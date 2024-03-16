BOLETÍN OFICIAL DEL ESTADO
ANNEX I - FORM
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR LISTED
COMPANIES
PARTICULARS OF THE ISSUER
REPORTING DATE
Tax No. A- 95786562
2023
Registered office: C/ Henao 20, Bilbao
Company: NEINOR HOMES, S.A.
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR LISTED COMPANIES
A.
- OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE
A.1 Complete the following table on the share capital and attributed voting rights, including, where applicable, those corresponding to shares with loyalty voting rights, at the end of the reporting period:
Indicate whether the company's articles of association contain a provision for double loyalty voting:
Sí
No
Date of approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting:
Minimum period of uninterrupted ownership required by the bylaws
Indicate whether the company has attributed loyalty votes:
Sí
No
Number of voting
Number of
Total number of
Date of last change
rights (not including
additional voting
voting rights,
Equity capital
Number of shares
additional votes
rights attributed
including additional
in share capital
attributed on the
corresponding to
votes attributed on
basis of loyalty)
loyalty voting shares
the basis of loyalty
19/10/2023
655,226,883.74
74,968,751
74,968,751
0
74,968,751
Number of shares registered in the special share register pending completion of the loyalty period:
State whether there are different classes of shares associated with different rights:
Sí
No
Class
Number of shares
Nominal unit price
Number of unit
voting rights
Rights and obligations
conferred
Remarks
A.2. Indicate the direct and indirect owners of significant shareholdings at the reporting date, including directors who have a significant shareholding:
Of the total no. of
voting rights
attributed to shares,
% voting rights attached to
% voting rights held
specify, where
Name or
via financial
% total
applicable, the
the shares
instruments
additional attributed
company name
voting
votes corresponding
of the shareholder
rights
to shares with loyalty
votes
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ORION
EUROPEAN REAL
0
29,517%
0
0
29,517%
ESTATE FUND V,
S.L.P.
STONESHIELD
HOLDING
0
25,002%
0
0
25,002%
S.À.R.L. (1)
ADAR CAPITAL
0
12,687%
0
1,875%
14,562%
PARTNERS LTD (2)
Remarks
- Pursuant to the notification of significant shareholdings of 29 August 2023, that is, prior to the reduction of the share capital of Neinor Homes, S.A. executed on 19 October 2023.
- Pursuant to the notification of significant shareholdings of 25 February 2022, that is, prior to the reductions of the share capital of Neinor Homes, S.A. executed on 30 May 2022, 22 July 2022 and 19 October 2023.
Detail of the indirect shareholding:
% of voting
Of the total no. of voting
rights attributed to shares,
rights
% of voting rights
% of total
Direct
specify, where
Indirect
associated with
held through
voting
applicable, the additional
shareholder's
shareholder's name
the shares
financial
name
rights
attributed votes
(including
instruments
corresponding to shares
loyalty votes)
with loyalty vote
ORION EUROPEAN
PYXIS V LUX S.À
REAL ESTATE FUND V,
29,517%
0
29,517%
0
R.L.
S.L.P.
STONESHIELD
STONESHIELD
SOUTHERN REAL
25,002%
0
25,002%
0
HOLDING S.À.R.L.
ESTATE HOLDING
II S.À R.L.
ADAR CAPITAL
ADAR MACRO
12,687%
1,875%
14,562%
0
PARTNERS LTD
FUND LTD
Remarks
State any material changes in the shareholder structure arising during the year:
Shareholder's name
Transaction date
Description of the transaction
Transfer and acquisition of voting rights. Reduction of
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE
the percentage of voting rights attributed to shares
03/04/2023
from 4.788% to 2.952% and increase of the
MANAGEMENT LIMITED
percentage of voting rights through financial
instruments from 0% to 0.032%.
Acquisition of voting rights. Increase in the
STONESHIELD HOLDING S.À.R.L.
29/08/2023
percentage of voting rights attributed to shares from
22.668% to 25.002%.
A.3. Detail, regardless of the percentage, the ownership interest at the end of the reporting period of the members of the Board of Directors who are holders of voting rights attributed to shares of the company or through financial instruments, excluding directors identified in section A.2 above:
Of the total % of voting
% of voting rights
rights attributed to shares,
% of voting rights
specify, where applicable,
associated with the
% of
held through
the % of additional
shares (including loyalty
Name or company
financial instruments
total
attributed votes
votes)
name of the director
voting
corresponding to shares
rights
with loyalty vote
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
SEGAL, ANDREAS
0.027%
0.027%
GARCIA-EGOTXEAGA
0.060%
0.060%
VERGARA, BORJA
MORENÉS BOTÍN SANZ-
0.027%
0.027%
DE SAUTUOLA, FELIPE
BIRULÉS BERTRAN,
0.003%
0.003%
ANNA M.
% of total voting rights held by the board of directors
0.117%
Remarks
Details of indirect shareholdings:
Of the total % of
voting rights
% of voting
attributed to
Name or
rights
% of voting
shares, specify,
associated
rights held
where
Name or company
company
% of total
with the
through
applicable, the
name of the director
name of the
voting rights
shares
financial
% of additional
direct owner
(including
instruments
attributed votes
loyalty votes)
corresponding
to shares with
loyalty vote
BIRULÉS BRETRAN,
ALTA BUSINESS
0.003%
0.003%
ANNA M.
SERVEIS, SL
Remarks
Give details of the total percentage of voting rights represented on the Board:
Total % of voting rights represented on the Board of Directors
0.117%
Remarks
A.4. Where appropriate, state any family, business, contractual or corporate relations existing between the owners of significant shareholdings, insofar as they may be known to the company, unless such relations are immaterial or are the result of ordinary business or trading activities, except for the relations reported in section A.6 below:
Related party's name
Nature of
relationship
Brief description
A.5. Where appropriate, state any business, contractual or corporate relations existing between the owners of significant shareholdings and the company and/or its group, unless such relations are immaterial or are the result of ordinary business or trading activities:
Related party's name
Nature of
Brief description
relationship
Neinor Homes, S.A. and Orion V European 24,
S.á r.l., a company wholly owned indirectly by
Orion European Real Estate Fund V S.L.P.,
have entered into an agreement to carry out,
ORION EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FUND V,
through a joint venture, residential real estate
Contractual
developments in Spain for build-to-sell.
S.L.P.
The joint venture is owned 90% and 10% by
Orion and Neinor, respectively. In addition,
Neinor acts as delivery partner manager,
supervising project design, licensing,
marketing and construction.
A.6. Describe any relations, unless immaterial to both parties, existing between significant shareholders and/or shareholders represented on the board and the directors or their representatives in the case of legal entity directors.
Where appropriate, explain how significant shareholders are represented. Specifically, identify any directors appointed to represent significant shareholders, any directors appointed at the instigation of a significant shareholder, and any directors related with a significant shareholder and/or group entity, stating the nature of the relationship.
In particular, state the existence, identity and office held by any members of the board or
representatives of directors of the listed company who are, in turn, members of the boards of directors, or representatives of directors of any companies owning significant shareholdings in the listed company or in any entities belonging to such significant shareholders' business groups.
Related director's
Related significant
Name of the significant
Description of relationship /
or representative's
shareholder's name
shareholder's group entity
office
name
ORION EUROPEAN
ORION CAPITAL MANAGERS,
AREF H. LAHHAM
REAL ESTATE FUND V,
Proprietary Director
LLP
S.L.P.
ORION EUROPEAN
ORION CAPITAL MANAGERS,
VAN J. STULTS
REAL ESTATE FUND V,
Proprietary Director
LLP
S.L.P.
JUAN JOSE PEPA
STONESHIELD
STONESHIELD CAPITAL
Proprietary Director
HOLDING S.À.R.L.
FELIPE MORENÉS
STONESHIELD
STONESHIELD CAPITAL
BOTÍN SANZ DE
Proprietary Director
HOLDING S.À.R.L.
SAUTOLA
Remarks
A.7. State whether the company has been notified of any shareholders' agreements affecting it pursuant to Articles 530 and 531 of the Capital Companies Law. Where appropriate, provide a brief description and list the shareholders bound by the agreement:
Sí
No
Parties to the shareholders'
agreement
- share capital
affected
Brief description of the agreement
Termination date of the agreement, if any
Remarks
The company periodically provides training on Good Governance and Compliance to the members of the Board, paying special attention to directors' duties and responsibilities.
In addition, the Audit Committee reminds the Board of the regulatory obligations in the various matters addressed on the agenda, and when situations might arise that could give rise to doubts as to the existence of shareholders' agreements due to the existence and recurrence of concerted management between different shareholders, and the Chair of the Audit Committee asks about these issues and reminds the members of the Board of their duty to inform the company and the CNMV.
State Whether the company has knowledge of any concerted action between shareholders, describe them briefly
Sí
No
Parties to concerted action
% of share
Brief description of
Termination date of the
capital affected
the concerted action
concerted action, if any
Remarks
State whether any shareholders' agreements or concerted actions were amended or broken off during the year, expressly indicated the arrangements concerned:
A.8. State whether there are any natural persons or legal entities who exert, or could exert, control over the company within the meaning of Article 5 of the Securities Market Law. Identify any such individuals or entities, where appropriate:
Sí
No
Name of the individual or entity
Remarks
A.9. Complete the following tables with information about treasury shares held by the company:
At the reporting date:
Number of direct shares
473,900
Number of indirect shares
(*)
- of total share capital 0.632%
Remarks
(*) Through:
Name of the direct owner of the shareholding
Number of direct shares
Total:
Remarks
Explain any significant changes arising during the year:
Explain the significant changes
On 19 October 2023, a public deed was executed to reduce the share capital by 43,873,847.34 euros through the redemption of 5,019,891 treasury shares.
A.10. State the terms of the prevailing mandate granted by the General Shareholders Meeting authorizing the board of directors to issue, buy back or transfer treasury shares.
On 13 April 2022, the General Meeting of the Company authorised the Board of Directors to approve the following:
- Increase the share capital under the terms and conditions of article 297.1.b) of the Capital Companies Act, for a maximum period of five years, with the power to exclude pre-emptive subscription rights up to the limit of 20% of the share capital as established in article 506 of the Capital Companies Act.
- Issue bonds, debentures and other fixed-income securities exchangeable for and/or convertible into shares of the company, as well as warrants or other similar securities that may give the right, directly or indirectly, to subscribe or acquire shares in the company or other companies, whether or not belonging to its group, for a maximum period of five years and for an aggregate amount of 500,000,000 euros, as well as, where appropriate, the power to increase the share capital by the necessary amount with the power to exclude pre-emptive subscription rights up to a limit of 20% of the share capital and authorization for the company to guarantee fixed-income issues made by subsidiaries.
On 1 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of the Company authorised the Board of Directors to approve the following items:
- Derivative acquisition of treasury shares directly or through group companies and for the disposal thereof.
- Forms of acquisition: acquisition by purchase, by any other "intervivos" act for valuable consideration or any other form permitted by law, including against profits for the year and/or unrestricted reserves.
- Maximum number of shares to be acquired: acquisitions may be made at any time, once or several times, provided that the own shares acquired, added to those already held by the company, do not exceed the maximum figure permitted by law.
- Price: the price or countervalue will range between (i) a minimum amount equivalent to the lower of the nominal value and the listed price on the Continuous Market at the time of acquisition reduced by 30%, and (ii) a maximum amount equivalent to the listed price on the Continuous Market at the time of acquisition increased by 30%.
- Duration of the authorisation: five years from the date of the agreement.
The shares acquired may be used for disposal or redemption, for potential corporate or business transactions, or for delivery of the shares directly to the employees or directors of the company, or as a result of the exercise of option rights held by them, in accordance with the provisions of the third paragraph of section 1.a) of article 146 of the Capital Companies Act.
A.11. Estimated free float
Estimated free float
%
30.17 %
Remarks
A.12. State whether there are any statutory, legislative or other restrictions on the transferability of securities and/or any restrictions on voting rights In particular, you should report the existence of any kind of restrictions that could hinder or prevent a takeover of the company by means of the acquisition of shares in the market, as well as any requirements established under applicable industry regulations for prior authorization or notification of the acquisition or transfer of financial instruments issued by the company.
Sí
No
Description of restrictions
A.13. State whether the General Shareholders Meeting has resolved to adopt any anti- takeover measures in accordance with Spanish Law 6/2007.
Sí
No
Where appropriate, explain the measures approved and the conditions under which the resulting restrictions would be lifted:
Explain the measures approved and the conditions under which they would be lifted
A.14. State whether the company has issued any securities that are not traded on a regulated market in the European Union.
Sí
No
Where appropriate, list the different classes of shares and the rights and obligations conferred by each class of share.
List the different classes of shares
- GENERAL MEETING
B.1. Indicate and, where applicable, detail, if there are differences with the minimum regime established in the Capital Companies Law with respect to the quorum for the constitution of the general meeting.
Sí
No
Different % quorum to
Different % quorum to that
that established in Art.
established in Art. 194, CCL for
193, CCL for general
the special cases of the art. 194
assumptions
LSC
Quorum required on first call
Quorum required on second call
Description of differences
B.2. State whether there are any differences with the system for the adoption of corporate resolutions established under the Capital Companies Law, and describe said differences where appropriate:
Sí
No
Describe any differences with the Capital Companies Law
Different qualified majority from
Art. 201.2 for the cases
Other cases requiring
qualified majorities
% established by the entity for
mentioned in Art. 194.1 of the
Limited Companies Act
the adoption of resolutions
66%
66%
Description of differences
Article 17.4 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors states that: Except where the law or the Articles of Association specifically establish other voting rules, resolutions shall be adopted by absolute majority of the directors present at the meeting. In particular, the appointment, removal and agreements to terminate of CEOs, as well as the previous approval of contracts to be entered into between the Company and directors who are given executive functions will require the favorable vote of at least two thirds of the members of the Board, with the abstention, where applicable, of the affected director. In the event of a tie, the Chairman will not have a casting vote.
The Capital Companies Law indicates that a majority vote is sufficient for the appointment or removal of the Chief Executive Officers.
