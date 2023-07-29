



July 27, 2023

NELNET, INC.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 27, 2023, Nelnet Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc., filed its Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the "Call Report"), with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). The publicly available portions of the Call Report may be found on the FDIC's website at https://cdr.ffiec.gov/Public/ . The contents of the FDIC's website are not incorporated by reference into, and are not otherwise a part of, this report.

NELNET, INC.

Date: July 28, 2023 By: /s/ JAMES D. KRUGER

Name: James D. Kruger

Title: Chief Financial Officer













