Quarterly Earnings Document

Nelnet, Inc. supplemental financial information for the third quarter 2021
(All dollars are in thousands, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)
The following information should be read in connection with Nelnet, Inc.'s (the "Company's") press release for third quarter 2021 earnings, dated November 8, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Forward-looking and cautionary statements
This report contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this document. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's plans and expectations for future financial condition, results of operations or economic performance, or that address management's plans and objectives for future operations, and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors that management believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"), and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC and include such risks and uncertainties as:
risks and uncertainties related to the severity, magnitude, and duration of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, including changes in the macroeconomic environment and consumer behavior, restrictions on business, educational, individual, or travel activities intended to combat the pandemic, and volatility in market conditions resulting from the pandemic, including interest rates, the value of equities, and other financial assets;
risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the Company under existing and any future servicing contracts with the U.S. Department of Education (the "Department"), which current contracts accounted for 27 percent of the Company's revenue in 2020, risks to the Company related to the Department's initiatives to procure new contracts for federal student loan servicing, including the pending and uncertain nature of the Department's procurement process (under which awards of new contracts have been made to other service providers), risks that the Company may not be successful in obtaining any of such potential new contracts, and risks related to the Company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of Federal Direct Loan Program, Federal Family Education Loan Program (the "FFEL Program" or "FFELP"), private education, and consumer loans;
loan portfolio risks such as interest rate basis and repricing risk resulting from the fact that the interest rate characteristics of the student loan assets do not match the interest rate characteristics of the funding for those assets, the risk of loss of floor income on certain student loans originated under the FFEL Program, risks related to the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding the expected benefits from purchased securitized and unsecuritized FFELP, private education, and consumer loans, or investment interests therein, and initiatives to purchase additional FFELP, private education, and consumer loans, and risks from changes in levels of loan prepayment or default rates;
financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the general interest rate environment, including the availability of any relevant money market index rate such as LIBOR or the relationship between the relevant money market index rate and the rate at which the Company's assets and liabilities are priced, and changes in the securitization and other financing markets for loans, including adverse changes resulting from unanticipated repayment trends on student loans in the Company's securitization trusts that could accelerate or delay repayment of the associated bonds, which may increase the costs or limit the availability of financings necessary to purchase, refinance, or continue to hold student loans;
risks from changes in the terms of education loans and in the educational credit and services markets resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets, such as changes resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and the expected decline over time in FFELP loan interest income due to the discontinuation of new FFELP loan originations in 2010 and potential government initiatives or proposals to consolidate existing FFELP loans to the Federal Direct Loan Program, otherwise encourage or allow FFELP loans to be refinanced with Federal Direct Loan Program loans, and/or create additional loan forgiveness or broad debt cancellation programs;
risks related to a breach of or failure in the Company's operational or information systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors, including cybersecurity risks related to the potential disclosure of confidential loan borrower and other customer information, the potential disruption of the Company's systems or those of third-party vendors or customers, and/or the potential damage to the Company's reputation resulting from cyber-breaches;
uncertainties inherent in forecasting future cash flows from student loan assets and related asset-backed securitizations;
risks and uncertainties of the expected benefits from the November 2020 launch of Nelnet Bank operations, including the ability to successfully conduct banking operations and achieve expected market penetration;
risks related to the expected benefits to the Company and to ALLO Communications LLC (referred to collectively with its holding company ALLO Holdings, LLC as "ALLO") from the recapitalization and additional funding for ALLO and the Company's continuing investment in ALLO, and risks related to investments in solar projects, including risks of not being able to realize tax credits which remain subject to recapture by taxing authorities;
risks and uncertainties related to other initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments (and anticipated income therefrom), acquisitions, and other activities, such as the completed and potential additional transactions associated with the sale by Wells Fargo of its private education loan portfolio for which the Company was selected as the new servicer (including risks associated with errors that occasionally occur in converting loan servicing portfolio acquisitions to a new servicing platform, and uncertainties associated with expected income from the joint venture that purchased the Wells Fargo portfolio), including activities that are intended to diversify the Company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses;
risks and uncertainties associated with climate change, including extreme weather events and related natural disasters, which could result in increased loan portfolio credit risks and other asset and operational risks, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with efforts to address climate change; and
risks and uncertainties associated with litigation matters and with maintaining compliance with the extensive regulatory requirements applicable to the Company's businesses, reputational and other risks, including the risk of increased regulatory costs resulting from the politicization of student loan servicing, potential changes to corporate tax rates, and uncertainties inherent in the estimates and assumptions about future events that management is required to make in the preparation of the Company's consolidated financial statements.
All forward-looking statements contained in this supplement are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this document. Although the Company may from time to time voluntarily update or revise its prior forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, the Company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by law.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loan interest
$
124,096
122,005
134,507
370,219
462,439
Investment interest
12,558
11,578
5,238
29,122
18,379
Total interest income
136,654
133,583
139,745
399,341
480,818
Interest expense:
Interest on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits
50,176
49,991
58,423
127,939
277,788
Net interest income
86,478
83,592
81,322
271,402
203,030
Less provision (negative provision) for loan losses
5,827
374
(5,821)
(10,847)
73,476
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
80,651
83,218
87,143
282,249
129,554
Other income/expense:
Loan servicing and systems revenue
112,351
112,094
113,794
335,961
337,571
Education technology, services, and payment processing
85,324
76,702
74,121
257,284
217,100
revenue
Communications revenue
-
-
20,211
-
57,390
Other
11,867
22,921
1,502
30,183
69,910
Gain on sale of loans
3,444
15,271
14,817
18,715
33,023
Impairment expense and provision for beneficial
(14,159)
(500)
-
(12,223)
(34,419)
interests, net
Derivative settlements, net
(5,909)
(5,374)
(2,391)
(15,587)
7,666
Derivative market value adjustments, net
7,260
(1,615)
3,440
44,455
(21,072)
Total other income/expense
200,178
219,499
225,494
658,788
667,169
Cost of services:
Cost to provide education technology, services, and
31,335
21,676
25,243
80,063
63,424
payment processing services
Cost to provide communications services
-
-
5,914
-
17,240
Total cost of services
31,335
21,676
31,157
80,063
80,664
Operating expenses:
Salaries and benefits
128,592
118,968
126,096
363,351
365,220
Depreciation and amortization
15,710
20,236
30,308
56,129
87,349
Other expenses
38,324
32,587
34,744
107,611
115,184
Total operating expenses
182,626
171,791
191,148
527,091
567,753
Income before income taxes
66,868
109,250
90,332
333,883
148,306
Income tax expense
(15,649)
(26,237)
(19,156)
(76,747)
(30,286)
Net income
51,219
83,013
71,176
257,136
118,020
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling
1,919
854
327
3,467
(568)
interests
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$
53,138
83,867
71,503
260,603
117,452
Earnings per common share:
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders -
$
1.38
2.16
1.86
6.74
2.99
basic and diluted
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
38,595,721
38,741,486
38,538,476
38,646,892
39,229,932
and diluted
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of
As of
As of
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Assets:
Loans and accrued interest receivable, net
$
19,304,203
20,185,656
20,076,542
Cash, cash equivalents, and investments
1,566,849
1,114,189
573,143
Restricted cash
1,059,142
837,146
805,225
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
197,268
217,162
215,613
Other assets
275,277
292,007
552,003
Total assets
$
22,402,739
22,646,160
22,222,526
Liabilities:
Bonds and notes payable
$
18,610,748
19,320,726
19,215,053
Bank deposits
200,651
54,633
-
Other liabilities
734,377
642,452
604,642
Total liabilities
19,545,776
20,017,811
19,819,695
Equity:
Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity
2,859,254
2,632,042
2,399,485
Noncontrolling interests
(2,291)
(3,693)
3,346
Total equity
2,856,963
2,628,349
2,402,831
Total liabilities and equity
$
22,402,739
22,646,160
22,222,526
Overview
The Company is a diverse company with a purpose to serve others and a vision to make customers' dreams possible by delivering customer focused products and services. The largest operating businesses engage in loan servicing and education technology, services, and payment processing, and the Company also has a significant investment in communications. A significant portion of the Company's revenue is net interest income earned on a portfolio of federally insured student loans. The Company also makes investments to further diversify both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses, including, but not limited to, investments in real estate, early-stage and emerging growth companies, and renewable energy.
GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income, Excluding Adjustments
The Company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP net income to net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, and a discussion of why the Company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided below.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$
53,138
83,867
71,503
260,603
117,452
Realized and unrealized derivative market value
(7,260)
1,615
(3,440)
(44,455)
21,072
adjustments
Tax effect (a)
1,742
(388)
826
10,669
(5,057)
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding
$
47,620
85,094
68,889
226,817
133,467
derivative market value adjustments (b)
Earnings per share:
GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$
1.38
2.16
1.86
6.74
2.99
Realized and unrealized derivative market value
(0.19)
0.04
(0.09)
(1.15)
0.54
adjustments
Tax effect (a)
0.04
-
0.02
0.28
(0.13)
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding
$
1.23
2.20
1.79
5.87
3.40
derivative market value adjustments (b)
The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.
"Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the Company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.
The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the Company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the Company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the Company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.
The Company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the Company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the Company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors. Consequently, the Company reports this non-GAAP information because the Company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non- GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.
Operating Results
The Company earns net interest income on its loan portfolio, consisting primarily of FFELP loans, in its Asset Generation and Management ("AGM") operating segment. This segment is expected to generate a stable net interest margin and significant amounts of cash as the FFELP portfolio amortizes. As of September 30, 2021, AGM had a $18.4 billion loan portfolio that management anticipates will amortize over the next approximately 20 years and has a weighted average remaining life of 9.3 years. The Company actively works to maximize the amount and timing of cash flows generated by its FFELP portfolio and seeks to acquire additional loan assets to leverage its servicing scale and expertise to generate incremental earnings and cash flow.
In addition, the Company earns fee-based revenue through the following reportable operating segments:
Loan Servicing and Systems ("LSS") - referred to as Nelnet Diversified Services ("NDS"), which includes the operations of Nelnet Servicing, LLC ("Nelnet Servicing") and Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc. ("Great Lakes")
Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing ("ETS&PP") - referred to as Nelnet Business Services ("NBS")
Further, the Company earned communications revenue through ALLO, formerly a majority owned subsidiary of the Company prior to a recapitalization of ALLO resulting in the deconsolidation of ALLO from the Company's financial statements on December 21, 2020. The recapitalization of ALLO was not considered a strategic shift in the Company's involvement with ALLO, and ALLO's results of operations, prior to the deconsolidation, are presented by the Company as a reportable operating segment.
On November 2, 2020, the Company obtained final approval for federal deposit insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") and for a bank charter from the Utah Department of Financial Institutions ("UDFI") in connection with the establishment of Nelnet Bank, and Nelnet Bank launched operations. Nelnet Bank operates as an internet Utah-chartered industrial bank franchise focused on the private education loan marketplace, with a home office in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nelnet Bank's operations are presented by the Company as a reportable operating segment.
Other business activities and operating segments that are not reportable are combined and included in Corporate and Other Activities ("Corporate"). Corporate and Other Activities also includes income earned on certain investments and interest expense incurred on unsecured and other corporate related debt transactions. In addition, the Corporate segment includes direct incremental costs associated with Nelnet Bank prior to the UDFI's approval for its bank charter and certain shared service and support costs incurred by the Company that will not be reflected in Nelnet Bank's operating results through 2023 (the bank's de novo period). Such Nelnet Bank-related costs included in the Corporate segment totaled $0.8 million (pre-tax) and $1.3 million (pre-tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.5 million (pre-tax) and $3.8 million (pre-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
