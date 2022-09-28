Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nekkar ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKR   NO0003049405

NEKKAR ASA

(NKR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-28 am EDT
6.200 NOK   -2.52%
12:39pUkrainian grains still using Danube as gateway to Romanian Black Sea port
RE
08/30Nekkar : File_downloadNekkar ASA Presentation Q2 H1 2022
PU
08/30Nekkar Asa : second quarter and half-year 2022 financial results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ukrainian grains still using Danube as gateway to Romanian Black Sea port

09/28/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Black Sea port of Constanta in Romania

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Ukraine continues to ship grain across the Danube to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta even after some of its own ports reopened, and the new routes are likely to remain, the deputy chief of freight logistics group TTS said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

The country, one of the world's leading grain exporters, was forced to find alternative routes by train via its western border or through its small Danube river ports of Reni and Ismail into Romania.

Those routes are still being used even after three Ukrainian ports reopened under a U.N.-backed safe passage deal, as too few ships are arriving in Ukraine.

"Some of the traders we deal with have reduced their operations at Reni and Ismail, but the flows we have created are still going and we see them going even after the war ends," TTS deputy chief executive Ion Stanciu told Reuters in an interview.

"Our grain volumes are slightly lower but the pace is almost the same as before."

TTS Group handles agricultural products, minerals and chemicals across the Danube river and in the Black Sea port of Constanta. It operates the largest fleet of barges on the Danube, with a transport capacity of 800,000 tonnes, while its grain silo in Constanta can store up to 110,000 tonnes.

Since the war started, the group has transported nearly 1 million tonnes of cargo to and from Ukraine, with grains accounting for just under half of the total, Stanciu said.

TTS director for investor relations Gabriel Techera said the company had implemented a logistics chain based on two offshore buoy terminals in Constanta port, fast-tracking the loading of grain from barges to ships.

The company has also invested over 10 million euros this year in its fleet. It has a full-year investment target of 20.1 million euros ($19.35 million).

Ukraine has sent roughly 4.5 million tonnes of grains to Constanta since the war started, the port told Reuters.

TTS, which listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange last year and was included on an FTSE Russell index, saw its turnover rise 46.9% on the year in the first half, and a 28.5% jump in the volume of grains it handled.

Increased demand and a jump in tariffs have helped offset higher operation costs, including steel and electricity prices, Stanciu said. An additional growth boost will come from contracts to bring coal shipments to Romania, Serbia and Ukraine ahead of winter. The company was also actively looking at potential acquisitions of ports or fleets.

($1 = 1.0385 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by David Evans)

By Luiza Ilie


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.81% 397.56 Real-time Quote.-26.38%
NEKKAR ASA -2.52% 6.2 Real-time Quote.-36.21%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.96% 128.83 Real-time Quote.-27.11%
TTS (TRANSPORT TRADE SERVICES) S.A. 3.32% 10.28 End-of-day quote.-7.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.77% 57.7 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 480 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net income 2021 110 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net cash 2021 169 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 679 M 63,0 M 62,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart NEKKAR ASA
Duration : Period :
Nekkar ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEKKAR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ole Falk Hansen Chief Executive Officer
Trym Skeie Chairman
Gisle Rike Director
Ingunn Svegården Director
Marit Solberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEKKAR ASA-36.21%63
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-25.20%27 370
KONE OYJ-38.67%19 229
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-39.36%16 302
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-26.81%5 986
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-53.76%1 570