    NELLY   SE0015245535

NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)

(NELLY)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:16 2022-10-25 am EDT
9.680 SEK   -14.18%
Nelly : Financial presentation Q3 2022
PU
Interim report for 1 January – 30 September 2022
AQ
Nelly Group appoints Ola Wahlström as interim CFO
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelly : Financial presentation Q3 2022

10/25/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Nelly Group AB

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Q 3 2 0 2 2

2 5 O c t o b e r 2 0 2 2

Nelly Group Q3 2022

Presentation

Ludvig Anderberg

John Afzelius

CEO

CFO

ir@nelly.com

www.nellygroup.com

AGENDA

  • This is Nelly
  • Quarterly update
  • Profitability in focus
  • Financial update
  • Nelly on sustainability
  • Q&A

An integral part of the young

woman's everyday life

Founded in 2004 in Borås

Pioneered online fashion for young women

2.3M

in the Nordics

MEMBERS ON

NELLY.COM

Online only

A community of Nordic consumers

Making 1.1 million customers look & feel fab

1.3M

FOLLOWERS ON

SOCIAL MEDIA

1.1M

ACTIVE

CUSTOMERS

2.4M

ORDERS PLACED

YEARLY

Profitability in focus

ASSORTMENT

MARKETING EFFICIENCY

WAREHOUSE

  • LOGISTICS EFFICIENCY

EFFICIENCY

& COST

  • Sharper customer offer and improved customer journey through decreased assortment
  • A Nelly Brand assortment with increased focus on volume and profit driving products with a complement of high fashion to drive Brand and Awareness
  • Selectively invest in fashion brands with demand and profitability
  • Continued performance marketing optimisation
  • Increased micro influencer focus, less on larger influencer collabs and events
  • Increased focus on directly sales driving activities, brand marketing integrated in all channels
  • Continue to realise targeted cost saving during 2023
  • Focus on trimming fixed cost base
  • Continued improvements in freight income and cost balance
  • IT system overhaul to remove cost and drive efficiency
  • New key business leaders appointed to drive transformation
  • Smaller and more direct organization together with simpler assortment process drives internal efficiency

Disclaimer

Nelly Group AB (publ) published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
