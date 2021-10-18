Nelly : Nomination Committee for Nelly Group's Annual General Meeting 2022 has been appointed2021-10-18

2021-10-18 17:30

Nelly Groups's Nomination Committee prior to the 2022 Annual General Meeting has been appointed in accordance with current instructions for the Nomination Committee adopted by the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee consist of:

- Peter Lindell, appointed by Rite Ventures, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

- Alexander Antas, appointed by Mandatum Private Equity Partnership, Mandatum Asset Management

- Anders Böös, appointed by AGB Kronlund

The Nomination Committee's assignment includes preparing proposals for the Annual General Meeting for resolutions regarding:

- boardmembers

- auditors

- Chairman of the general meeting

- board fees

- remuneration of auditor

- any changes in the current instructions for the Nomination Committee

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Written proposals can be sent to Nelly Group AB, attn: Company Secretary, Box 690, 501 13 Borås.

In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, the proposal must have been received well in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on May 12, 2022.