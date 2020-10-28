Log in
Neinor Homes S A : Q3 2020 Results Presentation

10/28/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Neinor Homes has just released the Q3 results for 2020. A webcast to discuss the company's performance will occur tomorrow (October 29th) at 13:00 Madrid / 12:00 London time (details below).

Highlights of Q3 2020 results:

  • Financials growing with deliveries: €197m revenues, 27% gross development margin and €34m EBITDA
  • Sales activity and Construction progress:
    • 400 units pre-sold during 3Q20 and 1,086 on 9M20 (+4% YoY)
    • Received CFOs for 100% of target deliveries and LPOs for 80%
  • Comfortable Balance Sheet position: Solid liquidity with €115m cash and 20% LTV
  • Acquisition of Renta Garantizada with 2,500 units under management: Neinor has become the only residential platform in Spain that fully incorporates the whole PRS value chain

Full presentation and Webcast details

Presentation: you can find the full presentation on the following link

https://neinorhomes.com/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-reports.

Webcast: You can register and participate in tomorrow's webcast (at 13:00 Spain / 12:00 UK) through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ky6euaz3. Phone access will be available for those of you willing to ask live questions during the Q&A session. Please contact the Investor Relations team to get dial-in details at investor.relations@neinorhomes.com.

Disclaimer

Neinor Homes SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:04:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 456 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2020 57,0 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2020 58,2 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 785 M 929 M 923 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 274
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco de Borja García-Egocheaga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Martí Fluxá Chairman
Fernando Hernanz de Dueñas Operations Director
Jordi Argemi Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Anna María Birulés i Bertrán Independent Director
