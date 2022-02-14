Nelco : Loss of Share Certificates

14th February 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Dept 5th floor, Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C-1 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Block "G" Bandra Kurla Complex Rotunda Building, Bandra (East) P.J. Towers, Fort, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 BSE Code : 504112 NSE Code : Nelco EQ Dear Sirs, Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated 14th February 2022, received from our RTA - TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of share certificate(s) of the Company. This information is being submitted pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is for your information and records. Yours faithfully, NELCO Limited Girish V. Kirkinde Company Secretary & Head legal Encl: As above. Nelco Limited, EL-6, Electronics Zone, MIDC, Mahape, Navi Mumbai - 400 710, India. Tel: +91 22 6791 8728, 6739 9100 Fax: +91 22 6791 8787 Web: www.nelco.in

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Date :-14/02/2022 Exchange Plaza Plot No.c-1,G-Block IFB Centre Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051 Maharashtra India Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange Dear Sir[s]/Madam, UNIT : Nelco Limited RE : LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES. We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s]. This is computer generated letter and does not require signature. TSR DARASHAW CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED (Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited) C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 22 6656 8484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494 E-mail : csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m