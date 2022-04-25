Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nektar Therapeutics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKTR   US6402681083

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.720 USD   +3.51%
05:57pNektar to cut over 500 jobs following cancer drug failure
RE
05:13pNektar Therapeutics Plans to Focus Resources on Key Research; Cuts 70% of Workforce; Extends Cash Runway to H1 2025
MT
05:10pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Strategic Reorganization Plan and Corporate Outlook - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nektar to cut over 500 jobs following cancer drug failure

04/25/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 25 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday it would lay off about 70% of its workforce, or more than 500 employees, after stopping the development of its key cancer drug earlier in the month.

The company scrapped all clinical trials of the drug, bempegaldesleukin, including those in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's cancer drug Opdivo, after the therapy failed to meet the main goal in several studies.

The layoffs are expected to result in a charge of between $150 million and $160 million, most of which would be recorded in the second quarter, Nektar said. Its chief medical officer and chief commerical officer would also step down.

Shares of the company were 3% lower in extended trading.

Nektar said the restructuring would help ensure that it has enough capital to fund the development of drugs that it considers "most impactful" to its future.

These include NKTR-358, an experimental treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that is being developed in partnership with Eli Lilly, and NKTR-255, which is being studied in clinical trials in patients with head and neck and colorectal cancer.

The company expects to end the year with about $440 million to $450 million in cash and investments and no debt.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 2.32% 285.2 Delayed Quote.0.91%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 3.51% 4.72 Delayed Quote.-66.25%
All news about NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
05:57pNektar to cut over 500 jobs following cancer drug failure
RE
05:13pNektar Therapeutics Plans to Focus Resources on Key Research; Cuts 70% of Workforce; Ex..
MT
05:10pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Strategic Reorganization Plan and Corporate Outlook - Form..
PU
04:42pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors o..
AQ
04/23Nektar and Collaborators Present Preclinical Data on NKTR-255, a Novel IL-15 Receptor A..
PR
04/22Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors to Outline..
PR
04/20Oppenheimer Adjusts Nektar Therapeutics Price Target to $5 From $6, Maintains Perform R..
MT
04/19CORRECTION : Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Stumble Monday Afternoon
MT
04/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Stumble Monday Afternoon
MT
04/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Retreating to Begin New Week
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 114 M - -
Net income 2022 -468 M - -
Net cash 2022 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 849 M 849 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Duration : Period :
Nektar Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,56 $
Average target price 7,47 $
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard W. Robin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilbert M. Labrucherie Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Robert B. Chess Chairman
Jonathan Zalevsky Vice President-Biology & Preclinical Development
Dimitry S. A. Nuyten Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS-66.25%849
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573