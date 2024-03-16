STATEMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
SUSTAINABILITY
REPORT
2023
Thinking and our
CONTENTS
01 Executive summary
02 Letter from the CEO
03 From CSR to sustainability. Policy and Strategic plan
038.1. Housing Excellence and Quality
11
Management
8.2. Measuring the corporate
Carbon footprint
138.3. Environmental Sustainability and
110
112
04 Transformation of the sector
25
health in housing
120
4.1. Our identity
4.2. A new trajectory, a long journey
4.3. Our purpose and values
4.4. Ownership structure
05 Social impact: Creating value through our responsible business model
- Economic and social environment
- Developments on the stock exchange
- Accessibility to housing / decent housing
- Measuring social impact
- Industrialised business model with the customer in mind
- Sustainability as an internal action framework
- The importance of communication with our stakeholders
- Social action
06 Our business is based on a model of responsible governance
- Principles of corporate governance
- General Shareholders' meeting
- Board of Directors
- A comprehensive Control, Compliance and Assurance model
07 We offer a personalised service tailored to the needs of the customer
- Neinor Experience
- Complaints and claims handling
08 Environmental Impact.The homes we build will have no added value if we fail to think about the environment we are leaving behind for those we care for.
8.4. Climate risk analysis of our homes
268.5. Urbanisation and activation of the
27environment
298.6. Innovation as an engine of
30transformation
8.7. Life cycle analysis
09 We have a Committed Team
31
9.1. Equality and Diversity
329.2. Professional and personal
33
development of the employees
9.3.Training
359.4. Well-being and work-life balance
469.5. Health and safety of our employees 9.6. Employee communication and
52satisfaction
55 10 We are strategic partners of our suppliers
6210.1. Our supply chain
6410.2. Responsible procurement management 10.3. Selection, approval and evaluation
70
of suppliers
10.4. Health and safety and awareness
71
requirements
7310.5. Communication, satisfaction and
75
cooperation with suppliers
82 11 Sustainable financing and compliance with the European Taxonomy
99 12 Our big sustainability milestones
103
and next steps
- 13 About this report
14 GRI contents
Annex I. Sustainability plan
- Annex II. Updated sustainability plan
125
131
135
146
147
150
156
159
160
163
164
165
166
167
170
172
176
177
196
201
206
210
228
01
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
WHO ARE WE?
Neinor Homes, the real estate platform with the ambition to transform the sector.
STRATEGIC PILLARS
Environmental
We build homes for tomorrow
Because the homes of today will determine our homes of the future, we want to provide residential solutions that respect the environment, whose consumption of resources is only what is essential and which are energy efficient in their development. Homes that our children and future generations will be proud of.
Social
Our people
and communities
In addition to building the homes where people will live their lives, we are also committed to the social environment and people's safety, health and well-being. Our aim is to increase the supply of accessible, quality residential housing for all segments of the population.
Governance
The value of doing the right things, the right way
We firmly believe that how we do things determines who we are and who we want to be.That is why we live by ethical standards of integrity and transparency, so that our words are consistent with our actions.
PURPOSE
The purpose of Neinor Homes is to provide and facilitate homes for our clients,
ensuring the well-being of people, communities and the environment.
MISSION
Our mission as a company is to develop business models and formulas for the residential sector
that are increasingly sustainable, accessible and at the same time profitable, in order to secure the future of the company and help to alleviate the housing shortage in Spain's main cities.
VALUES
People: We evolve with people in mind, to provide homes that are more sustainable, spacious, high quality and environmentally responsible.
Sustainability: Committed to the future we will leave behind for the next generations, we measure the impact of everything we do. We have a responsibility to conduct our business in an environmentally friendly way.
Employees and talent: People are fundamental to our development as a company. We believe in equal opportunities, with our Equality Plan, as well as in the development of talent. and work-life balance
Benchmarks: We want to be able to inspire all our stakeholders by our example and become a benchmark within and outside the sector.
Responsibility: We are committed to society so that housing is at the heart of a fair and sustainable social growth. We contribute to the regeneration
of urban environments, to the development of the social fabric and the promotion of employment.
Principles: Transparency, Good Governance and Social Commitment guide all our business decisions.
4
HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?
We create value through a responsible business model.
EMPLOYMENT GENERATION
516 6.142
direct jobs1
indirect jobs2
ECONOMIC
VALUE
GENERATED
599
million euros
EBITDA
136
million euros
More than 6,000 homes in various phases of production: 3,679 homes in the launch phase
and 2,524 in the execution phase for development.
1Considers the entire perimeter of the Neinor Homes Group at 31 December 2023, including the employees of Renta Garantizada and Quabir Construcción.
2According to the Association of Real Estate Developers of Madrid (ASPRIMA), 2.4indirect jobs are generated for each dwelling.
We take into account for this calculation the homes delivered (2,559), given the fluctuation of homes under construction throughout the year.
INDUSTRIALISED MODEL
Promotion of first and second homes,construction,rental management of own and third-party homes.
Systematisation
Standardisation
Rigour
Environment
Innovation
Technology
Management of of the residential development process of the residential development process.
1.72 million m2
84 developments and
2,559 homes
land bank
13,125 homes for sale
delivered in 2023
QUALITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT
Environment,
ISO Certificate 14001 of
247,327 KWh
1,553 kg
1,501m3
12.54%
16.28%
5.48%
Quality and
Environmental Management
consumed
of paper
of water
energy
paper
water
Innovation Policy
ISO Certificate 9001
Consumption reduction
of Quality Management
5
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AS
AN INTERNAL POLICY FRAMEWORK
SUSTAINABILITY POLICY
Objectives
Lead the transformation of the sector
Define the commitment to good governance, environment and society
Provide a basis for integrating sustainability into business strategy
Deliver a quality product
Care for employees
2022 - 2025 Sustainability Plan
Environmental (A)
- Sustainability and
eco-efficiency of housing
- Consideration of climate change
- Protection and improvement of the environment
- Circular economy
Social (S)
- Access to housing
- People's safety, health and well-being
- Customer relations and protection
- Commitment to the team and to society
Governance (G)
- Ethics, integrity and transparency
- Good corporate governance practices
- Responsible supply chain
- Sustainable financing
- Innovation
WHAT IS OUR GOVERNANCE MODEL BASED ON?
Our business is based on a model of responsible governance
GENERAL
SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING OF
BOARD
OF DIRECTORS
- In 2023: quorum 78.62% of share capital
· 12 meetings in 2023
1 executive
· 9 directors in total
4 proprietary
4 independent
Audit
and Control
Committee
- 6 meetings
- 5 members
- 40% proprietary directors
- 60% independent directors
Appointments
and Remuneration
Committee
- 9 meetings
- 5 members
- 40% proprietary directors
- 60% independent directors
Land
Investment
Committee
- 4 meetings
- 7 members
- 14% executive directors
- 57% proprietary directors
- 29% independent directors
6
A COMPREHENSIVE MODEL OF CONTROL, COMPLIANCE AND ASSURANCE
GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE MODEL (GRC)
Based on best practices of companies in the industry and other sectors
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Fraud
and corruption
Data
AML/CFT
protection
WHISTLEBLOWING
RISK
PREVENTION
MANAGEMENT
OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY
CHANNEL
GRC MODEL
Conflicts
of interest and ICFR related parties
Whistleblowing Channel
- Code of Ethics
- Whistleblowing Channel
- Ethical channel management procedure
- Code of Conduct for third parties
- Code of best practices in the real estate mediation services
- Human Rights Policy
Risk Management Model
- Integrated Internal Control System
- Corporate Risk Map
- Risk Plan (Covid 19)
Prevention of criminal liability
- Criminal Risk Policy
- Criminal Risk Prevention Manual
- Internal rules of conduct
- General economic-financial and corporate communication policy
- Internal manual for the disclosure of privileged and other relevant information
Zero tolerance for corruption
Conflict of Interest Management
• Anti-Corruption, Fraud and Bribery Policy
Conflict of interest and related party transactions policy
- Instructions on gifts, invitations and donations
- Controls in place
Data protection, confidentiality
System of internal control over financial
and information security
and non-financial reporting
• Privacy Policy on Personal Data Protection
Internal control and risk management systems
• Procedure for the enforcement of the rights of data subjects
in relation to the financial reporting process (ICFR)
and non-financial reporting (SICNFR)
ISO 27001
Information
Security
Certification
ISO 9001
Quality
Management
Certification
ISO 14001
Environmental
Management
Certification
UNE 166002
R&D&I Management
Certification
7
WHAT ADDED VALUE DO
WE OFFER OUR CUSTOMERS?
We offer a personalised service tailored to customer needs
BETTER KNOWLEDGE OF
NEINOR EXPERIENCE
OUR CUSTOMERS
Exclusive customer service Neinor
CRM and Customer Centric
Experience Manager in each development
tools implemented
Neinor Responds Channel
20,980
43,958
1,037
36,800
38,290
24
customers
sessions
APP downloads
contacts
incidents
hours
on the web
Neinor Experience
through all
average response
its channels
time
WE BUILD HOMES WITH ADDED VALUE
QUALITY HOUSING
• Research + Listening + Development Process
FAMILY HOMES
BREEAM
NEINOR
• Standardisation White Book
• Climate Risks study
PROTECTION
STAMP
MOBILITY
• Personalisation alternatives
INSURANCE
PACK
• Sustainability: BREEAM® certified
INNOVATION AS A DRIVER OF TRANSFORMATION
NEINOR NEXT
- Collaboration with start-ups to test their products/services and see if they generate added value for Neinor Homess
PROCESS INNOVATION
-
Analysis of the integration and optimisation
of the construction white book in the adaptation to the technical code
COOPERATIVE INNOVATION
- Participation in forums and working groups: Basque Construction Cluster, Building Cluster, PTEC (Spanish Construction Technology Platform) and Cemex
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
- Digital Transformation Plan
- Digital initiatives that add value
In 2023, 260 customers have
Nearly 80 BREEAM®
Cooperation
Participation in forums and
been insured by Neinor
certified developments at
with start-ups to test their
working groups in the real estate
Homes so they are able to
source
products/services
and construction sector
pay for their new homes
8
WHO ARE WE
AT NEINOR HOMES?
We have a committed team
People management
Equality and diversity
Strategic Human Resources Plan Loyalty plan Protection of employees in pandemics
Professional and personal development
Internal Promotion
Welcome Pack
Attractive and flexible remuneration
Well-being and work-life balance
Work-life Balance Plan
Work-life balance measures
Diversity and non-discrimination policy Equality Plan
Code of Ethics
Code of Conduct for third parties Human Rights Policy
Training
Training platform
31.41 h. of training per employee and 17 training courses given to employees
Health and safety
Occupational Risk Prevention (ORP) audits
Life insurance: inclusion of cover for Absolute Permanent Disability due to illness in common for all the employees
Work site safety
Health and safety policy
Communication, satisfaction
and initiatives to engage employees
Social initiatives Work climate survey
Regular communications from Management Team building activities
2831
44.88%
0.31%
26
employees
women
absenteeism rate
hirings
45,05
55.12%
1
average age
men
promoted
employees
1Analysis performed for employees of Neinor Homes parent company, excluding RG and QC in the process of integrating the HR control areas.
9
HOW DO WE WORK
WITH OUR SUPPLIERS?
We are strategic partners of our suppliers
Responsible purchasing management
• Purchasing management procedure
• Mandatory clauses
• Tendering procedure for construction companies
FRAMEWORK
Safety and awareness
AGREEMENTS
requirements
with manufacturers
• Good practice manual
to achieve a mutually
• Safety coordinator
beneficial relationship
• Health and safety audits
and to be
• Training days
strategic partners
Approval /
Evaluation of suppliers
- Demanding accreditation and selection process
- Annual re-approval of construction companies
- Evaluation of suppliers and subcontractors
Communication, satisfaction and cooperation
- Bilateral communication
- App. to evaluate the perception of Neinor Homes
- Cooperative initiatives
20
approved
164
63%
212
suppliers,
5
suppliers
local
million euros
Architecture and
in 2023
suppliers
of expenditure
2
in 2023
on purchases
Engineering
Studios in 2023
435
114
91.02%
38.32
subcontractor
health and
comply with the
accident
evaluations
safety audits
Good
frequency rate
Practice Manual
10
