Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nelco Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    504112   INE045B01015

NELCO LIMITED

(504112)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
709.05 INR   +3.10%
06/10NELCO : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
06/10NELCO : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27Nelco Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelco : Newspaper Advertisements

06/10/2022 | 11:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11th June 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Dept

5th floor, Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C-1

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Block "G" Bandra Kurla Complex

Rotunda Building,

Bandra (East)

P.J. Towers, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

BSE Code : 504112

NSE Code : Nelco EQ

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement- Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A and Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and General Circulars dated 8th April 2020, 13th April 2020, 28th September 2020, 31st December 2020, 13th January 2021 and 5th May 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, we enclose herewith the newspaper clipping of advertisements published in "Business Standard" (English) and "Sakal" (Marathi) published for giving Notice of the 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 8th July 2022 at 3.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means only, e-Voting details, procedure for registering email addresses and updation of bank account details and Book Closure for the purpose of payment of dividend to the Shareholders.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.nelco.in.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

NELCO Limited

Girish V. Kirkinde

Company Secretary & Head - Legal

Encl: as above

Nelco Limited, EL-6, Electronics Zone, MIDC, Mahape,

Navi Mumbai - 400 710, India. Tel: +91 22 6791 8728, 6739 9100

Fax: +91 22 6791 8787 Web: www.nelco.in

CIN No.L32200MH1940PLC003164; Email ID:-services@nelco.in

MUMBAI | 11 JUNE 2022

5

.

Weekend

Business Standard

MUMBAI EDITION

Printed and Published by Sangita Kheora on behalf of Business Standard Private Limited and Printed at M/s. Dangat Media Private Limited, 22 Digha M.I.D.C., TTC Industrial Area, Vishnu Nagar, Digha, Navi Mumbai, 400708 and M/s. Dainik Bhaskar, Plot no. 10.11, Sector B, Industrial Area, Govindpura, Bhopal (M.P.)-462023. & Published at

H/4 & I/3, Building H, Paragon Centre, Opp. Birla Centurion, P.B.Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400013

Editor : Shailesh Dobhal

RNI No. MAHENG/2013/53717

Readers should write their feedback at

feedback@bsmail.in

Fax : +91-11-23720201

For Subscription and Circulation enquiries please contact:

Ms. Mansi Singh

Head-Customer Relations

Business Standard Private Limited.

H/4 & I/3, Building H, Paragon Centre,

Opp. Birla Centurion,

P.B.Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013

E-mail: subs_bs@bsmail.in

"or sms, REACHBS TO 57575"

Overseas subscription: (Mumbai Edition Only)

One year subscription rate by air mail

INR 51765 : USD 725

DISCLAIMER News reports and feature articles in Business Standard seek to present an unbiased picture of developments in the markets, the corporate world and the government. Actual developments can turn out to be different owing to circumstances beyond Business Standard's control and knowledge. Business Standard does not take any responsibility for investment or business decisions taken by readers on the basis of reports and articles published in the newspaper. Readers are expected to form their own judgement.

Business Standard does not associate itself with or stand by the contents of any of the advertisements accepted in good faith and published by it. Any claim related to the advertisements should be directed to the advertisers concerned.

Unless explicitly stated otherwise, all rights reserved by M/s Business Standard Pvt. Ltd. Any printing, pub- lication, reproduction, transmission or redissemination of the contents, in any form or by any means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of M/s Business Standard Pvt. Ltd. Any such prohibited and unauthorised act by any person/legal entity shall invite civil and criminal liabilities.

No Air Surcharge

<

Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e))

District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)

Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P. L. Kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.

No.DDR-4/Mumbai/ Deemed Conveyance/Notice/2036/2022

Date: - 09/06/2022

Application u/s 11 of Maharashtra Ownership Flats

(Regulation of the Promotion of construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963

Public Notice

Deemed Conveyance Application No. 182 of 2022

Malad Anand Ashram Co-Op. Hsg. Society Ltd., having its registered address at 42/6, Marve Road, Malad West, Mumbai 400064. ...Applicant Versus (1) M/S. Cosmos Construction (1977) Pvt. Ltd., 69, Rukmani Niwas, Girgaon Road, Mumbai 400004

  1. Shri. Rameshchandra Vithalbhai Vyas, (3) Smt. Madhukanta Rameshchandra Vyas Opp.No.2 & 3, Chandra Bhavan Marve Road, Near Chosi Hospital, Malad West, Mumbai 4000 64. ...Opponents and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned above. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.
    Description of the Property, :-

Claimed Area

Unilateral conveyance of land admeasuring 532.54 sq. meters out of larger plot area of 2587.6 Sq. Meters or thereabout bearing CTS No. 632 P at Village Malad, Taluka Borivali, Mumbai Suburban District along with the building in favour of the Applicant Society.

The hearing in the above case has been fixed on 28/06/2022 at 2.00 p.m. District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4). Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P. L. Kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.

Sd/-

(K. P. Jebale)

District Deputy Registrar,

Co-operative Societies,

Mumbai City (4)

Seal

Competent Authority,

U/s 5A of the MOFA, 1963.

NOMURA FIXED INCOME SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Registered Office: Ceejay House, 11th Level, Plot F, Shivsagar Estate, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400018

CIN: U65910MH2007PTC168237

AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(` in million)

BALANCE SHEET AS AT MARCH 31, 2022

SOURCES OF FUNDS

1.

Shareholder's funds

A) Share Capital

3,292.0

B) Reserves and Surplus

7,531.7

10,823.7

2.

Loan Funds

A) Secured Loans

37,455.8

B) Unsecured Loans*

8,087.7

45,543.5

56,367.2

APPLICATION OF FUNDS

1.

Fixed Assets

79.3

2. Current Assets, Loans & Advances

A) Current Assets

I. Stock-in-Trade

(i) Government Securities

48,431.8

(ii) Commercial Paper & Certificate of Deposits

0.0

(iii) Corporate Bonds & Debentures

7,803.9

56,235.7

II. Other Current Assets

8,224.9

B) Loans and Advances **

4,035.9

68,496.5

Less: A) Current Liabilities ***

12,244.8

B) Provisions

28.1

Net Current Assets

56,223.6

3.

Others

A) Deferred Tax Asset / (Liability)

64.3

B) Profit and Loss Account (Debit Balance)

0.0

56,367.2

* Of which call money borrowing's

NIL

** Of which call money lending's

NIL

*** Includes short position of G-Sec of ` 7,744.1 million

STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

1.

Income

A) Interest Income

2,674.7

B) Discount Income

213.8

C) Profit / (Loss) on Securities

(1,183.5)

D) Other Income

100.7

1,805.7

2.

Expenses

A) Interest Expense

1,327.4

B) Administrative and Other Expenses

485.3

1,812.7

3.

Loss before Tax

(7.0)

4. Net Loss (Total Comprehensive Income)

(23.2)

Regulatory Capital Required *

3,250.1

Actual Capital

10,823.7

(Shareholders Funds Less Profit and Loss Account Debit Balance)

Return on Net Worth

-0.2%

Notes:

  • The results have been approved at the Board meeting held on May 25, 2022.
    2 The financials prepared are in compliance with Ind AS.
    3 Securities held as stock in trade are fair valued.
    4 Net borrowings in call: average ` 2,828.3 million; peak ` 14,500.0 million.
    5 Leverage ratio: average 3.36 times; peak 5.60 times.
    6 CRAR (Quarterly)*

March 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021**

Sep 30, 2021**

June 30, 2021**

49.05%

44.43%

46.54%

54.50%

*Calculated as per RBI Master Direction - Standalone Primary Dealers (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 dated August 23, 2016 (updated as on April 22, 2022)

**CRAR are as reported to RBI.

  • Details of issuer composition of non-Government Securities as at March 31, 2022:
    (Ref: RBI Master Direction - Standalone Primary Dealers (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 dated August 23, 2016 (updated as on April 22, 2022)

(` in million)

Extent of

Extent of "below

No.

Issuer

Amount

Private

investment

Placement

grade securities"

1

Public Sector Units

1,521.8

Nil

Nil

2

Financial Institutions

5,754.4

Nil

Nil

3

Banks

477.0

Nil

Nil

4

Other Primary Dealers

Nil

Nil

Nil

5

Private Corporates

0.00

Nil

Nil

6

Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures

Nil

Nil

Nil

7

Others

50.7

Nil

Nil

8

Provision Held Towards Depreciation

Nil

Nil

Nil

Total

7,803.9

Nil

Nil

  • The above results are published pursuant to Reserve Bank of India's direction to Primary Dealers.

For and on behalf of the Board of

Nomura Fixed Income Securities Private Limited

Sd/-

Date : June 11, 2022

Director

Place : Mumbai

DIN : 05178157

       

Disclaimer

NELCO Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 03:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NELCO LIMITED
06/10NELCO : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
06/10NELCO : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27Nelco Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/27Nelco Limited Announces Director Changes
CI
04/26Nelco Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
04/26Nelco Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March..
CI
04/13Nelco Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
03/24Nelco Ties Up With US-based Communications Company for Distribution of 5G Services
MT
03/23Omnispace and Nelco Announces Strategic Partnership
CI
03/08NELCO : Loss of share certificate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 601 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net income 2022 161 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2022 654 M 8,37 M 8,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 101x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 16 179 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart NELCO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nelco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NELCO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
P. J. Nath Chief Executive Officer
Uday Banerjee Chief Financial Officer
Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Girish V. Kirkinde Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Kummamuri Narasimha Murthy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NELCO LIMITED-2.27%206
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.37%186 012
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.14%36 447
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-31.54%31 767
NOKIA OYJ-16.82%28 451
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.46%28 000