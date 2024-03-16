BOLETÍN OFICIAL DEL ESTADO

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR LISTED COMPANIES

A.

OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

A.1 Complete the following table on the share capital and attributed voting rights, including, where applicable, those corresponding to shares with loyalty voting rights, at the end of the reporting period:

Indicate whether the company's articles of association contain a provision for double loyalty voting:

Sí No

Date of approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting:

Minimum period of uninterrupted ownership required by the bylaws

Indicate whether the company has attributed loyalty votes:

Sí No Number of voting Number of Total number of Date of last change rights (not including additional voting voting rights, Equity capital Number of shares additional votes rights attributed including additional in share capital attributed on the corresponding to votes attributed on basis of loyalty) loyalty voting shares the basis of loyalty 19/10/2023 655,226,883.74 74,968,751 74,968,751 0 74,968,751

Number of shares registered in the special share register pending completion of the loyalty period:

State whether there are different classes of shares associated with different rights: