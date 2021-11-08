Quarterly Earnings Document 11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST Send by mail :

For Release: November 8, 2021 Investor Contact: Phil Morgan, 402.458.3038 Nelnet, Inc. supplemental financial information for the third quarter 2021 (All dollars are in thousands, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted) The following information should be read in connection with Nelnet, Inc.'s (the "Company's") press release for third quarter 2021 earnings, dated November 8, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Forward-looking and cautionary statements This report contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this document. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's plans and expectations for future financial condition, results of operations or economic performance, or that address management's plans and objectives for future operations, and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors that management believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"), and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC and include such risks and uncertainties as: risks and uncertainties related to the severity, magnitude, and duration of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, including changes in the macroeconomic environment and consumer behavior, restrictions on business, educational, individual, or travel activities intended to combat the pandemic, and volatility in market conditions resulting from the pandemic, including interest rates, the value of equities, and other financial assets;

risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the Company under existing and any future servicing contracts with the U.S. Department of Education (the "Department"), which current contracts accounted for 27 percent of the Company's revenue in 2020, risks to the Company related to the Department's initiatives to procure new contracts for federal student loan servicing, including the pending and uncertain nature of the Department's procurement process (under which awards of new contracts have been made to other service providers), risks that the Company may not be successful in obtaining any of such potential new contracts, and risks related to the Company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of Federal Direct Loan Program, Federal Family Education Loan Program (the "FFEL Program" or "FFELP"), private education, and consumer loans;

loan portfolio risks such as interest rate basis and repricing risk resulting from the fact that the interest rate characteristics of the student loan assets do not match the interest rate characteristics of the funding for those assets, the risk of loss of floor income on certain student loans originated under the FFEL Program, risks related to the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding the expected benefits from purchased securitized and unsecuritized FFELP, private education, and consumer loans, or investment interests therein, and initiatives to purchase additional FFELP, private education, and consumer loans, and risks from changes in levels of loan prepayment or default rates;

financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the general interest rate environment, including the availability of any relevant money market index rate such as LIBOR or the relationship between the relevant money market index rate and the rate at which the Company's assets and liabilities are priced, and changes in the securitization and other financing markets for loans, including adverse changes resulting from unanticipated repayment trends on student loans in the Company's securitization trusts that could accelerate or delay repayment of the associated bonds, which may increase the costs or limit the availability of financings necessary to purchase, refinance, or continue to hold student loans;

risks from changes in the terms of education loans and in the educational credit and services markets resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets, such as changes resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and the expected decline over time in FFELP loan interest income due to the discontinuation of new FFELP loan originations in 2010 and potential government initiatives or proposals to consolidate existing FFELP loans to the Federal Direct Loan Program, otherwise encourage or allow FFELP loans to be refinanced with Federal Direct Loan Program loans, and/or create additional loan forgiveness or broad debt cancellation programs;

risks related to a breach of or failure in the Company's operational or information systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors, including cybersecurity risks related to the potential disclosure of confidential loan borrower and other customer information, the potential disruption of the Company's systems or those of third-party vendors or customers, and/or the potential damage to the Company's reputation resulting from cyber-breaches;

uncertainties inherent in forecasting future cash flows from student loan assets and related asset-backed securitizations;

asset-backed securitizations; risks and uncertainties of the expected benefits from the November 2020 launch of Nelnet Bank operations, including the ability to successfully conduct banking operations and achieve expected market penetration;

risks related to the expected benefits to the Company and to ALLO Communications LLC (referred to collectively with its holding company ALLO Holdings, LLC as "ALLO") from the recapitalization and additional funding for ALLO and the Company's continuing investment in ALLO, and risks related to investments in solar projects, including risks of not being able to realize tax credits which remain subject to recapture by taxing authorities;

risks and uncertainties related to other initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments (and anticipated income therefrom), acquisitions, and other activities, such as the completed and potential additional transactions associated with the sale by Wells Fargo of its private education loan portfolio for which the Company was selected as the new servicer (including risks associated with errors that occasionally occur in converting loan servicing portfolio acquisitions to a new servicing platform, and uncertainties associated with expected income from the joint venture that purchased the Wells Fargo portfolio), including activities that are intended to diversify the Company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses;

education-related businesses; risks and uncertainties associated with climate change, including extreme weather events and related natural disasters, which could result in increased loan portfolio credit risks and other asset and operational risks, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with efforts to address climate change; and

risks and uncertainties associated with litigation matters and with maintaining compliance with the extensive regulatory requirements applicable to the Company's businesses, reputational and other risks, including the risk of increased regulatory costs resulting from the politicization of student loan servicing, potential changes to corporate tax rates, and uncertainties inherent in the estimates and assumptions about future events that management is required to make in the preparation of the Company's consolidated financial statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this supplement are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this document. Although the Company may from time to time voluntarily update or revise its prior forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, the Company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by law. 1 Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loan interest $ 124,096 122,005 134,507 370,219 462,439 Investment interest 12,558 11,578 5,238 29,122 18,379 Total interest income 136,654 133,583 139,745 399,341 480,818 Interest expense: Interest on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits 50,176 49,991 58,423 127,939 277,788 Net interest income 86,478 83,592 81,322 271,402 203,030 Less provision (negative provision) for loan losses 5,827 374 (5,821) (10,847) 73,476 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 80,651 83,218 87,143 282,249 129,554 Other income/expense: Loan servicing and systems revenue 112,351 112,094 113,794 335,961 337,571 Education technology, services, and payment processing 85,324 76,702 74,121 257,284 217,100 revenue Communications revenue - - 20,211 - 57,390 Other 11,867 22,921 1,502 30,183 69,910 Gain on sale of loans 3,444 15,271 14,817 18,715 33,023 Impairment expense and provision for beneficial (14,159) (500) - (12,223) (34,419) interests, net Derivative settlements, net (5,909) (5,374) (2,391) (15,587) 7,666 Derivative market value adjustments, net 7,260 (1,615) 3,440 44,455 (21,072) Total other income/expense 200,178 219,499 225,494 658,788 667,169 Cost of services: Cost to provide education technology, services, and 31,335 21,676 25,243 80,063 63,424 payment processing services Cost to provide communications services - - 5,914 - 17,240 Total cost of services 31,335 21,676 31,157 80,063 80,664 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 128,592 118,968 126,096 363,351 365,220 Depreciation and amortization 15,710 20,236 30,308 56,129 87,349 Other expenses 38,324 32,587 34,744 107,611 115,184 Total operating expenses 182,626 171,791 191,148 527,091 567,753 Income before income taxes 66,868 109,250 90,332 333,883 148,306 Income tax expense (15,649) (26,237) (19,156) (76,747) (30,286) Net income 51,219 83,013 71,176 257,136 118,020 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling 1,919 854 327 3,467 (568) interests Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 53,138 83,867 71,503 260,603 117,452 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - $ 1.38 2.16 1.86 6.74 2.99 basic and diluted Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 38,595,721 38,741,486 38,538,476 38,646,892 39,229,932 and diluted 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) As of As of As of September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets: Loans and accrued interest receivable, net $ 19,304,203 20,185,656 20,076,542 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 1,566,849 1,114,189 573,143 Restricted cash 1,059,142 837,146 805,225 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 197,268 217,162 215,613 Other assets 275,277 292,007 552,003 Total assets $ 22,402,739 22,646,160 22,222,526 Liabilities: Bonds and notes payable $ 18,610,748 19,320,726 19,215,053 Bank deposits 200,651 54,633 - Other liabilities 734,377 642,452 604,642 Total liabilities 19,545,776 20,017,811 19,819,695 Equity: Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity 2,859,254 2,632,042 2,399,485 Noncontrolling interests (2,291) (3,693) 3,346 Total equity 2,856,963 2,628,349 2,402,831 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,402,739 22,646,160 22,222,526 3 Overview The Company is a diverse company with a purpose to serve others and a vision to make customers' dreams possible by delivering customer focused products and services. The largest operating businesses engage in loan servicing and education technology, services, and payment processing, and the Company also has a significant investment in communications. A significant portion of the Company's revenue is net interest income earned on a portfolio of federally insured student loans. The Company also makes investments to further diversify both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses, including, but not limited to, investments in real estate, early-stage and emerging growth companies, and renewable energy. GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income, Excluding Adjustments The Company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP net income to net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, and a discussion of why the Company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided below. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 53,138 83,867 71,503 260,603 117,452 Realized and unrealized derivative market value (7,260) 1,615 (3,440) (44,455) 21,072 adjustments Tax effect (a) 1,742 (388) 826 10,669 (5,057) Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding $ 47,620 85,094 68,889 226,817 133,467 derivative market value adjustments (b) Earnings per share: GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 1.38 2.16 1.86 6.74 2.99 Realized and unrealized derivative market value (0.19) 0.04 (0.09) (1.15) 0.54 adjustments Tax effect (a) 0.04 - 0.02 0.28 (0.13) Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding $ 1.23 2.20 1.79 5.87 3.40 derivative market value adjustments (b) The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate. "Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the Company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.

The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the Company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the Company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the Company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.

The Company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the Company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the Company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors. Consequently, the Company reports this non-GAAP information because the Company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non- GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance. 4 Operating Results The Company earns net interest income on its loan portfolio, consisting primarily of FFELP loans, in its Asset Generation and Management ("AGM") operating segment. This segment is expected to generate a stable net interest margin and significant amounts of cash as the FFELP portfolio amortizes. As of September 30, 2021, AGM had a $18.4 billion loan portfolio that management anticipates will amortize over the next approximately 20 years and has a weighted average remaining life of 9.3 years. The Company actively works to maximize the amount and timing of cash flows generated by its FFELP portfolio and seeks to acquire additional loan assets to leverage its servicing scale and expertise to generate incremental earnings and cash flow. In addition, the Company earns fee-based revenue through the following reportable operating segments: Loan Servicing and Systems ("LSS") - referred to as Nelnet Diversified Services ("NDS"), which includes the operations of Nelnet Servicing, LLC ("Nelnet Servicing") and Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc. ("Great Lakes")

Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing ("ETS&PP") - referred to as Nelnet Business Services ("NBS") Further, the Company earned communications revenue through ALLO, formerly a majority owned subsidiary of the Company prior to a recapitalization of ALLO resulting in the deconsolidation of ALLO from the Company's financial statements on December 21, 2020. The recapitalization of ALLO was not considered a strategic shift in the Company's involvement with ALLO, and ALLO's results of operations, prior to the deconsolidation, are presented by the Company as a reportable operating segment. On November 2, 2020, the Company obtained final approval for federal deposit insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") and for a bank charter from the Utah Department of Financial Institutions ("UDFI") in connection with the establishment of Nelnet Bank, and Nelnet Bank launched operations. Nelnet Bank operates as an internet Utah-chartered industrial bank franchise focused on the private education loan marketplace, with a home office in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nelnet Bank's operations are presented by the Company as a reportable operating segment. Other business activities and operating segments that are not reportable are combined and included in Corporate and Other Activities ("Corporate"). Corporate and Other Activities also includes income earned on certain investments and interest expense incurred on unsecured and other corporate related debt transactions. In addition, the Corporate segment includes direct incremental costs associated with Nelnet Bank prior to the UDFI's approval for its bank charter and certain shared service and support costs incurred by the Company that will not be reflected in Nelnet Bank's operating results through 2023 (the bank's de novo period). Such Nelnet Bank-related costs included in the Corporate segment totaled $0.8 million (pre-tax) and $1.3 million (pre-tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.5 million (pre-tax) and $3.8 million (pre-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

