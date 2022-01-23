Log in
    NES   AU000000NES0

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(NES)
01/20 11:59:58 pm
0.038 AUD   +15.15%
05:34pNELSON RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - NES
PU
05:24pNELSON RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
2021NELSON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - NES
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelson Resources : Proposed issue of securities - NES

01/23/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NES

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

77,716,878

NESO

OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2023

38,858,439

Ex date

27/1/2022

+Record date

28/1/2022

Offer closing date

15/2/2022

Issue date

18/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

127620482

1.3

ASX issuer code

NES

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NES : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NES : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue

(if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

2

5

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

Fractions rounded down to the nearest

77,716,878

whole number or fractions disregarded

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02500

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Eligible Shareholders who take up their Entitlement in full may, in addition to their Entitlement, apply for Shortfall Shares,

regardless of the size of their present holding by completing the Entitlement and Acceptance Form in accordance with the

instructions set out on that form.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

At the discretion of the Directors.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

ASX +security code and description

NESO : OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2023

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)

The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued

1

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued

2

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

38,858,439

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00000

Eligible Shareholders who take up their Entitlement in full may, in addition to their Entitlement, apply for Shortfall Shares, regardless of the size of their present holding by completing the Entitlement and Acceptance Form in accordance with the instructions set out on that form.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

At the discretion of the Directors.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nelson Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
