  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nelco Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    504112   INE045B01015

NELCO LIMITED

(504112)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelco : Loss of Share Certificates

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
14th February 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Dept

5th floor, Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C-1

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Block "G" Bandra Kurla Complex

Rotunda Building,

Bandra (East)

P.J. Towers, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

BSE Code : 504112

NSE Code : Nelco EQ

Dear Sirs,

Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated 14th February 2022, received from our RTA - TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of share certificate(s) of the Company.

This information is being submitted pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

NELCO Limited

Girish V. Kirkinde

Company Secretary & Head legal

Encl: As above.

Nelco Limited, EL-6, Electronics Zone, MIDC, Mahape,

Navi Mumbai - 400 710, India. Tel: +91 22 6791 8728, 6739 9100

Fax: +91 22 6791 8787 Web: www.nelco.in

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Date :-14/02/2022

Exchange Plaza

Plot No.c-1,G-Block

IFB Centre

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Maharashtra

India

Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange

Dear Sir[s]/Madam,

UNIT

: Nelco Limited

RE

: LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES.

We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].

This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.

TSR DARASHAW CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083

CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 22 6656 8484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494

E-mail : csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

NOTICE

Nelco Limited

Regd. Off : EL-6, TTC INDUSTRIAL AREA MIDC ELECTRONICS ZONE,

MAHAPE NAVI MUMBAI 400710 MAHARASHTRA 400705

NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.

Folio No.

Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders)

Shares of Rs.

Certificate No.

Distinctive Nos.

10.00/- each

NEA0000040

ASHISH JAYENDRA MEHTA, MINAXI JAYENDRA

10

335

16401-16410

MEHTA, JAYENDRA DHANSUKHLAL MEHTA

NEH0000345

HEERA I AHUJA

50

R14894

12539929-12539978

50

R14895

12539979-12540028

50

R14896

12540029-12540078

50

R14897

12540079-12540128

NEH0000443

HEERA I AHUJA, JYOTI I AHUJA, SHILPA I AHUJA

50

R15448

12567538-12567587

NEM0002028

MEVACOY TRADING & FINANCE CO PVT LTD

50

R25754

14486528-14486577

50

R25792

14488428-14488477

50

R25793

14488478-14488527

50

R25794

14488528-14488577

50

R25795

14488578-14488627

50

R25796

14488628-14488677

50

R25797

14488678-14488727

50

R25798

14488728-14488777

50

R25799

14488778-14488827

50

R25800

14488828-14488877

50

R25801

14488878-14488927

Date :- 14/02/2022

Place :- Mumbai

This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.

TSR DARASHAW CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083

CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 22 6656 8484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494

E-mail : csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

Disclaimer

NELCO Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
