Nelson Resources : Entitlements Issue Prospectus

01/23/2022 | 05:44pm EST
For personal use only

Prospectus

Nelson Resources Limited

ACN 127 620 482

For a renounceable pro rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of approximately 77.72 million New Shares at an issue price of $0.025 per New Share on the basis of 2 New Shares for every existing 5 Shares held, together with 1 free attaching Option for every 2 New Shares issued, to raise up to approximately $1.94 million before issue costs.

Eligible Shareholders may, in addition to their Entitlement, apply for Shortfall Shares

ASX Code:

NES

The Offer is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Limited for $1,000,000.

This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document including the Entitlement and Acceptance Form. If you have any questions about the New Shares being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser. An investment in the New Shares offered under this Prospectus is highly speculative.

This Prospectus is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the US and the District of Columbia). This Prospectus is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

Important Notice

This Prospectus is dated 24 January 2022 and was

lodged with ASIC on that date. Application has been

only

made to ASX for quotation of the New Shares

offered under this Prospectus.

Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective

officers take any responsibility for the contents of

this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to

which this Prospectus relates. No securities will be

allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus

later than 13 months after the date of this

Prospectus.

Nature of this Prospectus

use

The New Shares which will be issued pursuant to this

Prospectus are in the same class of Shares that have

been quoted on the official list of the ASX during

the 12 months prior to the issue of this Prospectus.

This Prospectus is a 'transaction specific

prospectus' to which the special content rules

under section 713 of the Corporations Act apply.

That provision allows the issue of a more concise

prospectus in relation to an offer of securities in a

personal

class which has been continuously quoted by ASX in

the 3 months prior to the date of the prospectus. In

general terms 'transaction specific prospectuses'

are only required to contain information in relation

to the effect of the issue of New Shares on the

Company and the rights attaching to the New

Shares. It is not necessary to include general

information in relation to all of the assets and

liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or

prospects of the issuing company.

This Prospectus contains information only to the

extent to which it is reasonable for investors and

their professional advisers to expect to find the

information in it. It does not include all of the

information that would be included in a prospectus

for an initial public offer.

Prospectus availability

Eligible Shareholders can obtain a copy of this

Prospectus during the Offer period on the

For

Company's

website

at

www.nelsonresources.com.auor by contacting the

Company. If you access an electronic copy of this Prospectus, you should ensure that you download and read the entire Prospectus.

The electronic copy of this Prospectus available from the Company's website will not include a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Eligible Shareholders will only be able to accept the Offer by following the instructions on a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus an by making payment using BPAY® or EFT (refer to section 7.8 of this Prospectus for further information).

Prospectus (NES January 2022) (KPC00179822-008) FINAL

Foreign jurisdictions

The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may violate securities laws. Applicants who are residents in countries other than Australia should consult their professional advisers as to whether any governmental or other consents are required or whether any other formalities need to be considered and followed. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it should not be lawful to make such an offer.

Disclaimer of representations

No person is authorised to provide any information or make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus.

Forward looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward looking statements that, despite being based on the Company's current expectations about future events, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of the Company and the Directors. These known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward- looking statements in this Prospectus. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the risks outlined in section 6 of this Prospectus. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'believe', 'should', 'will', 'may' and similar expressions.

Privacy

Please read the privacy information located in section 8.15 of this Prospectus. By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you consent to the matters outlined in that section.

Definitions

Certain terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus have defined meanings which are explained in the Glossary.

Enquiries

If you have any questions please call the Company Secretary on +61 8 9481 0389 at any time between 8.00am and 5.00pm (AWST) Monday to Friday until the Closing Date. Alternatively, consult your broker, accountant or other professional adviser.

2

For personal use only

Table of Contents

1

TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER .................................................................................

4

2

KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE...........................................................

4

3

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER ........................................................................................

5

4

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW AND KEY RISKS .................................................................

6

5

PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER....................................................................

9

6

RISK FACTORS ...............................................................................................

12

7

ACTIONS REQUIRED BY ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS .....................................................

18

8

DETAILS OF THE OFFER ....................................................................................

21

9

RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SECURITIES .................................................

27

10

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION................................................................................

31

11

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY AND CONSENT............................................................

37

12

GLOSSARY ....................................................................................................

38

13

PRO FORMA STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ....................................................

40

Corporate Directory

Directors

Company Secretary

Mr Warren Hallam

Non-executive Chairman

Stephen Brockhurst

Mr Adam Schofield

Executive Director

Mr Stephen Brockhurst

Non- executive Director

Website

https://nelsonresources.com.au/

Registered Office

Share Registry*

Level 11, London House

Automic Registry Services Pty Limited

216 St Georges Terrace

Tel:

1300 288 664 (within Australia)

Perth WA

6000

+61 2 9698 5414 (international)

Tel:

+61 8 9481 0389

Email:

hello@automic.com.au

Email:

info@nelsonresources.com.au

www.automicgroup.com.au

Lead Manager and Underwriter

Mahe Capital Pty Limited (AFSL 517246)

Auditor*

Solicitor to the Offer

Criterion Audit Pty Limited

Atkinson Corporate Lawyers

*This party is named for informational purposes only and was not involved in the preparation of this Prospectus.

Prospectus (NES January 2022) (KPC00179822-008) FINAL

3

For personal use only

1

TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER

Ex date - Shares trade ex Entitlement (Ex Date)

27 January 2022

Rights trading commences on a deferred settlement basis

Record date to determine Entitlement (Record Date)

28 January 2022

Prospectus with Entitlement and Acceptance Form dispatched

1

February 2022

Offer opens for receipt of Applications

Rights trading ends

8

February 2022

Closing date for acceptances

15

February 2022

Notify ASX of under-subscriptions

18

February 2022

Issue of New Shares

22

February 2022

Dispatch of shareholding statements

Normal trading of New Shares expected to commence

23

February 2022

Last date to issue Shortfall Shares (see section 8.6)

22 May 2022

Note: The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date, subject to such date being no later than 3 months after the date of this Prospectus. As such the date the New Shares are expected to continue trading on ASX may vary.

2

KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Underwritten

Full

Amount

Subscription

Shares currently on issue

194,292,195

194,292,195

Total convertible securities currently on issue

75,345,797

75,345,797

New Shares offered under this Prospectus, on a 2 for 5 basis1

40,000,000

77,716,878

New Options offered under this Prospectus, on a 1 for 2 new Shares

20,000,000

38,858,439

basis2

Issue price per New Share

$0.025

$0.025

Amount raised under this Prospectus (before costs)1

$1,000,000

$1,942,922

Total Shares on issue following the Offer

234,292,195

272,009,073

Total convertible securities on issue following the Offer

95,345,797

114,204,236

  1. This assumes no further Shares are issued prior to the Record Date
  2. The Company has also agreed to issue the Lead Manager 1 New Option for every $1 raised under the Offer.

4

Prospectus - Nelson Resources Limited

For personal use only

3 CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Directors of Nelson Resources Limited I am pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a rights issue the Company is undertaking to raise approximately $1.94 million. The Company is also offering a free attaching Option, with an exercise price of $0.08, for every 2 Shares subscribed for. The Offer is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital for $1,000,000.

The Company believes the Offer is exceptionally priced and delivers a significant opportunity for current Shareholders and new investors.

During the last several years the Company has assembled a significant exploration portfolio of 1,682km² which has the real potential to deliver a number of substantial gold resources.

In the last 18 months the Company has delivered a number of successful geophysics and drill programs and has identified two new parallel mineralised gold structures at Socrates and intercepted what it believes to be a southern extension to the main Socrates structure. The Company has intersected 600m of a gold bearing system at its Grindall project which potentially extends for some 20kms through the Woodline tenure based on Geochemistry and Geophysical surveys.

The Company's ongoing exploration will continue to focus on defining the mineralisation zones at Socrates and on additional drilling along the 20km geochemical anomaly within the Woodline tenure package and the Company's other projects.

A review of the Company's Fortnum project has also indicated a very attractive prospective project which will be a focus of drilling in the near term.

The Company's flagship project is the 1,246km² Woodline Project located at the boundary of the Albany Fraser Oregon and the Yilgarn Craton. The Woodline Project contains:

  • 60km of the Cundeelee Shear Zone which already consists of a known +20km gold geochemical and bedrock anomaly, hosted in the same geological structural setting as the 7.7 million-ounce Tropicana Gold mine1.
  • 30km of significantly unexplored greenstones along the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt.
  • A significant and unique holding within the confluence of the Keith-Kilkenny Fault / the Claypan Shear Zone and the Cundeelee Shear Zone. These three Shears have hosted many of the largest gold projects in Western Australia.
  • Historical exploration expenditure of over $16 million by the Company, Sipa Resources, Newmont and MRG.

There are numerous risks in investing in resource exploration companies and in Nelson Resources, including exploration risk, access risk, permitting risk, metallurgy risk, commodity pricing and ongoing requirements for additional funding. Please refer to section 6 for additional details.

I recommend that you take up this attractive offer and thank you for your ongoing support as we continue the Company's expansion through the next phase of exploration.

Warren Hallam

Non-executive Chairman

Nelson Resources Limited

1 http://www.tropicanajv.com.au/irm/content/reserves-resource-statement1.aspx?RID=284

5

Prospectus - Nelson Resources Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nelson Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
