Nelly : Financial presentation Q3 2022
Nelly Group AB
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
Q 3 2 0 2 2
2 5 O c t o b e r 2 0 2 2
Nelly Group Q3 2022
Presentation
Ludvig Anderberg
John Afzelius
CEO
CFO
ir@nelly.com
www.nellygroup.com
AGENDA
This is Nelly
Quarterly update
Profitability in focus
Financial update
Nelly on sustainability
Q&A
An integral part of the young
woman's everyday life
Founded in 2004 in Borås
Pioneered online fashion for young women
2.3M
in the Nordics
MEMBERS ON
NELLY.COM
Online only
A community of Nordic consumers
Making 1.1 million customers look & feel fab
1.3M
FOLLOWERS ON
SOCIAL MEDIA
1.1M
ACTIVE
CUSTOMERS
2.4M
ORDERS PLACED
YEARLY
ASSORTMENT
MARKETING EFFICIENCY
WAREHOUSE
EFFICIENCY
& COST
Sharper customer offer and improved customer journey through decreased assortment
A Nelly Brand assortment with increased focus on volume and profit driving products with a complement of high fashion to drive Brand and Awareness
Selectively invest in fashion brands with demand and profitability
Continued performance marketing optimisation
Increased micro influencer focus, less on larger influencer collabs and events
Increased focus on directly sales driving activities, brand marketing integrated in all channels
Continue to realise targeted cost saving during 2023
Focus on trimming fixed cost base
Continued improvements in freight income and cost balance
IT system overhaul to remove cost and drive efficiency
New key business leaders appointed to drive transformation
Smaller and more direct organization together with simpler assortment process drives internal efficiency
Disclaimer
Nelly Group AB (publ) published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:12:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)
Sales 2021
1 428 M
128 M
128 M
Net income 2021
-47,8 M
-4,27 M
-4,27 M
Net Debt 2021
119 M
10,6 M
10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
-11,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
203 M
18,2 M
18,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,32x
EV / Sales 2021
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
221
Free-Float
68,1%
Chart NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
11,28
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.