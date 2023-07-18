|Real-time Oslo Bors - 10:10:34 2023-07-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.88 NOK
|+10.43%
|+13.83%
|+0.11%
|03:58pm
|NEL : Q2 revenue growth clearly positive, all eyes on profitability improvements in H2
|08:00am
|NEL ASA : Q2 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
NEL : Q2 revenue growth clearly positive, all eyes on profitability improvements in H2
Today at 09:58 am
Latest news about Nel ASA
Chart Nel ASA
Company Profile
More about the company
Nel ASA is specialized in the development and manufacturing of optimal solutions for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen from renewable energy sources. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electrolyser manufacturing (77.3%); - hydrogen stations manufacturing (22.7%): designed to quickly recharge fuel cell electric vehicles. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (0.7%), Europe (29.3%), the United States (48.2%), North America (2%), Asia (15%), Middle East (2.9%), Africa (1.4%), South America (0.4%) and Oceania (0.1%).Read more
SectorRenewable Fuels
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Nel ASA
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
12.57NOK
Average target price
15.60NOK
Spread / Average Target
+24.12%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Hydrogen Fuel
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+0.65%
|2 094 M $
|-57.21%
|135 M $
|-16.39%
|85 M $
|-32.81%
|83 M $
|+8.57%
|47 M $
|-43.57%
|36 M $
|0.00%
|28 M $
|+127.50%
|18 M $
|-30.00%
|15 M $
|+23.53%
|8 M $