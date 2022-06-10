Nelco : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement- Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A and Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and General Circulars dated 8th April 2020, 13th April 2020, 28th September 2020, 31st December 2020, 13th January 2021 and 5th May 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, we enclose herewith the newspaper clipping of advertisements published in "Business Standard" (English) and "Sakal" (Marathi) published for giving Notice of the 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 8th July 2022 at 3.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means only, e-Voting details, procedure for registering email addresses and updation of bank account details and Book Closure for the purpose of payment of dividend to the Shareholders.
The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.nelco.in.
Printed and Published by Sangita Kheora on behalf of Business Standard Private Limited and Printed at M/s. Dangat Media Private Limited, 22 Digha M.I.D.C., TTC Industrial Area, Vishnu Nagar, Digha, Navi Mumbai, 400708 and M/s. Dainik Bhaskar, Plot no. 10.11, Sector B, Industrial Area, Govindpura, Bhopal (M.P.)-462023. & Published at
H/4 & I/3, Building H, Paragon Centre, Opp. Birla Centurion, P.B.Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400013
Editor : Shailesh Dobhal
RNI No. MAHENG/2013/53717
Readers should write their feedback at
feedback@bsmail.in
Fax : +91-11-23720201
For Subscription and Circulation enquiries please contact:
Ms. Mansi Singh
Head-Customer Relations
Business Standard Private Limited.
H/4 & I/3, Building H, Paragon Centre,
Opp. Birla Centurion,
P.B.Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013
E-mail: subs_bs@bsmail.in
"or sms, REACHBS TO 57575"
Overseas subscription: (Mumbai Edition Only)
One year subscription rate by air mail
INR 51765 : USD 725
DISCLAIMER News reports and feature articles in Business Standard seek to present an unbiased picture of developments in the markets, the corporate world and the government. Actual developments can turn out to be different owing to circumstances beyond Business Standard's control and knowledge. Business Standard does not take any responsibility for investment or business decisions taken by readers on the basis of reports and articles published in the newspaper. Readers are expected to form their own judgement.
Business Standard does not associate itself with or stand by the contents of any of the advertisements accepted in good faith and published by it. Any claim related to the advertisements should be directed to the advertisers concerned.
Unless explicitly stated otherwise, all rights reserved by M/s Business Standard Pvt. Ltd. Any printing, pub- lication, reproduction, transmission or redissemination of the contents, in any form or by any means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of M/s Business Standard Pvt. Ltd. Any such prohibited and unauthorised act by any person/legal entity shall invite civil and criminal liabilities.
No Air Surcharge
<
Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e))
District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)
Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P. L. Kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.
(Regulation of the Promotion of construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963
Public Notice
Deemed Conveyance Application No. 182 of 2022
Malad Anand Ashram Co-Op. Hsg. Society Ltd., having its registered address at 42/6, Marve Road, Malad West, Mumbai 400064. ...Applicant Versus (1) M/S. Cosmos Construction (1977) Pvt. Ltd., 69, Rukmani Niwas, Girgaon Road, Mumbai 400004
Shri. Rameshchandra Vithalbhai Vyas, (3) Smt. Madhukanta Rameshchandra VyasOpp.No.2 & 3, Chandra Bhavan Marve Road, Near Chosi Hospital, Malad West, Mumbai 4000 64. ...Opponents and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned above. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.
Description of the Property, :-
Claimed Area
Unilateral conveyance of land admeasuring 532.54 sq. meters out of larger plot area of 2587.6 Sq. Meters or thereabout bearing CTS No. 632 P at Village Malad, Taluka Borivali, Mumbai Suburban District along with the building in favour of the Applicant Society.
The hearing in the above case has been fixed on 28/06/2022 at 2.00 p.m. District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4). Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P. L. Kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.
AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
(` in million)
BALANCE SHEET AS AT MARCH 31, 2022
SOURCES OF FUNDS
1.
Shareholder's funds
A) Share Capital
3,292.0
B) Reserves and Surplus
7,531.7
10,823.7
2.
Loan Funds
A) Secured Loans
37,455.8
B) Unsecured Loans*
8,087.7
45,543.5
56,367.2
APPLICATION OF FUNDS
1.
Fixed Assets
79.3
2. Current Assets, Loans & Advances
A) Current Assets
I. Stock-in-Trade
(i) Government Securities
48,431.8
(ii) Commercial Paper & Certificate of Deposits
0.0
(iii) Corporate Bonds & Debentures
7,803.9
56,235.7
II. Other Current Assets
8,224.9
B) Loans and Advances **
4,035.9
68,496.5
Less: A) Current Liabilities ***
12,244.8
B) Provisions
28.1
Net Current Assets
56,223.6
3.
Others
A) Deferred Tax Asset / (Liability)
64.3
B) Profit and Loss Account (Debit Balance)
0.0
56,367.2
* Of which call money borrowing's
NIL
** Of which call money lending's
NIL
*** Includes short position of G-Sec of ` 7,744.1 million
STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
1.
Income
A) Interest Income
2,674.7
B) Discount Income
213.8
C) Profit / (Loss) on Securities
(1,183.5)
D) Other Income
100.7
1,805.7
2.
Expenses
A) Interest Expense
1,327.4
B) Administrative and Other Expenses
485.3
1,812.7
3.
Loss before Tax
(7.0)
4. Net Loss (Total Comprehensive Income)
(23.2)
Regulatory Capital Required *
3,250.1
Actual Capital
10,823.7
(Shareholders Funds Less Profit and Loss Account Debit Balance)
Return on Net Worth
-0.2%
Notes:
The results have been approved at the Board meeting held on May 25, 2022.
2 The financials prepared are in compliance with Ind AS.
3 Securities held as stock in trade are fair valued.
4 Net borrowings in call: average ` 2,828.3 million; peak ` 14,500.0 million.
5 Leverage ratio: average 3.36 times; peak 5.60 times.
6 CRAR (Quarterly)*
March 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021**
Sep 30, 2021**
June 30, 2021**
49.05%
44.43%
46.54%
54.50%
*Calculated as per RBI Master Direction - Standalone Primary Dealers (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 dated August 23, 2016 (updated as on April 22, 2022)
**CRAR are as reported to RBI.
Details of issuer composition of non-Government Securities as at March 31, 2022:
(Ref: RBI Master Direction - Standalone Primary Dealers (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 dated August 23, 2016 (updated as on April 22, 2022)
(` in million)
Extent of
Extent of "below
No.
Issuer
Amount
Private
investment
Placement
grade securities"
1
Public Sector Units
1,521.8
Nil
Nil
2
Financial Institutions
5,754.4
Nil
Nil
3
Banks
477.0
Nil
Nil
4
Other Primary Dealers
Nil
Nil
Nil
5
Private Corporates
0.00
Nil
Nil
6
Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures
Nil
Nil
Nil
7
Others
50.7
Nil
Nil
8
Provision Held Towards Depreciation
Nil
Nil
Nil
Total
7,803.9
Nil
Nil
The above results are published pursuant to Reserve Bank of India's direction to Primary Dealers.