  Nel : Q2 revenue growth clearly positive, all eyes on profitability improvements in H2
Real-time Oslo Bors - 10:10:34 2023-07-18 am EDT
13.88 NOK +10.43% +13.83% +0.11%
03:58pm NEL : Q2 revenue growth clearly positive, all eyes on profitability improvements in H2
08:00am NEL ASA : Q2 2023 Earnings Call FA

NEL : Q2 revenue growth clearly positive, all eyes on profitability improvements in H2

Today at 09:58 am

Company Profile

Nel ASA is specialized in the development and manufacturing of optimal solutions for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen from renewable energy sources. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electrolyser manufacturing (77.3%); - hydrogen stations manufacturing (22.7%): designed to quickly recharge fuel cell electric vehicles. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (0.7%), Europe (29.3%), the United States (48.2%), North America (2%), Asia (15%), Middle East (2.9%), Africa (1.4%), South America (0.4%) and Oceania (0.1%).
Sector
Renewable Fuels
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Nel ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
12.57NOK
Average target price
15.60NOK
Spread / Average Target
+24.12%
Sector Hydrogen Fuel

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NEL ASA
Chart Analysis Nel ASA
+0.65% 2 094 M $
EVERFUEL A/S
Chart Analysis Everfuel A/S
-57.21% 135 M $
CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC
Chart Analysis Clean Power Hydrogen Plc
-16.39% 85 M $
SUNHYDROGEN, INC.
Chart Analysis SunHydrogen, Inc.
-32.81% 83 M $
PURE HYDROGEN CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited
+8.57% 47 M $
FUSION FUEL GREEN PLC
Chart Analysis Fusion Fuel Green PLC
-43.57% 36 M $
GOLD HYDROGEN LIMITED
Chart Analysis Gold Hydrogen Limited
 0.00% 28 M $
POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.
Chart Analysis Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
+127.50% 18 M $
HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.
Chart Analysis HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.
-30.00% 15 M $
HYTERRA LTD
Chart Analysis Hyterra Ltd
+23.53% 8 M $
Hydrogen Fuel
