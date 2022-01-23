Nelson Resources : Entitlements Issue Prospectus

For a renounceable pro rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of approximately 77.72 million New Shares at an issue price of $0.025 per New Share on the basis of 2 New Shares for every existing 5 Shares held, together with 1 free attaching Option for every 2 New Shares issued, to raise up to approximately $1.94 million before issue costs.
Eligible Shareholders may, in addition to their Entitlement, apply for Shortfall Shares
ASX Code:
NES
The Offer is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Limited for $1,000,000.
This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document including the Entitlement and Acceptance Form. If you have any questions about the New Shares being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser. An investment in the New Shares offered under this Prospectus is highly speculative.
This Prospectus is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the US and the District of Columbia). This Prospectus is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
Important Notice
This Prospectus is dated 24 January 2022 and was
lodged with ASIC on that date. Application has been
only
made to ASX for quotation of the New Shares
offered under this Prospectus.
Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective
officers take any responsibility for the contents of
this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to
which this Prospectus relates. No securities will be
allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus
later than 13 months after the date of this
Prospectus.
Nature of this Prospectus
use
The New Shares which will be issued pursuant to this
Prospectus are in the same class of Shares that have
been quoted on the official list of the ASX during
the 12 months prior to the issue of this Prospectus.
This Prospectus is a 'transaction specific
prospectus' to which the special content rules
under section 713 of the Corporations Act apply.
That provision allows the issue of a more concise
prospectus in relation to an offer of securities in a
personal
class which has been continuously quoted by ASX in
the 3 months prior to the date of the prospectus. In
general terms 'transaction specific prospectuses'
are only required to contain information in relation
to the effect of the issue of New Shares on the
Company and the rights attaching to the New
Shares. It is not necessary to include general
information in relation to all of the assets and
liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or
prospects of the issuing company.
This Prospectus contains information only to the
extent to which it is reasonable for investors and
their professional advisers to expect to find the
information in it. It does not include all of the
information that would be included in a prospectus
Company. If you access an electronic copy of this Prospectus, you should ensure that you download and read the entire Prospectus.
The electronic copy of this Prospectus available from the Company's website will not include a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Eligible Shareholders will only be able to accept the Offer by following the instructions on a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus an by making payment using BPAY® or EFT (refer to section 7.8 of this Prospectus for further information).
Prospectus (NES January 2022) (KPC00179822-008) FINAL
Foreign jurisdictions
The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may violate securities laws. Applicants who are residents in countries other than Australia should consult their professional advisers as to whether any governmental or other consents are required or whether any other formalities need to be considered and followed. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it should not be lawful to make such an offer.
Disclaimer of representations
No person is authorised to provide any information or make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus.
Forward looking statements
This Prospectus contains forward looking statements that, despite being based on the Company's current expectations about future events, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of the Company and the Directors. These known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward- looking statements in this Prospectus. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the risks outlined in section 6 of this Prospectus. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'believe', 'should', 'will', 'may' and similar expressions.
Privacy
Please read the privacy information located in section 8.15 of this Prospectus. By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you consent to the matters outlined in that section.
Definitions
Certain terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus have defined meanings which are explained in the Glossary.
Enquiries
If you have any questions please call the Company Secretary on +61 8 9481 0389 at any time between 8.00am and 5.00pm (AWST) Monday to Friday until the Closing Date. Alternatively, consult your broker, accountant or other professional adviser.
2
For personal use only
Table of Contents
1
TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER .................................................................................
4
2
KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE...........................................................
4
3
CHAIRMAN'S LETTER ........................................................................................
5
4
INVESTMENT OVERVIEW AND KEY RISKS .................................................................
6
5
PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER....................................................................
*This party is named for informational purposes only and was not involved in the preparation of this Prospectus.
Prospectus (NES January 2022) (KPC00179822-008) FINAL
3
For personal use only
1
TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER
Ex date - Shares trade ex Entitlement (Ex Date)
27 January 2022
Rights trading commences on a deferred settlement basis
Record date to determine Entitlement (Record Date)
28 January 2022
Prospectus with Entitlement and Acceptance Form dispatched
1
February 2022
Offer opens for receipt of Applications
Rights trading ends
8
February 2022
Closing date for acceptances
15
February 2022
Notify ASX of under-subscriptions
18
February 2022
Issue of New Shares
22
February 2022
Dispatch of shareholding statements
Normal trading of New Shares expected to commence
23
February 2022
Last date to issue Shortfall Shares (see section 8.6)
22 May 2022
Note: The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date, subject to such date being no later than 3 months after the date of this Prospectus. As such the date the New Shares are expected to continue trading on ASX may vary.
2
KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Underwritten
Full
Amount
Subscription
Shares currently on issue
194,292,195
194,292,195
Total convertible securities currently on issue
75,345,797
75,345,797
New Shares offered under this Prospectus, on a 2 for 5 basis1
40,000,000
77,716,878
New Options offered under this Prospectus, on a 1 for 2 new Shares
20,000,000
38,858,439
basis2
Issue price per New Share
$0.025
$0.025
Amount raised under this Prospectus (before costs)1
$1,000,000
$1,942,922
Total Shares on issue following the Offer
234,292,195
272,009,073
Total convertible securities on issue following the Offer
95,345,797
114,204,236
This assumes no further Shares are issued prior to the Record Date
The Company has also agreed to issue the Lead Manager 1 New Option for every $1 raised under the Offer.
4
Prospectus - Nelson Resources Limited
For personal use only
3 CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
Dear Shareholder,
On behalf of the Directors of Nelson Resources Limited I am pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a rights issue the Company is undertaking to raise approximately $1.94 million. The Company is also offering a free attaching Option, with an exercise price of $0.08, for every 2 Shares subscribed for. The Offer is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital for $1,000,000.
The Company believes the Offer is exceptionally priced and delivers a significant opportunity for current Shareholders and new investors.
During the last several years the Company has assembled a significant exploration portfolio of 1,682km² which has the real potential to deliver a number of substantial gold resources.
In the last 18 months the Company has delivered a number of successful geophysics and drill programs and has identified two new parallel mineralised gold structures at Socrates and intercepted what it believes to be a southern extension to the main Socrates structure. The Company has intersected 600m of a gold bearing system at its Grindall project which potentially extends for some 20kms through the Woodline tenure based on Geochemistry and Geophysical surveys.
The Company's ongoing exploration will continue to focus on defining the mineralisation zones at Socrates and on additional drilling along the 20km geochemical anomaly within the Woodline tenure package and the Company's other projects.
A review of the Company's Fortnum project has also indicated a very attractive prospective project which will be a focus of drilling in the near term.
The Company's flagship project is the 1,246km² Woodline Project located at the boundary of the Albany Fraser Oregon and the Yilgarn Craton. The Woodline Project contains:
60km of the Cundeelee Shear Zone which already consists of a known +20km gold geochemical and bedrock anomaly, hosted in the same geological structural setting as the 7.7 million-ounce Tropicana Gold mine1.
30km of significantly unexplored greenstones along the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt.
A significant and unique holding within the confluence of the Keith-Kilkenny Fault / the Claypan Shear Zone and the Cundeelee Shear Zone. These three Shears have hosted many of the largest gold projects in Western Australia.
Historical exploration expenditure of over $16 million by the Company, Sipa Resources, Newmont and MRG.
There are numerous risks in investing in resource exploration companies and in Nelson Resources, including exploration risk, access risk, permitting risk, metallurgy risk, commodity pricing and ongoing requirements for additional funding. Please refer to section 6 for additional details.
I recommend that you take up this attractive offer and thank you for your ongoing support as we continue the Company's expansion through the next phase of exploration.
Nelson Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:43:07 UTC.