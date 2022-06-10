Nelco : Newspaper Advertisements

11th June 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Dept 5th floor, Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C-1 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Block "G" Bandra Kurla Complex Rotunda Building, Bandra (East) P.J. Towers, Fort, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 BSE Code : 504112 NSE Code : Nelco EQ Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement- Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A and Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and General Circulars dated 8th April 2020, 13th April 2020, 28th September 2020, 31st December 2020, 13th January 2021 and 5th May 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, we enclose herewith the newspaper clipping of advertisements published in "Business Standard" (English) and "Sakal" (Marathi) published for giving Notice of the 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 8th July 2022 at 3.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means only, e-Voting details, procedure for registering email addresses and updation of bank account details and Book Closure for the purpose of payment of dividend to the Shareholders.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.nelco.in.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

NELCO Limited

Girish V. Kirkinde

Company Secretary & Head - Legal

Encl: as above

Nelco Limited, EL-6, Electronics Zone, MIDC, Mahape,

Navi Mumbai - 400 710, India. Tel: +91 22 6791 8728, 6739 9100

Fax: +91 22 6791 8787 Web: www.nelco.in

CIN No.L32200MH1940PLC003164; Email ID:-services@nelco.in