Nelly : Financial presentation Q3 2022

Sharper customer offer and improved customer journey through decreased assortment

A Nelly Brand assortment with increased focus on volume and profit driving products with a complement of high fashion to drive Brand and Awareness

Selectively invest in fashion brands with demand and profitability

Continued performance marketing optimisation

Increased micro influencer focus, less on larger influencer collabs and events

Increased focus on directly sales driving activities, brand marketing integrated in all channels

Continue to realise targeted cost saving during 2023

Focus on trimming fixed cost base

Continued improvements in freight income and cost balance

IT system overhaul to remove cost and drive efficiency

New key business leaders appointed to drive transformation