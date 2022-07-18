Log in
    NELLY   SE0015245535

NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)

(NELLY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:46 2022-07-18 am EDT
14.22 SEK    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelly : Financial presentation Q2 2022

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Nelly Group AB

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Q 2 2 0 2 2

1 5 J u l y 2 0 2 2

Nelly Group Q2 2022

Presentation

John Afzelius, CFA

CFO

ir@nelly.com

www.nellygroup.com

AGENDA

This is Nelly

Quarterly update

Profitability in focus

Financial update

Nelly on sustainability

Q&A

An integral part of the young woman's everyday life

Founded in 2004 in Borås

Pioneered online fashion for young women in the Nordics

Online only

A community of Nordic consumers Making 1.1 million customers look & feel fab

2.1M

1.1M

MEMBERS ON

ACTIVE

NELLY.COM

CUSTOMERS

1.3M~20%

FOLLOWERS ON

OF TARGET

GROUP VISIT

SOCIAL MEDIA

US WEEKLY

Hair

Beauty

Jewelry

Fashion

Fashion

Bag

Fashion

Intimate

Nails

Phone

case

Our core target group is

represented by "Denise"

She shops 18 times a year

for her appearance

Q2 2022 Summary

Weak e-

Lower

Management

14.5% Net

commerce

Gross margin

warehousing

changes -

revenue

market, but

increase

costs, record

10.5 million

decline

maintained

efficiency

charge in Q2

relevance

Disclaimer

Nelly Group AB (publ) published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
