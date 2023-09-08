UNITED STATES
FORM 8-K
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Item 1.02 Termination of Material Definitive Agreement.
As previously disclosed on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Nektar Therapeutics ("Nektar") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022, Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") jointly decided to end the global clinical development program evaluating Nektar's proprietary drug candidate bempegaldesleukin in combination with BMS's Opdivo® (nivolumab) ("Opdivo") pursuant to a Strategic Collaboration Agreement, dated February 13, 2018. On September 6, 2023, the parties entered into a letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") to terminate the Strategic Collaboration Agreement. The foregoing description of the Letter Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Strategic Collaboration Agreement as amended and previously filed, and the Letter Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to Nektar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter period ending September 30, 2023.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
|Date: September 8, 2023
|By:
|/s/ Mark A. Wilson
|Mark A. Wilson
|Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
