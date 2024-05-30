NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AGENDA

""" "notice of General Meetings to be circulated by email, publication on the Company's website or any other

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

Neimeth

International Pharmaceuticals Plc

ORDINARY BUSINESS

SPECIAL BUSINESS

"The Company shall in each year hold a general meeting as its Annual General Meeting in addition place as the Directors shall appoint, including virtually or by any other electronic means" "Twenty one days' notice specifying the place, the day and the hour of the meeting, and, in the case mail, publication on the Company's websit is so agreed: …"

NOTES:

PROXY

CLOSURE OF REGISTER

STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AGED 70 YEARS OR MORE

whose appointments are to be rati�ied are provided in the Annual Report and on the Company's

RIGHTS OF SECURITIES HOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS

E-DIVIDEND

Company's

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CHINENYE S. ADEKANMBI (MRS.)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 09:09:08 UTC.