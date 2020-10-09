Log in
Nelnet : to Announce Third Quarter Results

10/09/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

(code #: nnif)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-third-quarter-results-301149637.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
