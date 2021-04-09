Log in
Nelly Group AB (publ)    NELLY   SE0015245535

NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)

(NELLY)
Nelly : publishes Annual Report 20202021-04-09 - Regulatory press release

04/09/2021 | 04:24am EDT
2021-04-09 10:15 - Regulatory press release

Nelly Group AB's Annual Report for the fiscal year 2020 is available starting today at www.nellygroup.com.

The Annual Report is also available upon request at the Company's offices in Borås, Sweden.

This information is information that Nelly Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-04-09 10:15 CEST.

Disclaimer

Nelly Group AB (publ) published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 394 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2020 512 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net cash 2020 191 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 646 M 75,5 M 75,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 66,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristina Lukes Chief Executive Officer
John Afzelius-Jenevall Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Chairman
Andreas Drougge Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Konrad Mytnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NELLY GROUP AB (PUBL)1.37%75
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.93%611 140
MEITUAN8.89%240 534
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%172 768
SHOPIFY INC.8.02%143 844
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.95%76 899
