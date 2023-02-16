Nekkar : Q4 2022 presentation

Disclaimer

By reading this company presentation (the "Presentation"), or attending any meeting or oral presentation held in relation thereto, you (the "Recipient") agree to be bound by the following terms, conditions and limitations.

The Presentation has been produced by Nekkar ASA (the "Company") for information purposes only and does not in itself constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this Presentation may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and the Recipient should inform itself about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Recipient acknowledge that it will be solely responsible for its own assessment of the Company, the market and the market position of the Company and that it will conduct its own analysis and be solely responsible for forming its own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business. The Company shall not have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) arising directly or indirectly from the use of this Presentation or its contents, including but not limited to any liability for errors, inaccuracies, omissions or misleading statements in this Presentation, or violation of distribution restrictions.

An investment in the Company involves significant risk, and several factors could adversely affect the business, legal or financial position of the Company or the value of its securities. For a description of relevant risk factors we refer to the Company's annual report for 2019, available on the Company's website www.nekkar.com. Should one or more of these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary significantly from those described in this Presentation. An investment in the Company is suitable only for investors who understand the risk factors associated with this type of investment and who can afford a loss of all or part of their investment.

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to inter alia the business, financial performance and results of the Company and the industry in which it operates. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company cannot provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of forecasted developments.

This Presentation speaks as at the date set out on herein. Neither the delivery of this Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the Presentation or disclose any changes or revisions to the information contained in the Presentation (including in relation to forward-looking statements).

This Presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this Presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts.