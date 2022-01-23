Nelson Resources : Entitlements Issue Prospectus

Prospectus

Nelson Resources Limited

ACN 127 620 482

For a renounceable pro rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of approximately 77.72 million New Shares at an issue price of $0.025 per New Share on the basis of 2 New Shares for every existing 5 Shares held, together with 1 free attaching Option for every 2 New Shares issued, to raise up to approximately $1.94 million before issue costs.

Eligible Shareholders may, in addition to their Entitlement, apply for Shortfall Shares

ASX Code: NES

The Offer is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Limited for $1,000,000.

This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document including the Entitlement and Acceptance Form. If you have any questions about the New Shares being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser. An investment in the New Shares offered under this Prospectus is highly speculative.

This Prospectus is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the US and the District of Columbia). This Prospectus is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.