    NEL   NO0010081235

NEL ASA

(NEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-12 am EDT
13.71 NOK   -1.40%
Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for an alkaline electrolyser system from Skovgaard Energy

07/12/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received a purchase order for an alkaline electrolyser system from Skovgaard Energy Aps in Lemvig in Western Jutland, Denmark. The electrolyser system will be used for production of green ammonia.

The green ammonia plant, to be built by Skovgaard Energy and their Danish project partners, Topsoe and Vestas, will be the world’s first dynamic green ammonia plant, where renewable electricity from wind and solar will be connected directly to the electrolyser. This is a demo plant that will test how an ammonia reactor can fluctuate operations based on renewable power input. This will be important learning prior to scaling for future large-scale power-to-X and green ammonia plants. The Danish partnership has been awarded financial support for the project by the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP).

“We are thrilled for this project, which will be an important milestone in the green transition as it showcases green hydrogen production into green ammonia directly from renewable sources. Skovgaard Energy is an exciting client, and we look forward to continue a fruitful relationship with the company and partners”, says Henning Langås, Senior Tender Manager of Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser.

“For this project we selected the alkaline electrolyser technology from Nel as we do not want to risk the project with unfamiliar electrolyser technology. Nel’s alkaline electrolyser is proven technology of high quality, and it will also match well with the intentions of the demonstration project of dynamic operation of the ammonia plant”, says Pat A Han, Technical Director of Skovgaard Energy. The contract has an approximate value of EUR 4m, and the system is expected to be delivered in Q3 2023.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 112 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 -449 M -44,1 M -44,1 M
Net cash 2022 2 947 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 -46,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 662 M 2 129 M 2 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NEL ASA
Duration : Period :
Nel ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 13,90 NOK
Average target price 15,71 NOK
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Managers and Directors
Håkon Rypern Volldal Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Christians Bjørnsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole Enger Chairman
Anders Soreng Chief Technology Officer
Finn Marum Jebsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEL ASA-8.61%2 129
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-15.67%3 250
GREEN PLAINS INC.-18.93%1 517
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.24.13%1 295
CROPENERGIES AG11.91%1 206
WAGA ENERGY9.89%619