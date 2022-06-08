Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nektar Therapeutics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKTR   US6402681083

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
3.720 USD   +2.20%
05/31Jefferies & Co. Assumes Nektar Therapeutics at Hold, Adjust Price Target to $4 From $12
MT
05/23NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Nektar Therapeutics Reviews Interim Efficacy and Safety Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 Double Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Study
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nektar Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation

06/08/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

NASDAQ: NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics

2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Today's Agenda

Introduction & Business

Mark A. Wilson, SVP & General Counsel

Nektar Business Highlights

Howard W. Robin, President and CEO

Shareholder Q&A Session

Howard W. Robin, President and CEO

Please note: Only registered shareholders may ask a question during the meeting. Please follow the instructions provided by Broadridge with your registration. If you are submitting a question, we also highly encourage you to submit your contact information with your question in case there are any technical difficulties. If you experience any technical difficulties and would like us to reach out to you directly following the meeting, please email: iaffairs@nektar.com. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this virtual format.

2

2022 Shareholder Meeting

Howard Robin

President & CEO

June 8, 2022

NASDAQ: NKTR

This presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding Nektar's proprietary drug candidates, the timing of the start and conclusion of ongoing or planned clinical trials, the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions, and future availability of clinical trial data.Actual results could differ materially and these statements are subject to important risks detailed in Nektar's filings with the SEC including the Form 10-Q filed on May 6, 2022.Nektar undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or otherwise.

4

April 2022: New Strategic Plan Announced to Focus on 3 Key Pillars to Build Shareholder Value

NKTR-358 (Ph2): First in

class IL-2 based Treg

Stimulator

NKTR-255 (Ph1): Best in

Select core research

class IL-15-based CD8 & NK

programs

Stimulator

  • T regulatory stimulator being developed in several auto- immune or inflammatory conditions by partner Eli Lilly
  • Fund NKTR-358 studies for full royalty participation, co-promote option in agreement
  • Prioritize development with anti- PD-L1 therapies in collaborator studies
  • Prioritize development as cell therapy potentiator in collaborator studies and Nektar- sponsored study
  • Deprioritize development of NKTR-255 with ADCC compounds until dose escalation data mature
  • Focus on autoimmune disease and other candidates
  • Focus on select late-stage preclinical programs for value creation:
  • NKTR-288:Interferon gamma program in

cancer, infectious diseases

  • Unique bivalent agonistic antibody targeting TNFR2; Choose IND candidate by end of 2022
  • Internal biologic candidate focused on targeting immune cell populations involved in tissue repair and tissue protection

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nektar Therapeutics published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -412 M - -
Net cash 2022 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 678 M 678 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Nektar Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,64 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard W. Robin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilbert M. Labrucherie Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Robert B. Chess Chairman
Jonathan Zalevsky Vice President-Biology & Preclinical Development
Brian L. Kotzin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS-73.06%678
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.12%469 284
PFIZER, INC.-8.62%302 764
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.99%280 940
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.01%267 197
ABBVIE INC.10.15%263 547