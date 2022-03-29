Nelson Resources : Cancel - Notification regarding unquoted securities - NES

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Cancellation Summary
Entity name
NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.
Announcement Type
Cancellation of previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 29, 2022
Reason for the cancellation
Incorrectly lodged as there were no unquoted securities affected
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code NES
1.4 The announcement is
Registration number 127620482
Cancellation of previous announcement
1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement Incorrectly lodged as there were no unquoted securities affected
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this cancellation 29/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Quoted options that have been exercised or other quoted +convertible securities that have been converted where the +securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
NESO : OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2023
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
NES : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Please state the number of options
|
The first date the options were
|
The last date the options were
|
that were exercised or other
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
+convertible securities that were
|
securities were converted
|
securities were converted
|
converted
|
29/3/2022
|
5,000
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 29/3/2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
5,000
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.