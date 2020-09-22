Log in
Neinor Homes S A : acquires a rental operator (Renta Garantizada)

09/22/2020
  • Through this strategic acquisition, Neinor creates the only residential platform in Spain that incorporates 100% of the rental services value chain (from land acquisitions to asset and property management).
  • Renta Garantizada is of one of the leading rental management platforms in Spain, with over 25 years of experience and 2,500 residential units under management, both for institutional and private owners.
  • With this acquisition Neinor Homes adds a new business line to its activity, granular rental management for private owners, a rapidly growing business that represents 95% of the total rental market in Spain.

Madrid, 22nd September, 2020. Neinor Homes, the leading Spanish residential developer, has acquired 75% of Renta Garantizada, one of the main players in the rental segment, with over 25 years of experience and a consolidated portfolio of over 2,500 units under management. The acquisition will allow Neinor Homes to develop a leading rental platform in Spain, which will integrate both Build-to-Rent (BtR) services as well as the management of granular rental assets, consolidating its leading position in the Rental business.

Renta Garantizada is an important milestone in the execution of Neinor's strategic plan to consolidate its rental division - which adds to the Development and Servicing business lines - will integrate the rental portfolio already managed by Renta Garantizada, plus the 1,200 unit portfolio being developed by Neinor Rental, resulting on a total portfolio of c. 4,000 units that will gradually increase during the upcoming years.

With this acquisition, Neinor Homes consolidates its BtR business announced at the beginning of this year, and develops a new business line such as the management of finished product, becoming the only company to cover the entire value chain of BtR, from land acquisition to the management of the units.

Renta Garantizada's team has 27 professionals with a recognized trajectory, will work with Neinor Homes with a common goal and take advantage of synergies to lead the Spanish rental market, in a moment of exponential growth for the sector and where the rental of individuals represents around 95% of the market.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, CEO of Neinor Homes, claims: 'It is a strategic acquisition that will allow us to consolidate our leading position in the market and drive our Build-to-Rent business'.

Meanwhile, Jordi Argemí, deputy CEO, adds: 'The experience and track record of Renta Garantizada will allow us not only to build and own those assets, but also to manage them, taking advantage of the value of the business and its growing possibilities'.



Neinor Homes SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 16:04:06 UTC
