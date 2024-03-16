BOLETÍN OFICIAL DEL ESTADO

Núm. 242

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Sec. I. Pág. 123253

ANNEX I - FORM

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR LISTED

COMPANIES

PARTICULARS OF THE ISSUER

REPORTING DATE

Tax No. A- 95786562

2023

Registered office: C/ Henao 20, Bilbao

Company: NEINOR HOMES, S.A.

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR LISTED COMPANIES

A.

  1. OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

A.1 Complete the following table on the share capital and attributed voting rights, including, where applicable, those corresponding to shares with loyalty voting rights, at the end of the reporting period:

Indicate whether the company's articles of association contain a provision for double loyalty voting:

No

Date of approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting:

Minimum period of uninterrupted ownership required by the bylaws

Indicate whether the company has attributed loyalty votes:

No

Number of voting

Number of

Total number of

Date of last change

rights (not including

additional voting

voting rights,

Equity capital

Number of shares

additional votes

rights attributed

including additional

in share capital

attributed on the

corresponding to

votes attributed on

basis of loyalty)

loyalty voting shares

the basis of loyalty

19/10/2023

655,226,883.74

74,968,751

74,968,751

0

74,968,751

Number of shares registered in the special share register pending completion of the loyalty period:

State whether there are different classes of shares associated with different rights:

No

Class

Number of shares

Nominal unit price

Number of unit

voting rights

Rights and obligations

conferred

Remarks

A.2. Indicate the direct and indirect owners of significant shareholdings at the reporting date, including directors who have a significant shareholding:

Of the total no. of

voting rights

attributed to shares,

% voting rights attached to

% voting rights held

specify, where

Name or

via financial

% total

applicable, the

the shares

instruments

additional attributed

company name

voting

votes corresponding

of the shareholder

rights

to shares with loyalty

votes

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ORION

EUROPEAN REAL

0

29,517%

0

0

29,517%

ESTATE FUND V,

S.L.P.

STONESHIELD

HOLDING

0

25,002%

0

0

25,002%

S.À.R.L. (1)

ADAR CAPITAL

0

12,687%

0

1,875%

14,562%

PARTNERS LTD (2)

Remarks

  1. Pursuant to the notification of significant shareholdings of 29 August 2023, that is, prior to the reduction of the share capital of Neinor Homes, S.A. executed on 19 October 2023.
  2. Pursuant to the notification of significant shareholdings of 25 February 2022, that is, prior to the reductions of the share capital of Neinor Homes, S.A. executed on 30 May 2022, 22 July 2022 and 19 October 2023.

Detail of the indirect shareholding:

% of voting

Of the total no. of voting

rights attributed to shares,

rights

% of voting rights

% of total

Direct

specify, where

Indirect

associated with

held through

voting

applicable, the additional

shareholder's

shareholder's name

the shares

financial

name

rights

attributed votes

(including

instruments

corresponding to shares

loyalty votes)

with loyalty vote

ORION EUROPEAN

PYXIS V LUX S.À

REAL ESTATE FUND V,

29,517%

0

29,517%

0

R.L.

S.L.P.

STONESHIELD

STONESHIELD

SOUTHERN REAL

25,002%

0

25,002%

0

HOLDING S.À.R.L.

ESTATE HOLDING

II S.À R.L.

ADAR CAPITAL

ADAR MACRO

12,687%

1,875%

14,562%

0

PARTNERS LTD

FUND LTD

Remarks

State any material changes in the shareholder structure arising during the year:

Shareholder's name

Transaction date

Description of the transaction

Transfer and acquisition of voting rights. Reduction of

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE

the percentage of voting rights attributed to shares

03/04/2023

from 4.788% to 2.952% and increase of the

MANAGEMENT LIMITED

percentage of voting rights through financial

instruments from 0% to 0.032%.

Acquisition of voting rights. Increase in the

STONESHIELD HOLDING S.À.R.L.

29/08/2023

percentage of voting rights attributed to shares from

22.668% to 25.002%.

A.3. Detail, regardless of the percentage, the ownership interest at the end of the reporting period of the members of the Board of Directors who are holders of voting rights attributed to shares of the company or through financial instruments, excluding directors identified in section A.2 above:

Of the total % of voting

% of voting rights

rights attributed to shares,

% of voting rights

specify, where applicable,

associated with the

% of

held through

the % of additional

shares (including loyalty

Name or company

financial instruments

total

attributed votes

votes)

name of the director

voting

corresponding to shares

rights

with loyalty vote

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

SEGAL, ANDREAS

0.027%

0.027%

GARCIA-EGOTXEAGA

0.060%

0.060%

VERGARA, BORJA

MORENÉS BOTÍN SANZ-

0.027%

0.027%

DE SAUTUOLA, FELIPE

BIRULÉS BERTRAN,

0.003%

0.003%

ANNA M.

% of total voting rights held by the board of directors

0.117%

Remarks

Details of indirect shareholdings:

Of the total % of

voting rights

% of voting

attributed to

Name or

rights

% of voting

shares, specify,

associated

rights held

where

Name or company

company

% of total

with the

through

applicable, the

name of the director

name of the

voting rights

shares

financial

% of additional

direct owner

(including

instruments

attributed votes

loyalty votes)

corresponding

to shares with

loyalty vote

BIRULÉS BRETRAN,

ALTA BUSINESS

0.003%

0.003%

ANNA M.

SERVEIS, SL

Remarks

Give details of the total percentage of voting rights represented on the Board:

Total % of voting rights represented on the Board of Directors

0.117%

Remarks

A.4. Where appropriate, state any family, business, contractual or corporate relations existing between the owners of significant shareholdings, insofar as they may be known to the company, unless such relations are immaterial or are the result of ordinary business or trading activities, except for the relations reported in section A.6 below:

Related party's name

Nature of

relationship

Brief description

A.5. Where appropriate, state any business, contractual or corporate relations existing between the owners of significant shareholdings and the company and/or its group, unless such relations are immaterial or are the result of ordinary business or trading activities:

Related party's name

Nature of

Brief description

relationship

Neinor Homes, S.A. and Orion V European 24,

S.á r.l., a company wholly owned indirectly by

Orion European Real Estate Fund V S.L.P.,

have entered into an agreement to carry out,

ORION EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FUND V,

through a joint venture, residential real estate

Contractual

developments in Spain for build-to-sell.

S.L.P.

The joint venture is owned 90% and 10% by

Orion and Neinor, respectively. In addition,

Neinor acts as delivery partner manager,

supervising project design, licensing,

marketing and construction.

A.6. Describe any relations, unless immaterial to both parties, existing between significant shareholders and/or shareholders represented on the board and the directors or their representatives in the case of legal entity directors.

Where appropriate, explain how significant shareholders are represented. Specifically, identify any directors appointed to represent significant shareholders, any directors appointed at the instigation of a significant shareholder, and any directors related with a significant shareholder and/or group entity, stating the nature of the relationship.

In particular, state the existence, identity and office held by any members of the board or

representatives of directors of the listed company who are, in turn, members of the boards of directors, or representatives of directors of any companies owning significant shareholdings in the listed company or in any entities belonging to such significant shareholders' business groups.

Related director's

Related significant

Name of the significant

Description of relationship /

or representative's

shareholder's name

shareholder's group entity

office

name

ORION EUROPEAN

ORION CAPITAL MANAGERS,

AREF H. LAHHAM

REAL ESTATE FUND V,

Proprietary Director

LLP

S.L.P.

ORION EUROPEAN

ORION CAPITAL MANAGERS,

VAN J. STULTS

REAL ESTATE FUND V,

Proprietary Director

LLP

S.L.P.

JUAN JOSE PEPA

STONESHIELD

STONESHIELD CAPITAL

Proprietary Director

HOLDING S.À.R.L.

FELIPE MORENÉS

STONESHIELD

STONESHIELD CAPITAL

BOTÍN SANZ DE

Proprietary Director

HOLDING S.À.R.L.

SAUTOLA

Remarks

A.7. State whether the company has been notified of any shareholders' agreements affecting it pursuant to Articles 530 and 531 of the Capital Companies Law. Where appropriate, provide a brief description and list the shareholders bound by the agreement:

No

Parties to the shareholders'

agreement

  • share capital

affected

Brief description of the agreement

Termination date of the agreement, if any

Remarks

The company periodically provides training on Good Governance and Compliance to the members of the Board, paying special attention to directors' duties and responsibilities.

In addition, the Audit Committee reminds the Board of the regulatory obligations in the various matters addressed on the agenda, and when situations might arise that could give rise to doubts as to the existence of shareholders' agreements due to the existence and recurrence of concerted management between different shareholders, and the Chair of the Audit Committee asks about these issues and reminds the members of the Board of their duty to inform the company and the CNMV.

State Whether the company has knowledge of any concerted action between shareholders, describe them briefly

No

Parties to concerted action

% of share

Brief description of

Termination date of the

capital affected

the concerted action

concerted action, if any

Remarks

State whether any shareholders' agreements or concerted actions were amended or broken off during the year, expressly indicated the arrangements concerned:

A.8. State whether there are any natural persons or legal entities who exert, or could exert, control over the company within the meaning of Article 5 of the Securities Market Law. Identify any such individuals or entities, where appropriate:

No

Name of the individual or entity

Remarks

A.9. Complete the following tables with information about treasury shares held by the company:

At the reporting date:

Number of direct shares

473,900

Number of indirect shares

(*)

  • of total share capital 0.632%

Remarks

(*) Through:

Name of the direct owner of the shareholding

Number of direct shares

Total:

Remarks

Explain any significant changes arising during the year:

Explain the significant changes

On 19 October 2023, a public deed was executed to reduce the share capital by 43,873,847.34 euros through the redemption of 5,019,891 treasury shares.

A.10. State the terms of the prevailing mandate granted by the General Shareholders Meeting authorizing the board of directors to issue, buy back or transfer treasury shares.

On 13 April 2022, the General Meeting of the Company authorised the Board of Directors to approve the following:

  1. Increase the share capital under the terms and conditions of article 297.1.b) of the Capital Companies Act, for a maximum period of five years, with the power to exclude pre-emptive subscription rights up to the limit of 20% of the share capital as established in article 506 of the Capital Companies Act.
  2. Issue bonds, debentures and other fixed-income securities exchangeable for and/or convertible into shares of the company, as well as warrants or other similar securities that may give the right, directly or indirectly, to subscribe or acquire shares in the company or other companies, whether or not belonging to its group, for a maximum period of five years and for an aggregate amount of 500,000,000 euros, as well as, where appropriate, the power to increase the share capital by the necessary amount with the power to exclude pre-emptive subscription rights up to a limit of 20% of the share capital and authorization for the company to guarantee fixed-income issues made by subsidiaries.

On 1 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of the Company authorised the Board of Directors to approve the following items:

  1. Derivative acquisition of treasury shares directly or through group companies and for the disposal thereof.
    • Forms of acquisition: acquisition by purchase, by any other "intervivos" act for valuable consideration or any other form permitted by law, including against profits for the year and/or unrestricted reserves.
    • Maximum number of shares to be acquired: acquisitions may be made at any time, once or several times, provided that the own shares acquired, added to those already held by the company, do not exceed the maximum figure permitted by law.
    • Price: the price or countervalue will range between (i) a minimum amount equivalent to the lower of the nominal value and the listed price on the Continuous Market at the time of acquisition reduced by 30%, and (ii) a maximum amount equivalent to the listed price on the Continuous Market at the time of acquisition increased by 30%.
    • Duration of the authorisation: five years from the date of the agreement.

The shares acquired may be used for disposal or redemption, for potential corporate or business transactions, or for delivery of the shares directly to the employees or directors of the company, or as a result of the exercise of option rights held by them, in accordance with the provisions of the third paragraph of section 1.a) of article 146 of the Capital Companies Act.

A.11. Estimated free float

Estimated free float

%

30.17 %

Remarks

A.12. State whether there are any statutory, legislative or other restrictions on the transferability of securities and/or any restrictions on voting rights In particular, you should report the existence of any kind of restrictions that could hinder or prevent a takeover of the company by means of the acquisition of shares in the market, as well as any requirements established under applicable industry regulations for prior authorization or notification of the acquisition or transfer of financial instruments issued by the company.

No

Description of restrictions

A.13. State whether the General Shareholders Meeting has resolved to adopt any anti- takeover measures in accordance with Spanish Law 6/2007.

No

Where appropriate, explain the measures approved and the conditions under which the resulting restrictions would be lifted:

Explain the measures approved and the conditions under which they would be lifted

A.14. State whether the company has issued any securities that are not traded on a regulated market in the European Union.

No

Where appropriate, list the different classes of shares and the rights and obligations conferred by each class of share.

List the different classes of shares

  1. GENERAL MEETING

B.1. Indicate and, where applicable, detail, if there are differences with the minimum regime established in the Capital Companies Law with respect to the quorum for the constitution of the general meeting.

No

Different % quorum to

Different % quorum to that

that established in Art.

established in Art. 194, CCL for

193, CCL for general

the special cases of the art. 194

assumptions

LSC

Quorum required on first call

Quorum required on second call

Description of differences

B.2. State whether there are any differences with the system for the adoption of corporate resolutions established under the Capital Companies Law, and describe said differences where appropriate:

No

Describe any differences with the Capital Companies Law

Different qualified majority from

Art. 201.2 for the cases

Other cases requiring

qualified majorities

% established by the entity for

mentioned in Art. 194.1 of the

Limited Companies Act

the adoption of resolutions

66%

66%

Description of differences

Article 17.4 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors states that: Except where the law or the Articles of Association specifically establish other voting rules, resolutions shall be adopted by absolute majority of the directors present at the meeting. In particular, the appointment, removal and agreements to terminate of CEOs, as well as the previous approval of contracts to be entered into between the Company and directors who are given executive functions will require the favorable vote of at least two thirds of the members of the Board, with the abstention, where applicable, of the affected director. In the event of a tie, the Chairman will not have a casting vote.

The Capital Companies Law indicates that a majority vote is sufficient for the appointment or removal of the Chief Executive Officers.

