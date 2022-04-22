Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nektar Therapeutics
  News
  Summary
    NKTR   US6402681083

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.500 USD   -3.43%
Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors to Outline New Strategic Plan

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will host an analyst and investor conference call with Nektar executives on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), to outline a new strategic plan for the company and provide updates for the company's research and development pipeline.

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through May 27, 2022.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S); (970) 315-0453 (international)
Conference ID: 5888057 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and inflammatory diseases. The company also has a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-to-host-webcast-conference-call-for-analysts--investors-to-outline-new-strategic-plan-301530770.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2022
