Neinor Homes S A : 11/01/2021 Neinor Homes Quabit Joint Plan Merger by Absorption

Neinor Homes, S.A. ("Neinor" or the "Company"), in compliance with the reporting requirements under article 226 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, hereby informs of the following

INSIDE INFORMATION

The board of directors of Neinor has resolved, at its meeting held today, to approve and subscribe the joint merger plan for the merger by absorption of Quabit Inmobiliaria, S.A. ("Quabit") by Neinor.

Based on the financial, tax, commercial, operational and legal due diligence undertaken, and on the real value of the net assets of both entities, an exchange ratio of one ordinary share of Neinor, each with a face value of EUR 10, for each 25.9650 Quabit class A shares, each with a face value of EUR 0.5, in accordance with the corresponding joint merger plan. The exchange will be effected with newly issued shares in Neinor.

Likewise, Neinor has entered into various agreements with shareholders of Neinor and Quabit holding, together, approximately 28% and 26% of the share capital with voting rights of the respective entity, by virtue of which such shareholders have indicated their support for the projected merger and their commitment to vote in favor of it in the corresponding corporate bodies.

Moreover, Neinor and Quabit, within the context of the merger, have entered into an irrevocable

agreement with various funds and entities advised by Avenue Europe International Management L.P. ("Avenue") in order to cancel their financial interests -that includes Quabit's Class B shares, various

financing agreement and warrants- in the entity resulting from the merger. In this regard, it is hereby stated that such agreement is subject to certain conditions in the framework of the effectiveness of the merger. The main terms and conditions of the agreement with Avenue are specified in the joint merger plan.

It is expected to request the mandatory report from an independent expert to be appointed by the Commercial Registry. Once the referred report is obtained, the joint merger plan will be submitted for approval to the shareholders' meetings of Neinor and Quabit, likely to be held during the first semester of 2021. Once the merger has been approved, where appropriate, and the remaining conditions precedent have been fulfilled, Neinor will acquire, by universal succession, all the rights and obligations of Quabit.

The joint merger plan, which is attached to this communication, is available on the websites of Neinor (www.neinorhomes.com) and Quabit (www.grupoquabit.com).

In Madrid, on 11 January 2021

Silvia López Jiménez

Secretary of the Board of Directors