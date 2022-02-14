Nelco : Loss of Share Certificates

Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated 14th February 2022, received from our RTA - TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of share certificate(s) of the Company.
This information is being submitted pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].
NOTICE
Nelco Limited
Regd. Off : EL-6, TTC INDUSTRIAL AREA MIDC ELECTRONICS ZONE,
MAHAPE NAVI MUMBAI 400710 MAHARASHTRA 400705
NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.
Folio No.
Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders)
Shares of Rs.
Certificate No.
Distinctive Nos.
10.00/- each
NEA0000040
ASHISH JAYENDRA MEHTA, MINAXI JAYENDRA
10
335
16401-16410
MEHTA, JAYENDRA DHANSUKHLAL MEHTA
NEH0000345
HEERA I AHUJA
50
R14894
12539929-12539978
50
R14895
12539979-12540028
50
R14896
12540029-12540078
50
R14897
12540079-12540128
NEH0000443
HEERA I AHUJA, JYOTI I AHUJA, SHILPA I AHUJA
50
R15448
12567538-12567587
NEM0002028
MEVACOY TRADING & FINANCE CO PVT LTD
50
R25754
14486528-14486577
50
R25792
14488428-14488477
50
R25793
14488478-14488527
50
R25794
14488528-14488577
50
R25795
14488578-14488627
50
R25796
14488628-14488677
50
R25797
14488678-14488727
50
R25798
14488728-14488777
50
R25799
14488778-14488827
50
R25800
14488828-14488877
50
R25801
14488878-14488927
Date :- 14/02/2022
Place :- Mumbai
