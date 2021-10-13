Log in
NELNET, INC.

Nelnet : to Announce Third Quarter Results

10/13/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 8, 2021. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-third-quarter-results-301399822.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
