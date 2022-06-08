Nektar Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation

Welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Nektar Therapeutics
2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Today's Agenda
|
•
|
Introduction & Business
|
Mark A. Wilson, SVP & General Counsel
|
•
|
Nektar Business Highlights
|
Howard W. Robin, President and CEO
|
•
|
Shareholder Q&A Session
|
Howard W. Robin, President and CEO
Please note: Only registered shareholders may ask a question during the meeting. Please follow the instructions provided by Broadridge with your registration. If you are submitting a question, we also highly encourage you to submit your contact information with your question in case there are any technical difficulties. If you experience any technical difficulties and would like us to reach out to you directly following the meeting, please email: iaffairs@nektar.com. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this virtual format.
2
Howard Robin
President & CEO
June 8, 2022
This presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding Nektar's proprietary drug candidates, the timing of the start and conclusion of ongoing or planned clinical trials, the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions, and future availability of clinical trial data.Actual results could differ materially and these statements are subject to important risks detailed in Nektar's filings with the SEC including the Form 10-Q filed on May 6, 2022.Nektar undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or otherwise.
4
April 2022: New Strategic Plan Announced to Focus on 3 Key Pillars to Build Shareholder Value
NKTR-358 (Ph2): First in
class IL-2 based Treg
Stimulator
|
NKTR-255 (Ph1): Best in
|
|
Select core research
|
class IL-15-based CD8 & NK
|
|
|
programs
|
Stimulator
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
T regulatory stimulator being developed in several auto- immune or inflammatory conditions by partner Eli Lilly
-
Fund NKTR-358 studies for full royalty participation, co-promote option in agreement
-
Prioritize development with anti- PD-L1 therapies in collaborator studies
-
Prioritize development as cell therapy potentiator in collaborator studies and Nektar- sponsored study
-
Deprioritize development of NKTR-255 with ADCC compounds until dose escalation data mature
-
Focus on autoimmune disease and other candidates
-
Focus on select late-stage preclinical programs for value creation:
-
NKTR-288:Interferon gamma program in
cancer, infectious diseases
-
Unique bivalent agonistic antibody targeting TNFR2; Choose IND candidate by end of 2022
-
Internal biologic candidate focused on targeting immune cell populations involved in tissue repair and tissue protection
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.