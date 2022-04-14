Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nektar Therapeutics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKTR   US6402681083

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.160 USD   -0.16%
05:31pNektar, Bristol Myers to Discontinue Bempeg Clinical Development Program
DJ
05:19pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : and Bristol Myers Squibb Announce Update on Clinical Development Program for Bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG) in Combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) - Form 8-K
PU
04:46pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nektar, Bristol Myers to Discontinue Bempeg Clinical Development Program

04/14/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental


Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. are ending a clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo, sending Nektar's stock down 24% to $4.68 in after-hours trading.

The companies had previously said that two pivotal studies in melanoma would be discontinued based on the results of a late-stage study.

Bempegaldesleukin, known as bempeg, is Nektar's lead immuno-oncology candidate.

On Thursday, Nektar said that, in consultation with SFJ Pharmaceuticals and based upon a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee, it had decided to discontinue a phase 2/3 study of bempeg in combination with Keytruda in patients with metastatic or unresectable recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Nektar said it would also discontinue a Phase 1/2 study of bempeg in combination with Keytruda in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

Nektar added that it plans to release a new plan to meet its cash runway goal before it reports first-quarter results.


Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 0.83% 77.51 Delayed Quote.23.29%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 75.52% 735 End-of-day quote.23.89%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS -0.16% 6.16 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
All news about NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
05:31pNektar, Bristol Myers to Discontinue Bempeg Clinical Development Program
DJ
05:19pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : and Bristol Myers Squibb Announce Update on Clinical Development Pro..
PU
04:46pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pNektar, Bristol Myers end clinical trial program for cancer drug combo
RE
03/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nekta..
PR
03/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nekta..
PR
03/16Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Nektar Therapeutics' Price Target to $6 From $25, Reiterates ..
MT
03/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
03/16History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
RE
03/15SVB Leerink Adjusts Nektar Therapeutics' Price Target to $7 from $18, Keeps Market Perf..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 -491 M - -
Net cash 2022 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Duration : Period :
Nektar Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard W. Robin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilbert M. Labrucherie Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Robert B. Chess Chairman
Jonathan Zalevsky Vice President-Biology & Preclinical Development
Dimitry S. A. Nuyten Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS-54.33%1 149
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.61%475 066
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.09%338 747
PFIZER, INC.-10.08%298 600
ABBVIE INC.17.39%280 751
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.58%273 113