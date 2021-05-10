Nelnet : Quarterly Earnings Document 05/10/2021 | 04:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Nelnet Reports First Quarter 2021 Results GAAP net income $3.20 per share, $2.44 per share excluding adjustments LINCOLN, Neb., May 10, 2021 - Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $123.6 million, or $3.20 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with a GAAP net loss of $40.5 million, or $1.01 per share, for the same period a year ago. GAAP net income increased for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of: An increase in net interest income on the company's loan portfolio;

The recognition of a negative provision for loan losses as a result of improved economic conditions;

An increase in net income contribution from the company's Loan Servicing and Systems and Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing operating segments;

The recognition of certain expenses in 2020 because of the pandemic; and

A net gain related to the adjustments for changes in fair values of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting in 2021, as compared to a loss in 2020. Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $94.1 million, or $2.44 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $24.9 million, or $0.62 per share, for the same period in 2020. The operating results during the first quarter of 2021 were also impacted by the recognition of a $22.2 million (or $16.9 million after tax, or $0.44 per share) non-cash loss related to the company's remaining voting membership interests investment in ALLO Communications LLC. "We are excited by the results from the first quarter and the strong start to 2021 for our core businesses and student loan portfolio," said Jeff Noordhoek, Chief Executive Officer of Nelnet. "Building on this momentum by serving our customers with exceptional experiences and pursuing opportunities for revenue diversification is our priority." Nelnet currently operates four primary business segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) segment and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems and Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segments. On November 2, 2020, Nelnet Bank launched operations and its financial results are presented by the company as a reportable segment. Asset Generation and Management The AGM operating segment reported net interest income of $99.5 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $52.7 million for the same period a year ago. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. The company recognized expense from derivative settlements of $4.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared with income of $4.2 million for the same period in 2020. Derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income. Net interest income and derivative settlements increased to a net of $95.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from a total of $56.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, due to an increase in core loan spread. The increase in spread was partially offset by the expected decrease in the average balance of loans outstanding from $20.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020 to $19.5 billion for the same period in 2021. Net interest income during the first quarter of 2021 was also impacted by the company reversing a historical accrued interest liability of $23.8 million (or $18.1 million after tax, or $0.47 per share) on certain bonds, which liability the company determined is no longer probable of being required to be paid. The reduction of this liability is reflected in (a reduction of) interest expense in the consolidated statements of operations. Core loan spread2, which includes the impact of derivative settlements, increased to 1.45 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with 1.02 percent for the same period in 2020. Core loan spread was positively impacted in the first quarter of 2021 by lower interest rates. The company has a portfolio of student loans that are earning interest at a fixed borrower rate and that are financed with variable rate debt. As a result, in a low interest rate environment, the company earns additional spread income that it refers to as floor income. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the company recognized $31.3 Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non- GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. Core loan spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. million of floor income (net of $4.3 million in derivative settlements paid), compared with $20.9 million (including $2.1 million of derivative settlements received) for the comparable period in 2020. The company anticipates receiving significant fixed rate floor income in future periods. The AGM operating segment recognized a negative provision for loan losses of $17.5 million (or $13.3 million after tax, or $0.34 per share) during the first quarter of 2021 due to improved economic conditions. The AGM operating segment's total allowance for loan losses of $156.7 million at March 31, 2021 represents reserves equal to 0.7% of AGM's federally insured loans (or 25.5% of the risk not covered by the federal guaranty), 6.6% of AGM's private education loans, and 12.8% of AGM's consumer loans. Loan Servicing and Systems Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $111.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $112.7 million for the same period in 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the company was servicing $505.2 billion in government-owned, Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program, private education, and consumer loans for 15.4 million borrowers. Due to decreased servicing and transaction activity with all Department of Education (Department) owned student loans being in an administrative forbearance since March 13, 2020, the company has been able to transition associates to help certain state agencies process unemployment claims and conduct health contact tracing. Revenue earned under these contracts was $9.7 million during the first quarter of 2021. This revenue helped to partially offset the decrease in loan servicing revenue from lower fees paid by the Department while COVID relief is in effect. Net income for the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared with $10.4 million for the same period in 2020. The current servicing contracts with the Department are currently scheduled to expire on June 14, 2021, but provide the potential for an additional six-month extension at the Department's discretion through December 14, 2021. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, signed into law on December 27, 2020, provides that the Department may extend the contracts scheduled to expire on December 14, 2021 for up to two additional years to December 14, 2023. Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing For the first quarter of 2021, revenue from the Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing operating segment was $95.3 million, compared to $83.7 million for the same period in 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, the company earned $0.3 million of interest income on tuition funds held in custody for schools, as compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in interest income was due to a decrease in interest rates. If interest rates remain at current levels, the company anticipates this segment will earn minimal interest income in future periods. Net income for the Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment was $23.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared with $20.8 million for the same period in 2020. This segment is subject to seasonal fluctuations. Based on the timing of when revenue is recognized and when expenses are incurred, revenue and operating margin are higher in the first quarter as compared to the remainder of the year. Nelnet Bank On November 2, 2020, the company obtained final approval for federal deposit insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and for a bank charter from the Utah Department of Financial Institutions (UDFI) in connection with the establishment of Nelnet Bank, and Nelnet Bank launched operations. Nelnet Bank operates as an internet Utah-chartered industrial bank franchise focused on the private education loan marketplace. As of March 31, 2021, Nelnet Bank had a $79.2 million loan portfolio, consisting of private education loans, and had $190.3 million of deposits. COVID-19 Impact on Prior Year Results The operating results during the first quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted by the recognition of $97.1 million ($73.8 million after tax, or $1.85 per share) of certain expenses as a result of the pandemic, including the recognition of an incremental provision for loan losses of $63.0 million ($47.9 million after tax, or $1.20 per share), provision expense of $26.3 million ($20.0 million after tax, or $0.50 per share) related to the company's investment in certain consumer loan beneficial interest securitizations, and $7.8 million ($5.9 million after tax, or $0.15 per share) impairment expense on certain venture capital investments. Board of Directors Declares Second Quarter Dividend The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a second quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 14, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021. Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the severity, magnitude, and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in the macroeconomic environment and consumer behavior, restrictions on business, educational, individual, or travel activities intended to slow the spread of the pandemic, and volatility in market conditions resulting from the pandemic; risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the company under existing and any future servicing contracts with the Department, which current contracts accounted for 27 percent of the company's revenue in 2020; risks to the company related to the Department's initiatives to procure new contracts for federal student loan servicing and awards of contracts to other parties, including the pending and uncertain nature of the Department's procurement process, the possibility that awards or other evaluations of proposals may be challenged by various interested parties and may not be finalized or implemented for an extended period of time or at all, risks that the company may not be successful in obtaining any of such potential new contracts, and risks related to the company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of loans; risks related to the company's loan portfolio, such as interest rate basis and repricing risk and changes in levels of loan repayment or default rates; the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations; the uncertain nature of expected benefits from FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loan purchases and initiatives to purchase additional FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans; financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the securitization and other financing markets for loans; risks and uncertainties from changes in terms of education loans and in the educational credit and services marketplace resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets, such as changes resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the expected decline over time in FFEL Program loan interest income due to the discontinuation of new FFEL Program loan originations in 2010 and the resulting initiatives by the company to adjust to a post-FFEL Program environment, as well as the possibility of new student loan forgiveness or broad debt cancellation programs by the government; risks and uncertainties of the expected benefits from the November 2020 launch of Nelnet Bank operations, including the ability to successfully conduct banking operations and achieve expected market penetration; risks related to the expected benefits to the company and to ALLO from the recapitalization and additional funding for ALLO and the company's continuing investment in ALLO; risks and uncertainties related to other initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments, acquisitions, and other activities, such as the completed and additional planned transactions associated with the sale by Wells Fargo of its private education loan portfolio, including activities that are intended to diversify the company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses; risks from changes in economic conditions and consumer behavior; cybersecurity risks, including potential disruptions to systems, disclosure of confidential information, and/or damage to reputation resulting from cyber-breaches; and changes in the general interest rate environment, including the availability of any relevant money-market index rate such as LIBOR or the relationship between the relevant money-market index rate and the rate at which the company's assets and liabilities are priced. For more information, see the "Risk Factors" sections and other cautionary discussions of risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or furnished by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary information about forward-looking statements contained in the company's supplemental financial information for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements in this release are as of the date of this release. Although the company may voluntarily update or revise its forward-looking statements from time to time to reflect actual results or changes in the company's expectations, the company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by law. Non-GAAP Performance Measures The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non- GAAP Disclosures" section below. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Interest income: Loan interest $ 124,117 132,673 181,793 Investment interest 4,986 6,165 7,398 Total interest income 129,103 138,838 189,191 Interest expense: Interest on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits 27,773 52,282 134,118 Net interest income 101,330 86,556 55,073 Less (negative provision) provision for loan losses (17,048) (10,116) 76,299 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 118,378 96,672 (21,226) Other income/expense: Loan servicing and systems revenue 111,517 113,990 112,735 Education technology, services, and payment processing revenue 95,258 65,097 83,675 Communications revenue - 19,253 18,181 Other (4,604) (12,350) 8,281 Gain on sale of loans - - 18,206 Gain from deconsolidation of ALLO - 258,588 - Impairment expense and provision for beneficial interests, net 2,436 9,696 (34,087) Derivative market value adjustments and derivative settlements, net 34,505 (11,059) (16,365) Total other income/expense 239,112 443,215 190,626 Cost of services: Cost to provide education technology, services, and payment processing services 27,052 18,782 22,806 Cost to provide communications services - 5,573 5,582 Total cost of services 27,052 24,355 28,388 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 115,791 136,612 119,878 Depreciation and amortization 20,184 31,350 27,648 Other expenses 36,698 45,391 43,384 Total operating expenses 172,673 213,353 190,910 Income (loss) before income taxes 157,765 302,179 (49,898) Income tax (expense) benefit (34,861) (70,573) 10,133 Net income (loss) 122,904 231,606 (39,765) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 694 3,385 (767) Net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 123,598 234,991 (40,532) Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - basic and diluted $ 3.20 6.10 (1.01) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 38,603,555 38,552,261 39,955,514 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) As of As of As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Assets: Loans and accrued interest receivable, net $ 19,737,530 20,185,656 21,158,208 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 1,117,328 1,114,189 458,783 Restricted cash 802,962 837,146 895,494 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 208,810 217,162 231,039 Other assets 300,578 292,007 537,104 Total assets $ 22,167,208 22,646,160 23,280,628 Liabilities: Bonds and notes payable $ 18,754,715 19,320,726 20,466,730 Bank deposits 111,830 54,633 - Other liabilities 551,562 642,452 488,098 Total liabilities 19,418,107 20,017,811 20,954,828 Equity: Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity 2,752,190 2,632,042 2,320,680 Noncontrolling interests (3,089) (3,693) 5,120 Total equity 2,749,101 2,628,349 2,325,800 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,167,208 22,646,160 23,280,628 Contacts: Media, Ben Kiser, 402.458.3024, or Investors, Phil Morgan, 402.458.3038, both of Nelnet, Inc. 