2023 Report on Activities of the Board of Directors and Board Committees of Neinor Homes S.A.

1. General

Neinor Homes S.A. (hereinafter "Neinor Homes" or the "Company") is firmly committed to the orientation of its corporate governance practices to achieve the highest standards, align strategy and apply the relevant legislation and best practices in its day-to-day management and operations.

Following recommendation 6 of the Good Governance Code of listed companies approved by the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (hereinafter "CNMV") in February 2015, and revised in June 2020, Neinor Homes will prepare a report on the functioning of the Audit and Appointments and Remuneration Committees, which will publish on its website well in advance of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

In this sense, this Activity Report includes the activities not only of the aforementioned Committees, but also of the other Board Committees existing in the Company (the Land Investment Committee) and of the Board of Directors itself.

The reporting period considered herein is the calendar year. This decision was adopted in order to ensure the greatest possible visibility and objectivity with regard to compliance with the Good Corporate Governance recommendations. Accordingly, the reporting period runs from January to December 2023. This will be the period taken as a reference by the Company in the future, to align reporting with the accounting and the "Corporate Governance" year, and to ensure that this Report is updated and available in time for the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting each year.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Board and its delegated Committees discharge their supervisory and control functions with ongoing support from the:

Chief Executive Officer.

Secretary of the Board.

GRC and Assurance Department (Corporate Governance, Internal Audit, Compliance, Risks and ESG).

General Management.

These areas are at the disposal of Neinor Homes' governing bodies whenever needed, working tirelessly to ensure the proper discharge of their duties and compliance with all of the obligations established by applicable legislation and best practices and in the area of good governance. They also provide Directors with any information needed on a timely basis to

