the place, the day and the hour of the meeting, and, in the case of special business, the general nature of such business, shall be given to the Members by notice sent by post, e-mail, publication on the Company's website or any other electronic means hereinafter provided. Provided that a meeting of the Company shall, notwithstanding that it is called by shorter notice than that specified in this Articles, be deemed to have been duly called if it is so agreed: …"

CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI (Mrs.)

Company Secretary