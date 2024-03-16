December 2023

Annual Report 2023: Compliance with the Internal Code of Conduct in the securities markets

Neinor Homes, S.A.; Governance, Risk and Compliance, Internal Audit & ESG

Castellana, 20; 5th Floor; 28046 Madrid; Tel: 912 875 130

Neinor Homes. Annual Report 2023: Compliance with the Internal Code of Conduct in the securities markets

Activities regarding the assurance of compliance of the Neinor Homes Internal Code of Conduct in the securities markets

As established in the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law1 and the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse and its implementing provisions2, and in accordance with the provisions of article 11 of the Audit and Control Committee Regulations and article 14 of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee Regulations, Neinor Homes has defined the Internal Code of Conduct in the securities markets in order to set forth the rules of conduct that must be observed by the Company. It applies to all Neinor Homes employees, with special attention to the members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management.

Core content

Rules of conduct regarding:

Transactions carried out on a party's own behalf

Inside information

Market manipulation

Treasury share transactions

Correspondence records and register of activities

Annual Report 2023

a

Monitoring of the register of persons with permanent access to

inside information and of the register of persons with access to

inside information of a transaction or event.

Insider list

The Compliance Officer shall always keep the list of insiders

updated and shall keep the data for at least five years from the

date of its creation or its last update.

Register of covered persons and associated persons

Supervision of compliance with the internal code of conduct

Approval

This Code was approved by the Board of Directors of Neinor Homes at its

meeting held on March 6, 2017, it was updated on July 24, 2019, and it was complemented with the General economic-financial,non-financial and corporate communication policy of April 26, 2017, updated on January 26, 2022.

Scope of application

This Code shall apply to:

Covered Persons:

Related Persons:

Members of the company's Board of

Spouse or person deemed equivalent.

Directors.

Dependent child.

Company's Senior Managers.

Any other relatives that have lived with

Secretary and Vice-Secretary of the Board

the Covered Person for at least one year

of Directors.

prior to the date on which a transaction is

Managers and employees that perform

conducted.

their duties in areas related to securities

Any legal entity in which the Covered

markets or that have regular access to the

Person or the Related Person hold a

Inside Information and, in any case, the

management position or is in charge of its

b

Signing of the commitment of adhesion (letters)

c

Training

d

Periodic review of employee share ownership

All covered persons (including the Directors) have signed the following documents (letters) in which they acknowledge that they are aware of and accept the obligations of their inclusion in the list:

Declaration of

Model of

Confirmation of

Declaration of

receipt,

identification of

understanding and

adherence to the

understanding and

Internal Code of

related parties and

acceptance of

acceptance of NH'

Conduct (RIC) in the

conflicts of interest

inclusion in the NH

Code of Ethics and

securities markets

with NH

insider list

Internal Policies

of Neinor Homes

Who are the subject persons with access to privileged

Compliance Training and raising awareness in

contents

information and who should be part of the insider list

What is meant by Inside Information

November 2023 for all directors and employees.

Main obligations of the persons subject to or with access to

The Internal Code of Conduct in the securities

Training

Inside Information

markets is a part of the content of Compliance

Protocol for the management and dissemination of Inside

Training.

Information and other relevant information

Procedure for the management and dissemination of

economic-financial and corporate information

Periodic verification of ownership of Neinor Homes shares and acquisitions made by employees, in order to verify that they have reported the transactions carried out in accordance with the procedures established for this purpose.

Verification of compliance with deadlines for communicating operations after the date of the transaction (3 working days for persons with management responsibilities and 5 working days for the rest covered persons, including their related persons).

persons belonging to the financial, investor

management; or any that is/are directly or

relations, legal and business development

indirectly controlled by such person; or

departments.

that was created for his/her benefit; or

Any other person included by decision of

whose financial interests are, to a great

the Secretary General.

extent, equivalent to those of such person.

Any other individuals or entities that are

given this status under the legal provisions

in force at any given time.

e

Restricted activity periods for carrying out transactions involving shares

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities shall refrain from carrying out any transaction during the 30 calendar days immediately preceding the date on which the financial reports of the Company are made public.

The Compliance Officer may expressly authorize them to carry out transactions during these periods, subject to proof that the specific transaction cannot be carried out at any other time

Disclosure Obligations

  • Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and their Associated Persons
  • Covered Persons other than the ones referred to in the previous bullet, as from the date on which they become Covered Persons
  1. The regulation referred to is Article 225.2 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of October 23, 2015.
  2. The regulation referred to is Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse and its implementing provisions.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Neinor Homes SA published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2024 17:26:04 UTC.