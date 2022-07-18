Nelly : Financial presentation Q2 2022
An integral part of the young woman's everyday life
Founded in 2004 in Borås
Pioneered online fashion for young women in the Nordics
Online only
A community of Nordic consumers Making 1.1 million customers look & feel fab
2.1M
1.1M
MEMBERS ON
ACTIVE
NELLY.COM
CUSTOMERS
1.3M
~20%
FOLLOWERS ON
OF TARGET
GROUP VISIT
SOCIAL MEDIA
US WEEKLY
Hair
Beauty
Jewelry
Fashion
Fashion
Bag
Fashion
Intimate
Nails
Phone
case
Our core target group is
represented by "Denise"
She shops 18 times a year
for her appearance
Q2 2022 Summary
Weak e-
Lower
Management
14.5% Net
commerce
Gross margin
warehousing
changes -
revenue
market, but
increase
costs, record
10.5 million
decline
maintained
efficiency
charge in Q2
relevance
Sales 2022
1 325 M
126 M
126 M
Net income 2022
-26,6 M
-2,54 M
-2,54 M
Net Debt 2022
127 M
12,1 M
12,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
-9,88x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
256 M
24,5 M
24,5 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,29x
EV / Sales 2023
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
221
Free-Float
71,8%
Technical analysis trends NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
14,22 SEK
Average target price
20,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target
40,6%
