  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nelson Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NES   AU000000NES0

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(NES)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelson Resources : Cancel - Notification regarding unquoted securities - NES

03/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Cancellation Summary

Entity name

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

Cancellation of previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 29, 2022

Reason for the cancellation

Incorrectly lodged as there were no unquoted securities affected

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code NES

1.4 The announcement is

Registration number 127620482

Cancellation of previous announcement

1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement Incorrectly lodged as there were no unquoted securities affected

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this cancellation 29/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

For personal use only

Quoted options that have been exercised or other quoted +convertible securities that have been converted where the +securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NESO : OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NES : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

29/3/2022

5,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 29/3/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

5,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities



Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nelson Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
