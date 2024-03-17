Neinor Homes Conflict of Interest and Related Party Transactions

As established in the Spanish Companies Act1 and in the internal regulations2 of Neinor Homes, the Audit and Control Committee must analyze, among other matters, transactions with related parties carried out by Neinor Homes, in order to submit them to the Board of Directors for approval. Some of them, due to their materiality and at the discretion of the ACC and the Head of GRC, have been requested and have been submitted for approval together with the corresponding ad hoc report on them.

It should be noted that this year we have updated our Policy on conflict of interest and related party transactions to incorporate the procedure to be followed in co-investment transactions with certain significant shareholders or Directors, and the approval of transactions by email (for reasons of urgency and on an exceptional basis).

By way of summary, the policy establishes that the AGM must approve transactions whose amount is equal to or exceeds 10% of the total asset items. The rest must be approved by the Board of Directors, which may delegate to the GRC Direction the approval of intercompany transactions and transactions whose amount does not exceed 0.5% of the net amount of the Company's turnover, which will be reported to the Board on an annual basis.

As regards the approval procedure, when a possible transaction with related parties becomes known, the GRC Direction must be informed and will review it and if it considers it to be so, the responsible party must prepare a report addressed to GRC which, after analyzing and reviewing the transaction, will prepare a report and proceed to approve the transaction (if delegated) or will submit it to the Audit and Control Committee for approval and presentation to the Board of Directors.