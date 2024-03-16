Neinor Homes. Annual Report 2023: Compliance with the Internal Code of Conduct in the securities markets

Activities regarding the assurance of compliance of the Neinor Homes Internal Code of Conduct in the securities markets

As established in the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law1 and the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse and its implementing provisions2, and in accordance with the provisions of article 11 of the Audit and Control Committee Regulations and article 14 of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee Regulations, Neinor Homes has defined the Internal Code of Conduct in the securities markets in order to set forth the rules of conduct that must be observed by the Company. It applies to all Neinor Homes employees, with special attention to the members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management.