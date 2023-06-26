GRNE Solar (GRNE), a Nelnet company and leading solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to Albany, New York. The new branch, located at 30 Kraft Ave, will officially open its doors Monday, June 5. This expansion marks an important milestone as GRNE Solar extends its footprint in the Northeast, meeting the growing demand for renewable energy in New York and surrounding states.

With a comprehensive range of services, the Albany branch will focus on delivering quality solar installations for residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects. As a vertically integrated company, GRNE Solar is uniquely positioned to handle projects from concept, through financing and construction, to completion making the process seamless for businesses and consumers. GRNE is committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers in the region.

The decision to establish a presence in Albany was driven by the State of New York's commitment to renewable energy and its implementation of various incentives and programs to promote solar installations. The Clean Energy Standard and the Reforming the Energy Vision initiative are two examples of the state's efforts to create a sustainable and clean energy future. These policies have created visibility and growing demand for solar among residents, businesses, and landowners in New York.

"We are thrilled to bring GRNE Solar's expertise and commitment to sustainability to the Northeast," said Eric Peterman, chief executive officer of GRNE Solar. "By expanding our operations to Albany, we aim to provide homeowners, businesses, and landowners in New York and the surrounding areas with top-quality solar installations and exceptional customer service."

GRNE has been at the forefront of the solar industry since 2012 and has successfully completed numerous installations across the Midwest. As an approved contractor for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) program, the company is well-positioned to leverage its experience and deliver outstanding results in the State of New York.

As the Albany office opens, GRNE plans to hire and grow a dedicated locally based team. For more information about GRNE Solar's services or to inquire about potential solar installations in the Albany area, please visit www.grnesolar.com.

