Nelnet : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

On September 24, 2021, each of Nelnet Servicing, LLC ("Nelnet Servicing") and Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc. ("Great Lakes"), both subsidiaries of Nelnet, Inc. (the "Company"), entered into Modifications of Contract with an effective date of December 15, 2021 (collectively the "Modifications") with the United States Department of Education (the "Department"), pursuant to which the student loan servicing contracts between the Department and each of Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes (the "Servicing Contracts") were amended to extend the Servicing Contracts from December 14, 2021 through December 14, 2023. As previously reported by the Company, Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes are two of the private sector companies awarded student loan servicing contracts by the Department in June 2009 to provide additional servicing capacity for loans owned by the Department, with additional not-for-profit servicers subsequently added by the Department.

The Department currently makes biannual allocations of new loan volume among the servicers based on various performance metrics measured on a quarterly basis. The Modifications amend the methodology for performance measurements and new loan volume allocations, in substantial part by reflecting newly designed service level performance metrics under which, along with portfolio performance metrics, the Department will evaluate each servicer and make new loan volume allocations on a quarterly basis. The new service level performance metrics will be a substantial driver used by the Department to allocate new loan volume among the servicers.

Forms of the Modifications entered into by Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this report.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This report contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "extend," "may," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this report and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the Company under the existing Servicing Contracts with the Department, as amended by the Modifications, and any future servicing contracts with the Department, which current contracts accounted for 27 percent of the Company's revenue in 2020, risks that the current Servicing Contracts, as amended by the Modifications, will not be extended beyond December 14, 2023, risks to the Company related to the Department's initiatives to procure new contracts for federal student loan servicing, including the pending and uncertain nature of the Department's procurement processes (under which awards of new contracts have been made to other service providers), risks that the Company may not be successful in obtaining any of such potential new contracts, and risks related to the Company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of Federal Direct Loan Program, Federal Family Education Loan Program, and private education and consumer loans.















