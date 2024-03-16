DECLARATION OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY

The members of the Board of Directors of Neinor Homes, S.A. ("Neinor" or the "Company") on its meeting held on February 21, 2024, and according to article 118 of the reinstated text of the Spanish Securities Markets Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October as well as to article 8 b) of Royal Decree 1362/2007 of 19 October, declare that, as far as they are aware, the individual Annual Accounts of the Company, as well as the consolidated ones with its dependent companies, corresponding to the financial year ended December 31, 2023, drawn up by the Board of Directors on the referred meeting of February 21, 2024 and prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting principles, offer a true and fair image of the equity, the financial situation and the results of the Company and the companies within the consolidation taken as a whole, and the complementary management reports of the individual and consolidated Annual Accounts include an accurate analysis of the business evolution and results and of the position of Neinor and the companies within the consolidation taken as a whole, together with the main risks and uncertainties which they face.

Madrid, February 21, 2024

D. Ricardo Martí Fluxá D. Borja García-Egotxeaga Vergara Chairman of the Board Director and Chief Executive Officer

D. Juan Pepa D. Aref H. Lahham Director Director

Dª. Anna M. Birulés Bertran D. Van J. Stults Director Director

D. Alfonso Rodés Vilà D. Felipe Morenés Botín-Sanz de Sautuola Director Director

D. Andreas Segal

Director