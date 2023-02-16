Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nekkar ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKR   NO0003049405

NEKKAR ASA

(NKR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:32:01 2023-02-16 am EST
6.660 NOK   -4.31%
Nekkar : Q4 2022 presentation
PU
Nekkar Asa : fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results
AQ
Nekkar Asa : Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results
AQ
Nekkar : Q4 2022 presentation

02/16/2023 | 03:29am EST
NEKKAR

Disruptive technologies, sustainable results

Q4 and full-year 2022

financial results

Ole Falk Hansen, CEO

16 February 2023

Disclaimer

By reading this company presentation (the "Presentation"), or attending any meeting or oral presentation held in relation thereto, you (the "Recipient") agree to be bound by the following terms, conditions and limitations.

The Presentation has been produced by Nekkar ASA (the "Company") for information purposes only and does not in itself constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this Presentation may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and the Recipient should inform itself about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Recipient acknowledge that it will be solely responsible for its own assessment of the Company, the market and the market position of the Company and that it will conduct its own analysis and be solely responsible for forming its own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business. The Company shall not have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) arising directly or indirectly from the use of this Presentation or its contents, including but not limited to any liability for errors, inaccuracies, omissions or misleading statements in this Presentation, or violation of distribution restrictions.

An investment in the Company involves significant risk, and several factors could adversely affect the business, legal or financial position of the Company or the value of its securities. For a description of relevant risk factors we refer to the Company's annual report for 2019, available on the Company's website www.nekkar.com. Should one or more of these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary significantly from those described in this Presentation. An investment in the Company is suitable only for investors who understand the risk factors associated with this type of investment and who can afford a loss of all or part of their investment.

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to inter alia the business, financial performance and results of the Company and the industry in which it operates. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company cannot provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of forecasted developments.

This Presentation speaks as at the date set out on herein. Neither the delivery of this Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the Presentation or disclose any changes or revisions to the information contained in the Presentation (including in relation to forward-looking statements).

This Presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this Presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts.

Nekkar ASA

Disruptive technologies, sustainable results

Proven track record of delivering technologies that increase efficiency and sustainability for fast-growing industries

NEKKAR

NEKKAR IN BRIEF

MNOK 388 revenue ('22)

MNOK 824 in order backlog

SHIPYARDAQUACULTURE SOLUTIONS

RENEWABLES

Strong balance sheet, no interest-bearing debt

80 employees

ENGINEERING

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

ELECTRIFICATION

AUTOMATION

SOFTWARE

Kristiansand, Norway (HQ)

Leveraging unique and recognized heritage and execution ability

Listed on OSE (NKR)

from "the Drilling Bay" in Kristiansand, Norway

Nekkar ASA

Q4 2022 highlights

Highlights

  • Highest quarterly revenue in 2022 at MNOK 125 (Q4 2021: 138)
  • Operational EBITDA1 of MNOK 13 (47) negatively impacted by a USD depreciation in Q4 2022 - reported EBITDA of MNOK 38 (48)
  • Strong balance sheet: MNOK 181 in cash, no interest-bearing debt, MNOK 200 undrawn credit facility
  • High tendering activity & solid order intake of MNOK 105 (28)
    • MUSD 10 contract to upgrade third-party shiplift systems at Dubai Maritime City
  • Order backlog of MNOK 824 provides strong visibility
  • SkyWalker innovation agreement with BMS Heavy Cranes

Subsequent events

• InteliWell JV secures breakthrough four-year contract with major drilling rig operator

1 Excluding losses/gain on FX contracts not qualifying for hedge accounting

Key financials | Per quarter

Revenue (MNOK)

160

140

128

138

125

122

120

100

93

100

84

79

80

60

40

20

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Operational EBITDA (MNOK) & margin (%)1

50

47

40%

45

35%

39

39

40

30%

35

30

25%

25

25

20%

21

20

17

15%

15

12

13

10%

10

5

5%

0

0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Operational EBITDA

Operational EBITDA %

1 Excluding losses/gain on FX contracts not qualifying for hedge accounting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nekkar ASA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 480 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net income 2021 110 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2021 169 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 743 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 46,1%
Managers and Directors
Ole Falk Hansen Chief Executive Officer
Trym Skeie Chairman
Gisle Rike Director
Ingunn Svegården Director
Marit Solberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEKKAR ASA14.10%73
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION7.69%35 086
KONE OYJ0.81%26 873
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG15.11%22 737
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.19.26%6 917
INTERROLL HOLDING AG27.45%2 652