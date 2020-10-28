Neinor Homes S A : Q3 2020 Results Presentation

Neinor Homes has just released the Q3 results for 2020. A webcast to discuss the company's performance will occur tomorrow (October 29th) at 13:00 Madrid / 12:00 London time (details below).
Highlights of Q3 2020 results:
-
Financials growing with deliveries: €197m revenues, 27% gross development margin and €34m EBITDA
-
Sales activity and Construction progress:
-
400 units pre-sold during 3Q20 and 1,086 on 9M20 (+4% YoY)
-
Received CFOs for 100% of target deliveries and LPOs for 80%
-
Comfortable Balance Sheet position: Solid liquidity with €115m cash and 20% LTV
-
Acquisition of Renta Garantizada with 2,500 units under management: Neinor has become the only residential platform in Spain that fully incorporates the whole PRS value chain
Full presentation and Webcast details
Presentation: you can find the full presentation on the following link
https://neinorhomes.com/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-reports.
Webcast: You can register and participate in tomorrow's webcast (at 13:00 Spain / 12:00 UK) through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ky6euaz3. Phone access will be available for those of you willing to ask live questions during the Q&A session. Please contact the Investor Relations team to get dial-in details at investor.relations@neinorhomes.com.
Disclaimer
Neinor Homes SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:04:00 UTC