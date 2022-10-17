Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nel ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEL   NO0010081235

NEL ASA

(NEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-10-17 am EDT
10.99 NOK   +3.05%
12:31pNel Asa : Receives Purchase Order for a Containerized PEM Water Electrolyser in Australia
BU
07:51aNEL ASA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:48aNEL ASA : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nel ASA: Receives Purchase Order for a Containerized PEM Water Electrolyser in Australia

10/17/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has entered into a contract for alkaline electrolyser equipment from Australian company Woodside Energy for its proposed hydrogen project, H2OK, in Ardmore in the state of Oklahoma, US. The contract has a total value of about NOK 600 million.

“We are extremely proud to be elected by Woodside Energy, a quality company with a strong track record of developing high-quality assets, for this exciting and meaningful project”, says Nel’s CEO Håkon Volldal.

H2OK is Woodside’s first hydrogen project in the US, this equipment will support phase 1 of the proposed project (60 tpd). Woodside will site the facility in Ardmore, Oklahoma, an area well suited for hydrogen production with good availability of water and energy. The company will utilize these resources to produce liquid hydrogen to hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial and heavy transport vehicles.

Woodside Energy is looking to expand its US footprint and is also working on two proposed hydrogen projects in Australia: H2Perth and H2Tas.

The contract with Woodside was signed only a couple of months after Nel received its record size 200 MW purchase order for another large-scale project in the US.

“The electrolyser market is developing favorably for Nel. We are now securing quality contracts with favorable terms and a manageable risk profile. The contract with Woodside will have a substantial positive financial impact on the company”, says Volldal.

“It is extremely exciting to work with the professional team at Woodside to realize a project such as this. The Ardmore project will become an excellent showcase for Nel’s electrolyser technology as it aims to enable broader utilization for renewable energy into transportation and industrial sectors” says Tom Skoczylas, Regional Sales Manager for Nel Hydrogen US.

The electrolyser stacks will be manufactured in Nel’s factory at Herøya, the world’s only fully automated electrolyser facility.

This is a firm purchase order for alkaline stacks, balance of stack (BoS) equipment and engineering for the balance of plant (BoP) equipment (which Woodside will provide). There are pass-through mechanisms for steel and nickel price increases. Woodside aims to proceed with FID in 2023. Production of electrodes is estimated throughout 2024.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEL ASA
12:31pNel Asa : Receives Purchase Order for a Containerized PEM Water Electrolyser in Australia
BU
07:51aNEL ASA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:48aNEL ASA : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:01aEuropean shares rally as investors cheer UK policy reversal
RE
02:37aNEL ASA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:26aNel Gets $56.1 Million Equipment Order For US Project
DJ
12:35aNel Receives $56 Million Order From Woodside Energy For US Hydrogen Project
MT
10/15Nel Asa : Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy
AQ
10/13Nel Asa : Invitation to presentation of Q3 2022 results
AQ
10/12NEL ASA : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 951 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net income 2022 -592 M -55,5 M -55,5 M
Net cash 2022 3 100 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 660 M 1 562 M 1 562 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEL ASA
Duration : Period :
Nel ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,66 NOK
Average target price 15,12 NOK
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkon Rypern Volldal Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Christians Bjørnsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole Enger Chairman
Anders Soreng Chief Technology Officer
Finn Marum Jebsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEL ASA-29.91%1 562
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG16.58%4 344
GREEN PLAINS INC.-20.40%1 626
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.29.23%1 260
CROPENERGIES AG15.82%1 207
WAGA ENERGY0.18%566