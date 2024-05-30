NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AGENDA
""" "notice of General Meetings to be circulated by email, publication on the Company's website or any other
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
Neimeth
International Pharmaceuticals Plc
ORDINARY BUSINESS
SPECIAL BUSINESS
"The Company shall in each year hold a general meeting as its Annual General Meeting in addition place as the Directors shall appoint, including virtually or by any other electronic means" "Twenty one days' notice specifying the place, the day and the hour of the meeting, and, in the case mail, publication on the Company's websit is so agreed: …"
NOTES:
PROXY
CLOSURE OF REGISTER
STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AGED 70 YEARS OR MORE
whose appointments are to be rati�ied are provided in the Annual Report and on the Company's
RIGHTS OF SECURITIES HOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS
E-DIVIDEND
Company's
UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI (MRS.)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 09:09:08 UTC.