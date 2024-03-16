Neinor Homes S A : Consolidated Financial Statements
March 16, 2024 at 01:27 pm EDT
DECLARATION OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY
The members of the Board of Directors of Neinor Homes, S.A. ("Neinor" or the "Company") on its meeting held on February 21, 2024, and according to article 118 of the reinstated text of the Spanish Securities Markets Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October as well as to article 8 b) of Royal Decree 1362/2007 of 19 October, declare that, as far as they are aware, the individual Annual Accounts of the Company, as well as the consolidated ones with its dependent companies, corresponding to the financial year ended December 31, 2023, drawn up by the Board of Directors on the referred meeting of February 21, 2024 and prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting principles, offer a true and fair image of the equity, the financial situation and the results of the Company and the companies within the consolidation taken as a whole, and the complementary management reports of the individual and consolidated Annual Accounts include an accurate analysis of the business evolution and results and of the position of Neinor and the companies within the consolidation taken as a whole, together with the main risks and uncertainties which they face.
Madrid, February 21, 2024
D. Ricardo Martí Fluxá
D. Borja García-Egotxeaga Vergara
Chairman of the Board
Director and Chief Executive Officer
D. Juan Pepa
D. Aref H. Lahham
Director
Director
Dª. Anna M. Birulés Bertran
D. Van J. Stults
Director
Director
D. Alfonso Rodés Vilà
D. Felipe Morenés Botín-Sanz de Sautuola
Director
Director
D. Andreas Segal
Director
Neinor Homes SA, formerly Neinor Homes SLU, is a Spain-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company focuses on the design, construction and promotion of residential properties. It develops housing projects in various Spanish cities, such as Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona, Cordoba, Vizcaya, Alicante, Almeria and Gerona.