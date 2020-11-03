Nel ASA: Selected by Iberdrola as preferred supplier for a 20 MW green fertilizer project in Spain

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 17:00 CET

(Oslo, 3 November 2020) Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has been selected as preferred supplier by Iberdrola for a 20 MW PEM solution for a green fertilizer project in Spain. Contract award is subject to mutual agreement on the final commercial terms. The hydrogen plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2021.

'We are very excited and honored that Iberdrola prefer to use a PEM electrolyser solution from Nel for this landmark green fertilizer project. It is a true testament to our PEM platform, which has been deployed all over the world for several decades. We continuously work to develop larger systems, and with this project our PEM platform will be designed into a 20 MW solution. We have over the course of the last year been working on both alkaline and PEM large-scale solutions, which serve different customer needs, and we look forward to provide our PEM solution for this project,' says Filip Smeets, SVP Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, Nel Hydrogen Fueling.

Iberdrola, one of the largest electricity utilities in the world, has together with a world-leading fertilizer manufacturer Fertiberia launched a project to establish the largest green hydrogen plant in Europe. Located in Puertollano, Spain it will feature a 100 MW photovoltaic plant, a battery installation with a storage capacity of 20 MWh, and a 20 MW electrolyser. The hydrogen produced in the project will primarily be used for green fertilizer production. The 20 MW electrolyser is scheduled to commence operations in 2021.

Contract award is subject to mutual agreement on the final agreement on terms and conditions, technical details, and board approval.