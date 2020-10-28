Neinor Homes S A : Q3 2020 Results Presentation

Neinor Homes has just released the Q3 results for 2020. A webcast to discuss the company's performance will occur tomorrow (October 29th) at 13:00 Madrid / 12:00 London time (details below).

Highlights of Q3 2020 results:

Financials growing with deliveries: €197m revenues, 27% gross development margin and €34m EBITDA

Sales activity and Construction progress: 400 units pre-sold during 3Q20 and 1,086 on 9M20 (+4% YoY) Received CFOs for 100% of target deliveries and LPOs for 80%



Comfortable Balance Sheet position: Solid liquidity with €115m cash and 20% LTV

Acquisition of Renta Garantizada with 2,500 units under management: Neinor has become the only residential platform in Spain that fully incorporates the whole PRS value chain

Full presentation and Webcast details

Presentation: you can find the full presentation on the following link

https://neinorhomes.com/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-reports.

Webcast: You can register and participate in tomorrow's webcast (at 13:00 Spain / 12:00 UK) through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ky6euaz3. Phone access will be available for those of you willing to ask live questions during the Q&A session. Please contact the Investor Relations team to get dial-in details at investor.relations@neinorhomes.com.