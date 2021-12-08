Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nelnet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNI   US64031N1081

NELNET, INC.

(NNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelnet Diversified Services Maintains Effective Security Controls, According to Recent SOC 2(SM) Report

12/08/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS), an experienced and trusted partner offering premier professional services and flexible, innovative technology solutions, announced today that it has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2SM examination by independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A. The resulting report confirms that NDS maintained effective controls over security, availability, and processing integrity of its Velocity™ system.

NDS has developed Velocity as the next-gen platform for loan application processing and servicing to meet the rapidly changing needs of the financial services industry and its customers. This modern, secure, and flexible technology platform is built on a microservices, API-first design and cloud infrastructure meant to put clients and customers first, prioritizing flexibility and the customer experience.

In response to increasing pressure to mitigate the risk over financial auditing and controls, financial service organizations demand that vendors like NDS prove their compliance status and are independently confirmed to have compliance safeguards that function effectively. A SOC 2SM report is designed to provide assurances about the effectiveness of controls related to security, availability, and processing integrity.

"Nelnet is committed to delivering a high quality, secure experience to our clients – and this achievement exemplifies that commitment," said Brent Fausett, Managing Director of Consumer Services Technology. "Velocity was developed to give our clients a flexible, advanced loan origination and servicing solution that allows them to compete and thrive in the digital age. Our SOC 2SM report further proves Velocity's industry-leading privacy, confidentiality, processing integrity, availability, and security capabilities."

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of our SOC 2SM or SOC 1® reports may contact our Client Services team at 877.303.0533 or clientservices@nelnet.net.

About Nelnet and Nelnet Diversified Services: A diverse company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) is a technology company, idea incubator, start-up accelerator, and education expert. For over 40 years, Nelnet has combined great people, effective processes, and reliable technology to serve our customers and make dream possible.

Nelnet's largest operating segment, Nelnet Diversified Services, provides advanced technology and intuitive services for all types of clients – banks and credit unions, online lenders, fintechs, state agencies, and nonprofits – enabling them to have the freedom, flexibility, and confidence to best serve their customers.

About BARR Advisory: BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-diversified-services-maintains-effective-security-controls-according-to-recent-soc-2sm-report-301440735.html

SOURCE Nelnet Diversified Services


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NELNET, INC.
05:51pNelnet Diversified Services Maintains Effective Security Controls, According to Recent ..
PR
11/30NELNET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/24De Minimis Time Must Be Compensated, Tenth Circuit Rules
AQ
11/08NELNET : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08NELNET INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
11/08Nelnet, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/08Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
11/08Nelnet Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/08NELNET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08Earnings Flash (NNI) NELNET Reports Q3 EPS $1.23, vs. Street Est of $1.70
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NELNET, INC.
More recommendations